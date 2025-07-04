How to watch Tour de France 2025: live stream cycling for FREE from anywhere

The Tour de France 2025 is here and once again Tadej Pogačar is the undeniable favourite after crushing his principle rivals at the Criterium du Dauphiné. Anything can happen at Le Tour though, so stay tuned for the greatest three weeks of the cycling calendar.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour de France 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates Tour de France 2025 live streams take place between Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 27. Start times vary each day.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (UK) | SBS (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

The biggest actors once again return to the biggest stage as Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel and of course Tadej Pogačar all line up for the 112th Tour de France. On paper, in reality and pretty much any way you want to look at it Pogačar is the number one out-and-out favorite who, backed up by a team of leaders all devoted to him is likely to take his 4th title at just 26 years old.

Winning a grand Tour is no walk in the park though and the chance of an accident, of illness, or just a bad day on a hard stage can derail even the most fancied of riders so there is no such thing as a certainty.

Away from the general classification favorites the start list is bulging with talent from green jersey contenders Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, climbers in the shape of Oscar Onley, Lenny Martinez and the world's three best sprinters Tim Merlier, Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan.

Read on for where to watch Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

Exclusive Deal Watch the 2025 Tour de France with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch Stage 1 and 20 via NBC. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price making it a great way to watch live 2025 Tour de France action, plus highlights and previews.

FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams

If you live in the UK, Australia, Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to a FREE Tour de France live stream in 2025.

The UK's ITV ITVX and Australia’s SBS are set to serve up free streams of the biggest race of 2025 as is Italy's Rai , Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV

But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Tour de France coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour de France 2025 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock who will have all 21 stages. (from $7.99 per month).

NBC will also join for live coverage of Stages 1 and 20. You can access NBC via SlingTV as explained earlier.

Sling is king here but other alternatives include DirecTV, and FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch all the stages, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.

Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

The world feed of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes. Watch the Tour de France and catch the action of every sprint, climb and time trial. Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Tour de France. UK resident visiting the Great White North? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the UK so you can watch ITV's Tour de France stream for free.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stages of the Tour de France for free.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.

Tour de France 2025 stage information

For the first time in five years all 21 stages of the race will take place on French soil with this year's 'Grand Depart' being held in the northern city of Lille.

Kicking off the journey with a pan flat course, stage one will certainly be for the sprinters all of whom will be desperate to don the first Maillot Jaune of the 2025. Staying in the north-east for two more stages then heading west into Brittany the opening week is composed of flat and hilly days with a time trial on stage 5 which will start to shape the GC.

After a longer than normal first period due to Bastille Day falling on a Monday, the initial 10 days then finish with stage 10 in the Massif Central on the climb to Le Mont-Dore.

Week two sees the race transfer south to the Pyrenees kicking off with a flat stage around Toulouse before the mountains arrive on stage 12 with a visit to the mighty Hautacam. This stage, as with all first big mountain days will likely set the agenda for the rest of the race so is one not to be missed. Followed the next day by an uphill time trial to Peyragudes and another massive day of climbing on stage 14 to Superbagnères, the Pyrenees will certainly shake things up.

There's one more stage in the south before the second rest day then week three kicks off with a visit to one of the most feared mountains in all of France, the legendary Mont Ventoux.

Stage 17 is then thankfully flat before BANG, stages 18 and 19 are again both summit finishes on the Col de la Loze and La Plagne respectively. These two days, if it wasn't sorted long ago will decide the overall before the race heads into its final weekend with a lumpy stage to Pontarlier followed by the typical finish into Paris, which this year comes with a twist.

After the success of the Paris Olympic road race which centred around the climb to Montmartre, instead of the normal laps of the Champs-Élysées, this year the final stage will include three of these vicious ascents which is sure to despatch the sprinters and set up the unpredictable finale the fans crave.

Stage 1 | Saturday July 5 | Lille – Lille, 184.9km

Stage 2 | Sunday July 6 | Lauwin-Planque – Boulogne-sur-Mer, 209.1km

Stage 3 | Monday July 7 | Valenciennes – Dunkirk, 178.3km

Stage 4 | Tuesday July 8 | Amiens – Rouen, 174.2km

Stage 5 | Wednesday July 9 | Caen – Caen, 33.0km (ITT)

Stage 6 | Thursday July 10 | Bayeux – Vire, 201.5km

Stage 7 | Friday July 11 | Saint-Malo – Mûr-de-Bretagne, 197.0km

Stage 8 | Saturday July 12 | Saint-Méen-le-Grand – Laval, 171.4km

Stage 9 | Sunday July 13 | Chinon – Châteauroux, 174.1km

Stage 10 | Monday July 14 | Ennezat – Le Mont-Dore, 165.3km

REST DAY | Tuesday July 15

Stage 11 | Wednesday July 16 | Toulouse – Toulouse, 156.8km

Stage 12 | Thursday July 17 | Auch – Hautacam, 180.6km

Stage 13 | Friday July 18 | Loudenvielle – Peyragudes, 10.9km (ITT)

