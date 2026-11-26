Black Friday streaming deals starting at 99 cents on Apple TV, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Hulu and more
The best streaming services hit their lowest prices of the year
Black Friday streaming deals are raging along and have been for the last few days. Many of the best streaming services have slashed prices to their lowest of the year (and some are the lowest of all time).
Save up to 79% on some of the most popular platforms and even up to 92% on some of the lesser-known ones. I love a nice deal, and any time I can get a deal that's recurring throughout an extended period of time, I'm even happier.
That's a full year of our top-rated streamer for 50% off. My favorite deal is the Disney+/Hulu bundle at $4.99/month (was $11.99). Other great deals include HBO Max for $5.49/month for 12 months and Paramount+ Premium for $2.99.
I'm digging through all the best Black Friday streaming deals for November 26 (Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate), so you can enjoy a huge wealth of content without crushing your wallet that's probably already strained around the holidays.
Quick Links
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
- Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99)
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
- BritBox: $2.99/month for 2 months (was $10.99)
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a solid savings all year long, but for Black Friday, it's an even bigger bargain at $4.99. For less than $5 a month, you get two streaming services, offering the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, alongside Hulu's excellent library of more grown-up content. Even better, if you lock in this discounted price today, you'll get Disney+ and Hulu at almost 60% off for a full 12 months.
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Paramount+ has discounted every tier to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The only downside is that this offer is only valid for 2 months, which feels stingy compared to rivals.
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Apple TV is a streaming service you shouldn't overlook. It packs one of the best original libraries of any streamer, with a wealth of must-watch TV shows you can't find anywhere else. Ahead of Black Friday, Apple TV is 50% off, giving you six months of access for $6.99 a month. That's enough time to binge a wide selection of the very best Apple TV Originals from "Severance" to "Slow Horses".
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HBO Max is offering 50% off its Basic with Ads plan. Half price on our favorite streaming service is a deal we're eager to shout about. HBO Max offers a near-unbeatable library with top-tier television and plenty of blockbuster movies. Sweetening the deal, the discounted price lasts for 12 months, so you can stream the best of HBO Max for an entire year. Get it now ahead of "Harry Potter" season 1 arriving in December.
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Peacock skipped Black Friday last year, but has returned with a respectable discount for 2026. It's not the most headline-grabbing saving at 31%, but plans start from $2.99 per month for the Select tier. However, I recommend the Premium tier for $8.99, which gives you access to the full Peacock library, including shows, movies, live sports, and Peacock Originals.
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Anime fans, this one's for you! Crunchyroll is slashing the price of its Fan subscription from $9.99 to just $3.99 per month for six months, saving you 60%. You'll get ad-free access to its huge anime library, including "One Piece," "Dan Da Dan," "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End." The offer is available to new and eligible returning subscribers until November 30.
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Horror fans, this one's worth a look. You can currently add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $1.99 per month for two months, down from $7.99, saving 75%. It's home to brilliant originals like "From" and "The Institute," plus a great selection of movies, including "Project Hail Mary."
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Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions offer some of the cheapest Black Friday streaming deals of the season. Discounts start from $0.99 and include Paramount+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Starz, AMC+, MGM+, BritBox and Hallmark+. Upgrade your Prime Video library with these great deals.
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If you're a fan of British TV and don't normally have access to it, a BritBox subscription might be for you. Right now, you can jump in and try it for $2.99 a month for the first two months. You'll get "Downton Abbey," "Death In Paradise," "Vera," "Father Brown", "Ludwig" and many more.
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Dave LeClair is the Managing Editor, News & Engagement for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
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