How to watch 'Crá' season 2 online from anywhere — stream Irish-language crime drama

Conall and Aoife find themselves back in Carraignanaul when human remains wash up on the beach. Along the way Conall will reconnect with old friend Sergeant Barry Roche in his search for answers.
Series 2 gives us more of a glimpse into the personal lives of Crá's main characters, and the toll it takes to toe the line between right and wrong.
Here's how to watch "Crá" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
How to watch "Crá" for free in the U.K.
Both season of Crá are available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
You don't have to miss out if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch 'Crá' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Crá" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Crá" episodes online and on demand.
How to watch 'Crá' around the world
Can I watch 'Crá' online in the U.S.?
There are currently no plans to air "Crá" in the U.S. However, if you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging onto BBC iPlayer.
Can I watch 'Crá' online in Canada?
We're still waiting on an announcement about "Crá" in Canada. If you're a Brit currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch 'Crá' online in Australia?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Crá" in Australia just yet. For the time being, Brits abroad can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Watch 'Crá' online in the U.K.
Both seasons of Crá are currently available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
'Crá' season 2 trailer
'Crá' cast
- Dónall Ó Héalaí returns as Conall Ó Súilleabháin
- Alex Murphy as Barry – The Young Offenders
- Hannah Brady as Ciara Kate – Soulm8te
- Colm Mac Giolla Easbuic as Iarla – Ros na Rú
- Barry McGovern as Art – Obituary
- Siobhán O’Kelly as Aoife – Mix Tape
- Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Joe – Mr Loverman, The Head
- Art Parkinson as Aodh – Aontas, Say Nothing
- Aoife Nic Ardghail as Siobhán – Casual
- Tony Devlin as Hugh – Say Nothing
- Seán Duggan as Neili – House of Guinness
- Tara Breathnach as Patsy – Fréwaka, Borderline
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
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