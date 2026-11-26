Santa Claus has been caught red-handed in the “Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special, with Old Saint Nick spotted on the scene at the same time as a spate of robberies on Whitfield Estate. It looks like an open-and-shut case — the only issue being that the man in red has also taken a nasty tumble that's rendered him unconscious and unable to cooperate.

Here's how to watch “Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special streams, release date The "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special premieres on Friday, November 27 in the U.K..

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It leaves DI Humphrey Goodman in a race against time not only to save Christmas, but to restore a little faith in the festive spirit, one of the eye-witnesses being a little girl who cannot comprehend how Santa, of all people, could commit such a heinous act.

Kelby experiences peak Shipton Abbott by attempting to arbitrate a confrontation between a pair of neighbors hell-bent on putting up the most over-the-top Christmas lights display, and Archie feels the pressure when Esther declares that a couple’s first Christmas together either makes them or breaks them. All the while, Martha has a creeping sense that she's being followed.

Featuring guest turns from Johnny Vegas, Paul Chowdhry, Ed Kear, Martin Trenaman, Syreeta Kumar and Sam Hunter, it should be great fun — read on as we explain how to watch the "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere, starting with free options.

Where to watch 'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special for FREE

You can watch the "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. with a valid TV license.

The 60-minute episode premieres online on Friday, November 27 — likely as early as 6 a.m. GMT based on the BBC's usual release pattern.

It will also air on one of the BBC channels over the festive period. The precise slot is still under wraps, but last year's Christmas special aired at 9 p.m. GMT on Sunday, December 21.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch the "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special from abroad.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the "Beyond Paradise" Christmas special for free. You'll need a valid TV license.

Can I watch 'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The "Beyond Paradise" 2026 Christmas special will be available to watch on Britbox in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

The streaming platform's plans are still under wraps at the time of writing, but it's worth noting that last year's Christmas special landed on Monday, December 22 — a day after it was televised in the U.K..

Prices have been cut for a limited time for Black Friday:

U.S.: $2.99/month (for first two months) or $109.99/year

$2.99/month (for first two months) or $109.99/year Australia: AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year

AU$13.99/month or AU$139.99/year Canada: CA$2.99/month (for first two months) or CA$109.99/year

For now, British viewers visiting the U.S., Canada or Australia can catch the "Beyond Paradise" Christmas special by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special — Need to Know

'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special guide

A little girl sees Father Christmas on the roof the night a spate of robberies take place. Is Santa to blame? It's up to Humphrey to find out if he’s on the naughty list.

'Beyond Paradise' 2026 Christmas special cast

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Johnny Vegas

Paul Chowdhry

Ed Kear

Martin Trenaman

Syreeta Kumar

Sam Hunter

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