"The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 reunites Judith, Suzie, and Becks as they join forces with newly promoted DI Tanika Malik to crack down on crime in this series based on the novels by Robert Thorogood.

Here's how to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'The Marlow Murder Club' S3 - How to watch You can watch "The Marlow Murder Club" S3 from Sunday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Masterpiece PBS in the U.S. The latest season will also be available as a box set on PBS Passport after the first episode airs. • FREE — Masterpiece on PBS (U.S.) / U (U.K.)

• Canada — Masterpiece on PBS Passport

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Season 3 of "The Marlow Murder Club" kicks off with the shock death of the town's beloved mayor, in a story adapted from Thorogood's 2024 novel, "The Queen of Poisons". Meanwhile, the remaining two storylines are from entirely fresh material, so we are in for some surprises.

Across the six episodes (two per storyline), we'll also see a celebrity chef turn up dead, and one of the iconic trio will even emerge as a suspect — but whom? Judith & Co. are established as official civilian advisors alongside DI Malik, but even that won't help if the town turns on them.

Here's how to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 for FREE

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"The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 will be playing in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The first episode airs on Sunday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping weekly. However, episodes will be available on PBS Passport after they air on Masterpiece on PBS. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs $6.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss this fascinating drama series if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE ﻿﻿Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "The Marlow Murder Club" episodes.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to PBS to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 in the U.K.?

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Fans in the U.K. have been able to watch "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 on U since March 2026.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

How to watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 in Canada

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Like in the U.S., you'll be able to catch "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 for free via PBS Passport from Sunday, September 6.

You could use the PBS app, or access the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon Prime Video.

PBS Passport requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs CA$7.99/month after a 14-day FREE trial.

Meanwhile, if you're away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the new episode from anywhere.

Can you watch 'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 in Australia?

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There is no plan in place for "The Marlow Murder Club" season 3 in Australia at the moment.

Past seasons of the show are available on various platforms like 7Plus, BritBox Australia, and Binge if you want to get caught up.

Remember, If you are leaving home and still want to watch the new episodes, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 — need to know

'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 — trailer

The Marlow Murder Club, Season 3: Official Preview - YouTube Watch On

'The Marlow Murder Club' season 3 — cast

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts

as Judith Potts Jo Martin as Suzie Harris

as Suzie Harris Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

as Becks Starling Natalie Dew as DI/DS Tanika Malik

as DI/DS Tanika Malik Phill Langhorne as DS Brendan Perry

as DS Brendan Perry Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett

as DC Alice Hackett Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy

as DC Jason Kennedy Nigel Harman as Marcus

as Marcus Peter Davison as Geoffrey

as Geoffrey Sarah Alexander as Sophia

as Sophia Tony Gardner as Terrence

as Terrence Jason Merrells as Paul

as Paul Harry Enfield as Hector

as Hector Cherie Lunghi as Marian

as Marian Adrian Lukis as Matthew

as Matthew Alastair Mackenzie as Ferdy

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