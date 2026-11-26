I'm not sure which I love more, the main Thanksgiving dinner or all the leftovers I get to enjoy for days afterwards. But one thing I know I don't enjoy is trying to play Tetris in my fridge to make all the food fit.

I've spent years transferring it all into tupperware, trying to make sure they stack safely, but I've always felt like I'm not making the most of my fridge space – until now. I've discovered a space-saving hack that's perfect for the holidays and here's how it works.

How does it work?

On Instagram, Laurie aka @passionatepennypincher shares money-saving tips, meal-planning and practical solutions with her over 400k followers. And it's this space-saving fridge hack that she learnt from her grandma that looks like it could be a game-changer for Thanksgiving leftovers.

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Instead of just having one shelf to store food, Laurie creates additional shelves above each pan and dish by using cooling racks to separate them. By placing a cooling rack in-between each layer, you're protecting the dish below from getting squashed, as well as creating a sturdy divide to stack vertically in your fridge.

Liemand 2-Pack Cooling Racks: $8.99 at Amazon This two-pack of cooling racks is surprisingly affordable, meaning each one only costs you $4.50. With that, you can create extra shelves in your fridge, as well as having a new place to cool your bakes. Perfect for the holiday season.

Here's what happened when I tried it

(Image credit: Future)

Immediately, I can see how this hack will save me money and time by wrapping the tops of pans with foil (or cling wrap) instead of rehoming my leftovers into bulky tupperware. And luckily, I've just bought a bunch of new cooling racks for my holiday baking, but hopefully it's a kitchen staple that most people will already have in their homes.

And while I found it to be an incredibly simple hack, stacking the pans with ease, there are a few things to be aware of. First up, you want to make sure the food is cooled before placing them on top of each other. You also want to stack the heaviest items at the bottom, just to be safe. The cooling racks are sturdy, but it's always a good idea to stack heaviest to lightest.

I also decided that since I was using foil that I'd eventually throw away, I could write on the top of it with pen to mark the date it went into the fridge. I figured if I was doing prep work on my Thanksgiving feast rather than storing leftovers, I could also write the cooking times and temperature on the foil.

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Overall, I'm really impressed with this hack that's both space- and money-saving. It allowed me to become less restrained by the in-built shelving in my fridge and now I can create my own tower of leftovers ready for that Thanksgiving sandwich.

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