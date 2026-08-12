How to watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' online — stream the Blink-182 drummer's documentary from anywhere

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" is an often emotional dive into the trials and tribulations, the highs and lows, of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" from anywhere, including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' release date and time "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" lands on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, August 13.

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu from August 13

• Global — Stream on Disney+ from August 13

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This decade-in-the-making documentary charts Barker's rollercoaster ride of a life and delves into the mental and physical effects of his surviving a 2008 plane crash that claimed the lives of two close friends. A third friend died of a drug overdose a year after the accident.

Including interviews with the man himself, his bandmates and, yes, wife Kourtney Kardashian, the doc recounts how music helped Barker overcome his crippling grief and get back on track, while continuing to tour with rock superstars Blink-182.

Directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" had its global premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2026. Now it's hitting streaming platforms across the world so you can enjoy the 90-minute insight into Barker at home.

If you're keen to learn more about the iconic musician, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" from anywhere.

Watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" will land on Hulu on Thursday, August 13.

Hulu subscriptions cost $11.99 per month for the ad-supported tier or $18.99 per month if you want to go ad-free.

If you're outside the U.S. when the doc drops, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' from anywhere

Traveling when "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" drops? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" as normal.

Watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' in Canada

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In Canada, you can stream "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" on Disney+ from August 13.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" on Disney+ in the U.K. from Thursday, August 13.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from August 13.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the documentary in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' - Who's involved?

Travis Barker: Barker himself is at the heart of the documentary, offering an unfiltered look at his life

Barker himself is at the heart of the documentary, offering an unfiltered look at his life Kourtney Kardashian: Barker's wife appears alongside him to discuss the more recent developments in their life together

Barker's wife appears alongside him to discuss the more recent developments in their life together Justin Krook & Michael Dwyer: Co-directors who spent more than a decade filming Barker for the project

Co-directors who spent more than a decade filming Barker for the project Matthew Weaver & Nick Stern: Producers for Media Weaver Entertainment

Producers for Media Weaver Entertainment Lawrence Vavra & John Janick: Executive producers on the documentary

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