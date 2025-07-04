How to watch Tour de France 2025: live stream cycling for FREE from anywhere
Your full Tour de France streaming guide as Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Pogačar battle for the Yellow Jersey
The Tour de France 2025 is here and once again Tadej Pogačar is the undeniable favourite after crushing his principle rivals at the Criterium du Dauphiné. Anything can happen at Le Tour though, so stay tuned for the greatest three weeks of the cycling calendar.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Tour de France 2025 live streams take place between Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 27. Start times vary each day.
• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (UK) | SBS (Australia)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Canada — Watch on FloBikes
• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN
The biggest actors once again return to the biggest stage as Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and of course Tadej Pogačar all line up for the 112th Tour de France. On paper, in reality and pretty much any way you want to look at it Pogačar is the number one out-and-out favorite who, backed up by a team of leaders all devoted to him is likely to take his 4th title at just 26 years old.
Winning a grand Tour is no walk in the park though and the chance of an accident, of illness, or just a bad day on a hard stage can derail even the most fancied of riders so there is no such thing as a certainty.
Away from the general classification favorites the start list is bulging with talent from green jersey contenders Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, climbers in the shape of Oscar Onley, Lenny Martinez and the world's three best sprinters Tim Merlier, Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan.
Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.
Watch the 2025 Tour de France with Sling TV (50% off)
Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch Stage 1 and 20 via NBC. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price making it a great way to watch live 2025 Tour de France action, plus highlights and previews.
FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams
If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2025.
The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of the biggest race of 2025 as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV
But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
Tour de France 2025 live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Get 70% off NordVPN and a free Amazon gift card with this deal
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.
How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock who will have all 21 stages. (from $7.99 per month).
NBC will also join for live coverage of Stages 1 and 20. You can access NBC via SlingTV as explained earlier.
Sling is king here but other alternatives include DirecTV, and FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch all the stages, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.
Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.
ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.
Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada
The world feed of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes. Watch the Tour de France and catch the action of every sprint, climb and time trial.
Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Tour de France.
UK resident visiting the Great White North? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the UK so you can watch ITV's Tour de France stream for free.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia
In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stages of the Tour de France for free.
SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!
Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.
Tour de France 2025 stage information
For the first time in five years all 21 stages of the race will take place on French soil with this year's 'Grand Depart' being held in the northern city of Lille.
Kicking off the journey with a pan flat course, stage one will certainly be for the sprinters all of whom will be desperate to don the first Maillot Jaune of the 2025. Staying in the north-east for two more stages then heading west into Brittany the opening week is composed of flat and hilly days with a time trial on stage 5 which will start to shape the GC.
After a longer than normal first period due to Bastille Day falling on a Monday, the initial 10 days then finish with stage 10 in the Massif Central on the climb to Le Mont-Dore.
Week two sees the race transfer south to the Pyrenees kicking off with a flat stage around Toulouse before the mountains arrive on stage 12 with a visit to the mighty Hautacam. This stage, as with all first big mountain days will likely set the agenda for the rest of the race so is one not to be missed. Followed the next day by an uphill time trial to Peyragudes and another massive day of climbing on stage 14 to Superbagnères, the Pyrenees will certainly shake things up.
There's one more stage in the south before the second rest day then week three kicks off with a visit to one of the most feared mountains in all of France, the legendary Mont Ventoux.
Stage 17 is then thankfully flat before BANG, stages 18 and 19 are again both summit finishes on the Col de la Loze and La Plagne respectively. These two days, if it wasn't sorted long ago will decide the overall before the race heads into its final weekend with a lumpy stage to Pontarlier followed by the typical finish into Paris, which this year comes with a twist.
After the success of the Paris Olympic road race which centred around the climb to Montmartre, instead of the normal laps of the Champs-Élysées, this year the final stage will include three of these vicious ascents which is sure to despatch the sprinters and set up the unpredictable finale the fans crave.
Stage 1 | Saturday July 5 | Lille – Lille, 184.9km
Stage 2 | Sunday July 6 | Lauwin-Planque – Boulogne-sur-Mer, 209.1km
Stage 3 | Monday July 7 | Valenciennes – Dunkirk, 178.3km
Stage 4 | Tuesday July 8 | Amiens – Rouen, 174.2km
Stage 5 | Wednesday July 9 | Caen – Caen, 33.0km (ITT)
Stage 6 | Thursday July 10 | Bayeux – Vire, 201.5km
Stage 7 | Friday July 11 | Saint-Malo – Mûr-de-Bretagne, 197.0km
Stage 8 | Saturday July 12 | Saint-Méen-le-Grand – Laval, 171.4km
Stage 9 | Sunday July 13 | Chinon – Châteauroux, 174.1km
Stage 10 | Monday July 14 | Ennezat – Le Mont-Dore, 165.3km
REST DAY | Tuesday July 15
Stage 11 | Wednesday July 16 | Toulouse – Toulouse, 156.8km
Stage 12 | Thursday July 17 | Auch – Hautacam, 180.6km
Stage 13 | Friday July 18 | Loudenvielle – Peyragudes, 10.9km (ITT)
Stage 14 | Saturday July 19 | Pau – Superbagnères, 182.6km
Stage 15 | Sunday July 20 | Muret – Carcassonne, 169.3km
REST DAY | Monday July 21
Stage 16 | Tuesday July 22 | Montpellier – Mont-Ventoux, 171.5 km
Stage 17 | Wednesday July 23 | Bollène – Valence, 160.4km
Stage 18 | Thursday July 24 | Vif – Col de la Loze, 171.5km
Stage 19 | Friday July 25 | Albertville – La Plagne, 129.9km
Stage 20 | Saturday July 26 | Nantua – Pontarlier, 184.2km
Stage 21 | Sunday July 27 | Mantes-la-Ville – Paris, 132.3km
Tour de France 2025 start list
Full list below▼
This is the Tour de France 2025 start list with all the riders for each team.
