We're getting festive references upon festive references in the “Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special, all wrapped up in Saint Marie lore. Tragedy strikes the family behind one of London's most famous department stores in the lead-up to the big day — and not for the first time.

Here's how to watch “Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special streams, release date The "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special premieres on Friday, November 27 in the U.K..

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

In the world of "Death in Paradise", Pendleford is synonymous with yuletide, and more so than ever when the dynastic family's patriarch is found bludgeoned to death on a private Saint Marie island. Accident? Probably not.

It's awful timing for such a high-profile case, yet Mervin rather optimistically pledges that they'll get everything tied up in time for the festivities, and a nice visit to Catherine's Bar. What he wasn't bargaining on was practically every living member of the Pendleford clan being a potential murder suspect. Millions in the bank can do funny things to people.

Selwyn, however, may just have a lead — albeit one that pre-dates "Death in Paradise" itself. This isn't the first time a Pendleford murder has brought the station to its knees at Christmas...

Read on as we explain how to watch the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere, starting with free options.

Where to watch 'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special for FREE

You can watch the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K with a valid TV license.

The 90-minute episode premieres online on Friday, November 27 — likely as early as 6 a.m. GMT based on the BBC's usual release pattern.

It will also air on one of the BBC channels over the festive period. The precise slot is still under wraps, but last year's Christmas special aired at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday, December 28.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special from abroad.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special for free. You'll need a valid TV license.

Can I watch 'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special will be available to watch on Britbox in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

The streaming platform's plans are still under wraps at the time of writing, but it's worth noting that last year's Christmas special landed on Monday, December 29 — a day after it was televised in the U.K..

Prices have been cut for a limited time in certain countries around Black Friday:

U.S.: $2.99/month (for first two months) or $109.99/year

$2.99/month (for first two months) or $109.99/year Australia: AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year

AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year Canada: CA$2.99/month (for first two months) or CA$109.99/year

For now, British viewers visiting the U.S., Canada or Australia can catch the "Death in Paradise" 2026 Christmas special by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special — Need to Know

'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special guide

A department store tycoon is murdered on his family’s luxurious private island off the coast of Saint Marie in a case with strange echoes of the past.

'Death in Paradise' 2026 Christmas special cast

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose

Catherine Garton as Sergeant Mattie Fletcher

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Charlie Higson

Caroline Catz

Freddie Meredith

Shaun Dooley

Anneika Rose

Ene Frost

Alexandra Mardell

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