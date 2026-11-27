Notion confirms it'll make AI token usage 'more efficient' following community feedback
A motion at Notion to improve the use of tokens
Notion, the popular app that began life as a note-taking tool and has since evolved into an all-in-one workspace solution with a hefty dose of AI functionality, has been the subject of user feedback in recent weeks.
The Notion subreddit, which has almost half a million members, has been seeing a steady stream of complaints where users have leveraged the app’s AI features and agents for months, only to see the recent updates to the app bleed their tokens dry.
While some have moved their business to other tools like Obsidian, others have been hoping to see increased efficiency in the AI features - and Notion has responded.
Notion discusses AI token usage challenges
Speaking last month, Notion cofounder Akshay Kothari posted the following on X (formerly Twitter), and noted: “The vast majority of you will never have to think about credits because a) you’ll have plenty to use each month, and b) the new auto-mode makes things an order of magnitude more efficient.”
That’s not been the case for many users, and in reaching out to Notion, we were told that the new pricing plan went into effect on October 19, and existing users were moved to it on November 2.
The company also said that it’s working to make token usage from its AI features “more efficient” and is looking to make it easier for users to leverage the AI they already use.
Will it be enough?
According to some users, almost 50% of their tokens were used by relatively small tasks, with others dubbing the new pricing plan “a scam”.
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While the new pricing plan is proving controversial for some users managing their database, those who have stuck with Notion are using workarounds to keep their costs down.
Notion has had MCP support for some time now, and many users are now prompting their AI of choice to adjust things in Notion, while others are forcing the app to use a specific model that doesn’t use as many tokens.
For more on the pricing model, you can read Notion’s comprehensive blog post.
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Amanda Caswell is the AI Editor at Tom's Guide and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology.
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