How to watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' online from anywhere

The Robot Chicken Nerd attempts to discover who he really is via some of America’s biggest reality shows (or at least, those owned by WBD). Here's how to watch "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" release date and time ► Date and time: "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" premieres on Sunday, July 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on Adult Swim via Sling / HBO Max

• Free stream — Channel 4 (UK)

It’s been a good few years since the stop-motion sketch show last skewered pop culture, but this 30-minute special (practically feature length by the usual 12-minute standard) celebrates “Robot Chicken’s” 20th Anniversary. Throughout the one-off episode, The Nerd will journey through the realms of Discovery, Food Network and TLC, popping into the likes of "Shark Week", "90 Day Fiancé" and more.

“For years we’ve been keen students of pop culture, and nothing is more pop than reality TV,” said show creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. “Now that Discovery Global Media is “Robot Chicken’s” corporate daddy, we knew it was time for a meaningful and loving exploration.”

After 11 seasons and 23 Emmy nominations (including six wins), it’s great to be back in the world of wacky action figures, especially with the promise of the satirical show setting its sights to reality TV.

Read on to find out how to watch "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' for FREE

British residents are in luck as they will be able to watch "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" for free on Channel 4's streaming service.

Outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to access your usual "Robot Chicken" stream if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

Watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Discovery on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives.

The special will also be available to stream on HBO Max the day after broadcast.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. As well as Discovery, the Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plans start at $50/month, and you can save on your first month of Sling TV now.

Watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Robot Chicken" on your usual subscription?

How to watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" in the U.K.

"Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will stream for FREE on the Channel 4 platform in the U.K.. The special is set to land on Monday, July 21.

Can I watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' in Canada?

At present it's unclear when or where "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will air in Canada. It'll likely stream via Adult Swim on Stack TV, but we'll be sure to provide an update when we know more.

Can I watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' in Australia?

While HBO Max is now available in Australia, unfortunately there's currently no word on if "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will stream on the platform in Oz.

How to watch 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' in France

In France, "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will air on Warner TV Next on Monday, July 21.

It'll stream on HBO Max in every European country the platform is available the same day.

All you need to know about 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special'

'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' trailer

Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

In the U.S., "Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special" will premiere on Sunday, July 20, while in Europe, the episode lands on Monday, July 21.

'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special' cast

Seth Green

Breckin Myer

Matthew Senreich

Seth MacFarlane

Tom Root

Alex Borstein

Tom Kane

What can we expect from 'Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special'? The official synopsis from HBO Max teases: ""The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special," follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?"

