How to watch 'Somebody Knows Something' online — stream the true-crime docuseries from anywhere

"Somebody Knows Something" features survivor advocate Kara Chamberlain diving into eight different missing persons cases to attempt to bring families closer to the truth.

Below is our guide on how to watch "Somebody Knows Something" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Somebody Knows Something' release date and time "Somebody Knows Something" premieres on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

• WATCH LIVE — Freeform live via YouTube TV

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu from August 11

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Chamberlain, a surivor of an 18-hour captivity by serial killer Richard Evonitz when she was just 15, has become a prominent true-crime influencer, and she's putting her personal experiences and professional connections to good use in new docuseries "Somebody Knows Something".

Exploring cold cases and unsolved disappearances across the United States, Chamberlain collaborates with law enforcement, the families affected, and uses the power of the internet to try and crack the cases and bring the victims home.

If you're ready to join the investigation, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Somebody Knows Something" with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'Somebody Knows Something' for FREE

"Somebody Knows Something" is available to watch live and free even if you don't have cable.

You can watch the series via YouTube TV or Fubo which both have free trials and carry the Freeform channel.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Somebody Knows Something' from anywhere

Traveling when "Somebody Knows Something" airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Somebody Knows Something" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and stream "Somebody Knows Something" as normal.

Watch 'Somebody Knows Something' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Somebody Knows Something" airs on TV channel Freeform. The first two episodes premiere on Monday, August 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

You can stream Freeform live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Orange carrying the channel in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The series lands on Hulu and will be available for on-demand streaming one day immediately after the Freeform broadcast.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Can you watch 'Somebody Knows Something' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release date for "Somebody Knows Something" in Canada right now, but the show is expected to arrive on Hulu/Disney+ there eventually.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can use a VPN to access their home subscriptions and bypass geo-locked services.

Can you watch 'Somebody Knows Something' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, there is no international rollout for "Somebody Knows Something" in the U.K. at the moment, but it should land on Disney+ eventually.

NordVPN can help you sign in to Hulu if you're visiting Blighty at the moment.

Can you watch 'Somebody Knows Something' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "Somebody Knows Something" not having a release plan right now, though it is very likely to stream on-demand on Disney+ in the future.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'Somebody Knows Something' - episode guide

Here are the true crime cases that will be investigated throughout the series:

The disappearance of five-month-old Sabrina Aisenberg , who went missing in 1997

, who went missing in 1997 Colorado teenager Lashaya Stine who disappeared in 2016

who disappeared in 2016 Steven Koecher , victim of an abandoned vehicle case in Nevada back in 2009

, victim of an abandoned vehicle case in Nevada back in 2009 Kevin McGrath , who disappeared from a Carnival cruise in 2023

, who disappeared from a Carnival cruise in 2023 Kyron Horman , who disappeared from a science fair in 2010

, who disappeared from a science fair in 2010 The murder of Liz Barraza , who was killed in 2019

, who was killed in 2019 Amy Wroe Bechtel , who disappeared while jogging in 1997

, who disappeared while jogging in 1997 Brandy Hall, who vanished from Malabar Fire Station in 2006

'Somebody Knows Something' - trailer

Somebody Knows Something | Official Trailer | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

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