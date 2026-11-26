Black Friday streaming deals are raging along and have been for the last few days. Many of the best streaming services have slashed prices to their lowest of the year (and some are the lowest of all time).

Save up to 79% on some of the most popular platforms and even up to 92% on some of the lesser-known ones. I love a nice deal, and any time I can get a deal that's recurring throughout an extended period of time, I'm even happier.

That's a full year of our top-rated streamer for 50% off. My favorite deal is the Disney+/Hulu bundle at $4.99/month (was $11.99). Other great deals include HBO Max for $5.49/month for 12 months and Paramount+ Premium for $2.99.

I'm digging through all the best Black Friday streaming deals for November 26 (Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate), so you can enjoy a huge wealth of content without crushing your wallet that's probably already strained around the holidays.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

12 MONTHS! Save 58% Disney + / Hulu bundle: was $11.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a solid savings all year long, but for Black Friday, it's an even bigger bargain at $4.99. For less than $5 a month, you get two streaming services, offering the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, alongside Hulu's excellent library of more grown-up content. Even better, if you lock in this discounted price today, you'll get Disney+ and Hulu at almost 60% off for a full 12 months. Read more Read less ▼

Save 79% Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ has discounted every tier to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The only downside is that this offer is only valid for 2 months, which feels stingy compared to rivals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Apple TV is a streaming service you shouldn't overlook. It packs one of the best original libraries of any streamer, with a wealth of must-watch TV shows you can't find anywhere else. Ahead of Black Friday, Apple TV is 50% off, giving you six months of access for $6.99 a month. That's enough time to binge a wide selection of the very best Apple TV Originals from "Severance" to "Slow Horses". Read more Read less ▼

12 MONTHS! Save 50% HBO Max via Prime Video: was $10.99 now $5.49 at Amazon HBO Max is offering 50% off its Basic with Ads plan. Half price on our favorite streaming service is a deal we're eager to shout about. HBO Max offers a near-unbeatable library with top-tier television and plenty of blockbuster movies. Sweetening the deal, the discounted price lasts for 12 months, so you can stream the best of HBO Max for an entire year. Get it now ahead of "Harry Potter" season 1 arriving in December. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Peacock Premium: was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock TV Peacock skipped Black Friday last year, but has returned with a respectable discount for 2026. It's not the most headline-grabbing saving at 31%, but plans start from $2.99 per month for the Select tier. However, I recommend the Premium tier for $8.99, which gives you access to the full Peacock library, including shows, movies, live sports, and Peacock Originals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Crunchyroll Fan: was $9.99 now $3.99 at Crunchyroll Anime fans, this one's for you! Crunchyroll is slashing the price of its Fan subscription from $9.99 to just $3.99 per month for six months, saving you 60%. You'll get ad-free access to its huge anime library, including "One Piece," "Dan Da Dan," "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End." The offer is available to new and eligible returning subscribers until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% MGM+ via Prime Video: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon Horror fans, this one's worth a look. You can currently add MGM+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $1.99 per month for two months, down from $7.99, saving 75%. It's home to brilliant originals like "From" and "The Institute," plus a great selection of movies, including "Project Hail Mary." Read more Read less ▼

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99

Prime Video add-on subscriptions offer some of the cheapest Black Friday streaming deals of the season. Discounts start from $0.99 and include Paramount+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Starz, AMC+, MGM+, BritBox and Hallmark+. Upgrade your Prime Video library with these great deals. Read more Read less ▼