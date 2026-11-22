Damp, shady weather turns even the best-kept patio into a slippery green mess, and reaching for a pressure washer is not always the smartest fix. High-pressure jets can blast jointing sand straight out from between your pavers, pit soft natural stone, and leave behind micro-scratches where moss and algae grow back even faster.

Fortunately, you do not need heavy machinery to get your patio looking clean and safe underfoot again. A stiff broom, a watering can, and a few simple household staples or outdoor treatments are all it takes to lift stubborn green growth without damaging your stonework.

Why skipping the pressure washer actually helps your patio

While a power washer strips surface grime in minutes, it only removes the visible top layer of moss and algae, leaving microscopic spores behind in the pores of the stone. Worse still, blasting delicate limestone, sandstone, or older mortar joints with high-pressure water erodes the surface and loosens the pavers themselves.

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Gentle cleaning methods work differently. Instead of relying on brute force, they break down the organic growth at the root so you can brush or rinse it away cleanly, keeping both your stone surface and the sand between your pavers intact.

How to remove moss and algae from your patio

Before applying any cleaner, move patio furniture out of the way, sweep away loose leaves with a stiff broom (avoid metal rakes, which can scratch pavers), and lightly water any nearby lawn or flowerbeds so plants do not absorb soapy or acidic runoff.

Once prepped, choose the method that best suits your patio material:

1. Warm water and dish soap (safest for all stone) If you have delicate natural stone like limestone or sandstone, or simply want the gentlest fix, start with a bucket of warm water and a few generous squeezes of dish soap. Pour the sudsy mixture over the pavers, let it sit for 15 minutes to loosen the grime, and scrub diagonally across the joints with a stiff outdoor brush so you do not dislodge the sand. Rinse thoroughly with a garden hose.

2. Washing soda crystals (best for thick, slippery algae) For heavier green buildup on concrete or brick pavers, wet the patio down first, scatter washing soda crystals (sodium carbonate) across the affected areas, and add a small drizzle of dish soap. Work the paste into the pavers with a stiff brush, then leave it to sit for 24 to 48 hours before hosing it away. Always wear gloves when handling soda crystals, and keep pets off the patio until it is rinsed clean.

3. White vinegar solution (best for concrete or porcelain) Skip this method on natural stone: because vinegar is acidic, it can etch and discolor limestone, sandstone, or travertine. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a watering can or garden sprayer, saturate the mossy patches, and leave the solution to soak for 20 to 30 minutes before scrubbing with a stiff brush and rinsing well.

For the least amount of elbow grease...

If you are tackling a large patio or stubborn black-spot lichen, an oxygen- or enzyme-based outdoor paver cleaner saves hours of scrubbing. Apply the solution with a watering can on a dry day, leave it to break down the spores over a few days, and let the next rainfall wash the dead growth away naturally.

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