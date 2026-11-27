Notion, the popular app that began life as a note-taking tool and has since evolved into an all-in-one workspace solution with a hefty dose of AI functionality, has been the subject of user feedback in recent weeks.

The Notion subreddit, which has almost half a million members, has been seeing a steady stream of complaints where users have leveraged the app’s AI features and agents for months, only to see the recent updates to the app bleed their tokens dry.

While some have moved their business to other tools like Obsidian, others have been hoping to see increased efficiency in the AI features - and Notion has responded.

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Notion discusses AI token usage challenges

Big update today: We've meaningfully upgraded our AI capabilities inside Notion. You can now do much more complex things (computer + browser use!), let the AI run much longer (up to 24 hours!), and do all of this in a much more secure setup. We've also overhauled our pricing and packaging. Instead of having different products on different versions of our plans, all AI capabilities now run on credits. The vast majority of you will never have to think about credits because a) you'll have plenty to use each month, and b) the new auto-mode makes things an order of magnitude more efficient. Our most advanced users will now have the flexibility to choose the best intelligence-to-price option. This includes bringing your ChatGPT subscription, using your own tokens (via BYOK), leveraging MCP, or buying credits from us (only when the math makes sense!). The credit model is similar to what several other companies (Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor) have adopted over the past year. We're adopting it today so we can keep bringing you the most advanced AI capabilities while giving you more control over what you use and what you spend. I shot a quick video to explain all of this, and I'll be on the Twitters all day answering your questions:October 19, 2026

Speaking last month, Notion cofounder Akshay Kothari posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), and noted: “The vast majority of you will never have to think about credits because a) you’ll have plenty to use each month, and b) the new auto-mode makes things an order of magnitude more efficient.”

That’s not been the case for many users, and in reaching out to Notion, we were told that the new pricing plan went into effect on October 19, and existing users were moved to it on November 2.

The company also said that it’s working to make token usage from its AI features “more efficient” and is looking to make it easier for users to leverage the AI they already use.

Will it be enough?

(Image credit: Notion Labs)

According to some users, almost 50% of their tokens were used by relatively small tasks, with others dubbing the new pricing plan “a scam”.

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While the new pricing plan is proving controversial for some users managing their database, those who have stuck with Notion are using workarounds to keep their costs down.

Notion has had MCP support for some time now, and many users are now prompting their AI of choice to adjust things in Notion, while others are forcing the app to use a specific model that doesn’t use as many tokens.

For more on the pricing model, you can read Notion’s comprehensive blog post.

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