Stage 14 | Saturday July 19 | Pau – Superbagnères, 182.6km

Stage 15 | Sunday July 20 | Muret – Carcassonne, 169.3km

REST DAY | Monday July 21

Stage 16 | Tuesday July 22 | Montpellier – Mont-Ventoux, 171.5 km

Stage 17 | Wednesday July 23 | Bollène – Valence, 160.4km

Stage 18 | Thursday July 24 | Vif – Col de la Loze, 171.5km

Stage 19 | Friday July 25 | Albertville – La Plagne, 129.9km

Stage 20 | Saturday July 26 | Nantua – Pontarlier, 184.2km

Stage 21 | Sunday July 27 | Mantes-la-Ville – Paris, 132.3km

Tour de France 2025 start list

Full list below▼ This is the Tour de France 2025 start list with all the riders for each team. Alpecin – Deceuninck Mathieu Van der Poel

Jasper Philipsen

Kaden Groves

Jonas Rickaert

Emiel Verstrynge

Xandro Meurisse

Silvan Dillier

Gianni Vermeersch Arkéa – B&B Hotels Amaury Capiot

Arnaud Démare

Clément Venturini

Cristian Rodriguez Martin

Ewen Costiou

Kévin Vauquelin

Mathis Le Berre

Raul Garcia Pierna Bahrain Victorious Fred Wright

Jack Haig

Kamil Gradek

Lenny Martinez

Matej Mohoric

Phil Bauhaus

Robert Stannard

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez Cofidis Alex Aranburu

Alexis Renard

Benjamin Thomas

Bryan Coquard

Damien Touze

Dylan Teuns

Emanuel Buchmann

Ion Izagirre Insausti Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Aurelien Paret-Peintre

Bastien Tronchon

Bruno Armirail

Callum Scotson

Clement Berthet

Felix Gall

Oliver Naesen

Stefan Bissegger EF Education – EasyPost Kasper Asgreen

Marijn van den Berg

Ben Healy

Alex Baudin

Michael Valgren

Neilson Powless

Harry Sweeney

Vincenzo Albanese Groupama – FDJ Clement Russo

Cyril Barthe

Guillaume Martin

Lewis Askey

Paul Penhoët

Quentin Pacher

Romain Gregoire

Valentin Madouas INEOS Grenadiers Carlos Rodriguez

Geraint Thomas

Sam Watson

Connor Swift

Axel Laurance

Filippo Ganna

Tobias Foss

Thymen Arensman Intermarché – Wanty Biniam Girmay Hailu

Georg Zimmermann

Hugo Page

Jonas Rutsch

Laurenz Rex

Louis Barré

Roel van Sintmaartensdijk

Vito Braet Lidl – Trek Edward Theuns

Jasper Stuyven

Jonathan Milan

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen

Quinn Simmons

Simone Consonni

Thibau Nys

Toms Skujins Movistar Einer Augusto Rubio

Enric Mas

Gregor Mühlberger

Ivan Garcia Cortina

Iván Romeo

Nelson Oliveira

Pablo Castrillo

William Barta Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Aleksandr Vlasov

Danny van Poppel

Florian Lipowitz

Gianni Moscon

Jordi Meeus

Laurence Pithie

Mick van Dijke

Primoz Roglic Soudal – QuickStep Remco Evenepoel

Tim Merlier

Mattia Cattaneo

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Valentin Paret-Peintre

Maximilian Schachmann

Bert Van Lerberghe

Ilan Van Wilder Team Jayco AlUla Ben O’Connor

Dylan Groenewegen

Eddie Dunbar

Elmar Reinders

Luka Mezgec

Luke Durbridge

Luke Plapp

Mauro Schmid Team Picnic PostNL Frank van den Broek

Niklas Märkl

Oscar Onley

Pavel Bittner

Sean Flynn

Tim Naberman

Tobias Lund Andresen

Warren Barguil UAE Emirates Adam Yates

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado

João Almeida

Marc Soler

Nils Politt

Pavel Sivakov

Tadej Pogacar

Tim Wellens Visma | Lease a Bike Jonas Vingegaard

Wout van Aert

Simon Yates

Sepp Kuss

Matteo Jorgenson

Tiesj Benoot

Victor Campenaerts

Edoardo Affini XDS Astana Team Sergio Higuita

Davide Ballerini

Cees Bol

Clément Champoussin

Yevgeniy Fedorov

Mike Teunissen

Harold Tejada

Simone Velasco Israel – Premier Tech Alexey Lutsenko

Guillaume Boivin

Jake Stewart

Joseph Blackmore

Krists Neilands

Matis Louvel

Michael Woods

Pascal Ackermann Lotto Arnaud De Lie

Jarrad Drizners

Brent Van Moer

Jasper De Buyst

Jenno Berckmoes

Lennert Van Eetvelt

Sébastien Grignard

Eduardo Sepulveda TotalEnergies Alexandre Delettre

Anthony Turgis

Emilien Jeannière

Jordan Jegat

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Mattéo Vercher

Steff Cras

Thomas Gachignard Tudor Alberto Dainese

Fabian Lienhard

Julian Alaphilippe

Marc Hirschi

Marco Haller

Marius Mayrhofer

Matteo Trentin

Michael Storer Uno-X Anders Halland Johannessen

Andreas Leknessund

Jonas Abrahamsen

Magnus Cort

Markus Hoelgaard

Søren Wærenskjold

Stian Fredheim

Tobias Halland Johannessen