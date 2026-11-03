How to watch 'Crá' season 2 online from anywhere — stream Irish-language crime drama

Conall and Aoife find themselves back in Carraignanaul when human remains wash up on the beach. Along the way Conall will reconnect with old friend Sergeant Barry Roche in his search for answers.

Series 2 gives us more of a glimpse into the personal lives of Crá's main characters, and the toll it takes to toe the line between right and wrong.

Here's how to watch "Crá" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

How to watch "Crá" for free in the U.K.

Both season of Crá are available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss out if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Crá' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Crá" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Crá" episodes online and on demand.

How to watch 'Crá' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Crá' online in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Crá" in the U.S. However, if you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging onto BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Crá' online in Canada?

We're still waiting on an announcement about "Crá" in Canada. If you're a Brit currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Crá' online in Australia?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Crá" in Australia just yet. For the time being, Brits abroad can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Crá' online in the U.K.

Both seasons of Crá are currently available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

'Crá' season 2 trailer

CRÁ (Boglands) Season 2 | Official Trailer HD | Fíbín Films - YouTube Watch On

'Crá' cast

Dónall Ó Héalaí returns as Conall Ó Súilleabháin

Alex Murphy as Barry – The Young Offenders

Hannah Brady as Ciara Kate – Soulm8te

Colm Mac Giolla Easbuic as Iarla – Ros na Rú

Barry McGovern as Art – Obituary

Siobhán O’Kelly as Aoife – Mix Tape

Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Joe – Mr Loverman, The Head

Art Parkinson as Aodh – Aontas, Say Nothing

Aoife Nic Ardghail as Siobhán – Casual

Tony Devlin as Hugh – Say Nothing

Seán Duggan as Neili – House of Guinness

Tara Breathnach as Patsy – Fréwaka, Borderline

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