Alpecin – Deceuninck
- Mathieu Van der Poel
- Jasper Philipsen
- Kaden Groves
- Jonas Rickaert
- Emiel Verstrynge
- Xandro Meurisse
- Silvan Dillier
- Gianni Vermeersch
Arkéa – B&B Hotels
- Amaury Capiot
- Arnaud Démare
- Clément Venturini
- Cristian Rodriguez Martin
- Ewen Costiou
- Kévin Vauquelin
- Mathis Le Berre
- Raul Garcia Pierna
Bahrain Victorious
- Fred Wright
- Jack Haig
- Kamil Gradek
- Lenny Martinez
- Matej Mohoric
- Phil Bauhaus
- Robert Stannard
- Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cofidis
- Alex Aranburu
- Alexis Renard
- Benjamin Thomas
- Bryan Coquard
- Damien Touze
- Dylan Teuns
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Ion Izagirre Insausti
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- Aurelien Paret-Peintre
- Bastien Tronchon
- Bruno Armirail
- Callum Scotson
- Clement Berthet
- Felix Gall
- Oliver Naesen
- Stefan Bissegger
EF Education – EasyPost
- Kasper Asgreen
- Marijn van den Berg
- Ben Healy
- Alex Baudin
- Michael Valgren
- Neilson Powless
- Harry Sweeney
- Vincenzo Albanese
Groupama – FDJ
- Clement Russo
- Cyril Barthe
- Guillaume Martin
- Lewis Askey
- Paul Penhoët
- Quentin Pacher
- Romain Gregoire
- Valentin Madouas
INEOS Grenadiers
- Carlos Rodriguez
- Geraint Thomas
- Sam Watson
- Connor Swift
- Axel Laurance
- Filippo Ganna
- Tobias Foss
- Thymen Arensman
Intermarché – Wanty
- Biniam Girmay Hailu
- Georg Zimmermann
- Hugo Page
- Jonas Rutsch
- Laurenz Rex
- Louis Barré
- Roel van Sintmaartensdijk
- Vito Braet
Lidl – Trek
- Edward Theuns
- Jasper Stuyven
- Jonathan Milan
- Mattias Skjelmose Jensen
- Quinn Simmons
- Simone Consonni
- Thibau Nys
- Toms Skujins
Movistar
- Einer Augusto Rubio
- Enric Mas
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Ivan Garcia Cortina
- Iván Romeo
- Nelson Oliveira
- Pablo Castrillo
- William Barta
Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe
- Aleksandr Vlasov
- Danny van Poppel
- Florian Lipowitz
- Gianni Moscon
- Jordi Meeus
- Laurence Pithie
- Mick van Dijke
- Primoz Roglic
Soudal – QuickStep
- Remco Evenepoel
- Tim Merlier
- Mattia Cattaneo
- Pascal Eenkhoorn
- Valentin Paret-Peintre
- Maximilian Schachmann
- Bert Van Lerberghe
- Ilan Van Wilder
Team Jayco AlUla
- Ben O’Connor
- Dylan Groenewegen
- Eddie Dunbar
- Elmar Reinders
- Luka Mezgec
- Luke Durbridge
- Luke Plapp
- Mauro Schmid
Team Picnic PostNL
- Frank van den Broek
- Niklas Märkl
- Oscar Onley
- Pavel Bittner
- Sean Flynn
- Tim Naberman
- Tobias Lund Andresen
- Warren Barguil
UAE Emirates
- Adam Yates
- Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado
- João Almeida
- Marc Soler
- Nils Politt
- Pavel Sivakov
- Tadej Pogacar
- Tim Wellens
Visma | Lease a Bike
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Wout van Aert
- Simon Yates
- Sepp Kuss
- Matteo Jorgenson
- Tiesj Benoot
- Victor Campenaerts
- Edoardo Affini
XDS Astana Team
- Sergio Higuita
- Davide Ballerini
- Cees Bol
- Clément Champoussin
- Yevgeniy Fedorov
- Mike Teunissen
- Harold Tejada
- Simone Velasco
Israel – Premier Tech
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Guillaume Boivin
- Jake Stewart
- Joseph Blackmore
- Krists Neilands
- Matis Louvel
- Michael Woods
- Pascal Ackermann
Lotto
- Arnaud De Lie
- Jarrad Drizners
- Brent Van Moer
- Jasper De Buyst
- Jenno Berckmoes
- Lennert Van Eetvelt
- Sébastien Grignard
- Eduardo Sepulveda
TotalEnergies
- Alexandre Delettre
- Anthony Turgis
- Emilien Jeannière
- Jordan Jegat
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Mattéo Vercher
- Steff Cras
- Thomas Gachignard
Tudor
- Alberto Dainese
- Fabian Lienhard
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Marc Hirschi
- Marco Haller
- Marius Mayrhofer
- Matteo Trentin
- Michael Storer
Uno-X
- Anders Halland Johannessen
- Andreas Leknessund
- Jonas Abrahamsen
- Magnus Cort
- Markus Hoelgaard
- Søren Wærenskjold
- Stian Fredheim
- Tobias Halland Johannessen
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.