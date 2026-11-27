Mary Berry's been crunching the numbers for her 2026 festive special, a countdown — "Top of the Pops"-style — of her 15 most popular Christmas recipes. And we're being told that there's a big surprise in at No.1. Could it be her stained-glass window biscuits? Her signature MB zinger cocktail? Sprouts??? There's only one way to find out.

Here's how to watch “Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' streams, release date "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" premieres on Friday, November 27 in the U.K..

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The one-hour special is also sprinkled liberally with festive side-quests, starting with a drop-in at the local school nativity with comedian Miranda Hart. Things escalate when the star of "The Vicar of Dibley" and the recent "Celebrity Traitors" season 2 invades the stage.

This being a countdown, it's only fitting that Mary also enlists help from the music business. Alexandra Burke, who won "The X Factor" before topping the charts with "Hallelujah" and "Bad Boys", joins Mary for a masterclass on mince pies and sticky toffee pudding, before BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James indulges in a spot of retail therapy ahead of the big reveal.

The master turns student too, as Mary visits Daniel Stucki, the Swiss head chef at three-Michelin-starred London restaurant Sketch, to sample one of his favorite festive desserts.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" online from anywhere, starting with free options.

🇬🇧 Where to watch 'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' for FREE in the UK

You can watch "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K with a valid TV licence.

The 60-minute special premieres online on Friday, November 27 — likely as early as 6 a.m. GMT based on the BBC's usual release pattern.

It will also air on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, December 9.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" from abroad.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" for free. You'll need a valid TV licence.

Can I watch 'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Although select Mary Berry specials air on Britbox in the U.S., Australia and Canada, that isn't always the case and at the time of writing there's been no word on whether or not "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" will follow suit.

Prices have been cut for a limited time:

U.S.: $2.99/month or $109.99/year

$2.99/month or $109.99/year Australia: AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year

AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year Canada: CA$2.99/month or CA$109.99/year

For now, British viewers visiting the U.S., Canada or Australia can catch "Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown" by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' — Need to Know

'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' guide

Dame Mary Berry is joined by celebrity guests Miranda Hart, Greg James and Alexandra Burke to count down her top 15 festive dishes — the ones you choose to make your Christmas magical.

'Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown' guests

Miranda Hart

Greg James

Alexandra Burke

Daniel Stucki

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