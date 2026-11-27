When I head to the gym, I have a bad habit of wanting to get in and get back out, which means I can rush through sessions without really thinking about what I'm doing. Plus, I've been a trainer for a while now, too, so it does feel like I'm on autopilot sometimes.

With that in mind, I decided to slow things down for a week and try "slow-motion strength training," which means slowing down reps of your exercises. It can also be referred to as time under tension, which means your muscles spend longer contracting, and you naturally increase volume without lifting heavier.

It feels more challenging, and it's harder to control your reps, which means your form has to be on point if you want to work the muscles properly. Below, I explain the TUT technique in more detail, plus I tell you about the surprising benefits I noticed from a week of slowing it down.

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What is time under tension?

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TUT uses tempo to make your muscles work harder without changing the amount of resistance. This way, you can extend the total time worked. There are typically four stages — the concentric phase (when muscles shorten or contract), the eccentric phase (when the muscle lengthens), and the pauses between them every rep.

For example, a squat programmed at a 4-1-4-1 tempo would mean lifting the weight for four seconds (concentric loading), pausing for one second, then lowering the weight (eccentric loading) for four seconds, followed by a pause at the end of the rep. Adding a longer pause adopts an isometric contraction — placing muscle under stress without shortening or lengthening.

Time under tension is predominantly found in weightlifting, but not exclusively. The idea is that you'll improve endurance, but also hypertrophy, which is the process of building muscle; more challenge during an exercise could help build muscle without lifting heavier weights.

Here's what happened when I tried it

It's thought that the eccentric focus can actually build muscle, stability and control. Eccentric movement is where the muscle lengthens while under tension, and it's actively resisting a force whilst being stretched, and it helps you build control rather than just dropping the weight down.

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This can create more muscle damage, leading to greater growth and adaptation during recovery. It's also beneficial for flexibility, joint stability and injury prevention. That said, concentric rep phases are still crucial for building muscle strength, improving power and training muscles to exert force.

When a controlled "injury" to muscle fibers happens during exercise, your body begins its healing process during rest and produces growth hormone, which is vital for muscle adaptation. It’s how you build muscle — you break it down to build it up stronger — a process called hypertrophy.

A slower tempo will still primarily recruit the slow-twitch muscle fibers (or sometimes a mix of both), which are responsible for longer workout efforts, improving endurance.

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Crucially, though, we know that a strong indicator of adaptation is how close to failure and how much output you put into your reps and sets. Could slowing things down improve that for me?

I decided to adopt a 4-1-4-1 tempo for 6-8 reps of each exercise. In my upper-body workout, I chose the bench press, triceps dips, barbell rows and pull-ups, with any accessory work remaining at normal tempo. Then, for lower-body, I opted for a barbell RDL, barbell squats, Bulgarian split squats and bench hip thrusts. Again, any accessory work remained at a normal tempo, as I wanted to put the majority of my focus on my "big lifts." This also meant the larger, more powerful muscle groups were holding tension for longer, allowing me to control the movements.

The first thing I noticed was that I had to control my reps even more than normal, and what usually felt like the correct weight choice suddenly felt much harder. This was particularly true of the concentric phases, such as standing from a deadlift or squat, where I'm used to pushing upward with power pretty fast.

I also supersetted my exercises, which means performing two exercises back-to-back; although this reduces your working time in the gym, it actually increases overall volume and reduces rest time. Coupled with slow-motion training, I felt absolutely wiped out after a week.

I also noticed my DOMS (Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness) far more than usual, and I was having to really dig in to complete the final reps. You ideally should be working this close to failure to achieve change in your muscles, but without your form slipping. I did have to reset a few times and go slightly lighter to keep my form in check, but I loved the increase in intensity, which meant I couldn't cruise like I might normally be tempted to do.

Verdict

Time under tension techniques could help build muscle mass alongside progressive overload — adapting your routine incrementally as you get stronger. Other variables like rest, sleep, training frequency and protein matter an enormous amount, too, so try to get the basics in check before adding techniques like this to your routine.

I really enjoyed slowing it down for a week and feeling my muscles working hard. I felt fatigued all over after every session, and it helped me stay focused on all phases of the workout without rushing.

Will I continue? Probably not, and I obviously didn't see physical changes in a week, but I might pepper more of this into my strength training from now on, even just to remind myself to slow down.

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