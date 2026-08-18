How to watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' season 21 online for free — stream the cooking contest from anywhere
Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and Angry Ginge join forces to judge the latest batch of celebrity contestants
"Celebrity MasterChef" 2026 is here, with Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, and YouTube star Angry Ginge lined up as as guest judges.
Here's how to watch "Celebrity MasterChef" season 21 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.
"Celebrity MasterChef" premiers Tuesday, August 18 at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.
• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN
The latest iteration of "MasterChef" in the U.K. will be helmed by the experts, Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli, with 15 celebs competing to tickle the judges' taste buds.
This year, sportscaster Jason Mohammad, comedian Joe Pasquale, influencer Tom Simons aka TommyInnit, Lauren Steadman MBE, radio DJ Melvin Odoom and popstar Una Healy will have a bash at cooking.
The celebs who make it through the challenges will compete in the Masterchef final with the aim of being crowned the Celebrity Masterchef champion, joining past winners such as Greg Rutherford.
Ready for a three-course treat? Here's how to watch "Celebrity MasterChef" season 21 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.
Can I watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' S21 for free?
"Celebrity MasterChef" season 21 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer.
A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch.
If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on Tuesday, August 18 on BBC One. There will be three episodes per week and the show will run for five weeks in total.
Outside the U.K. on holiday? Unlock "Celebrity MasterChef" season 21 with NordVPN (try risk-free).
How to watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' season 21 from anywhere
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Celebrity MasterChef" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.
Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Celebrity MasterChef".
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Celebrity MasterChef" online and on-demand.
Watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' in the U.K.
The first episode of "Celebrity MasterChef" season 21 will be broadcast on BBC One, airing on Tuesday, August 18 at 9 p.m. BST. Episode two will air on Wednesday, August 19 and episode three will air on Friday, August 21.
The show will run for five weeks, with the same schedule each week.
If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer.
Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.
Can you watch 'Celebrity MasterChef' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?
Unfortunately, due to licensing laws, there is no way to watch the U.K version of "Celebrity MasterChef" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The shows will not be playing on any streaming services, either.
However, there is a US version of "Celebrity MasterChef" that you can watch on Tubi.
The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Celebrity MasterChef" from anywhere.
'Celebrity MasterChef' season 21 — all you need to know
Who are the guest judges?
Giorgio Locatelli and Grace Dent are the expert judges on "Celebrity MasterChef" but they'll be joined by three celebs this year...
- Paddy McGuinness
- Zoe Ball
- Morgan Burtwistle (AKA Angry Ginge)
'Celebrity MasterChef' - who are the contestants?
There are five contestants in the week 1 heat:
- Jason Mohammad
- Emily Campbell
- Shakira Khan
- Joe Pasquale
- Jay McGuiness
Five more will take part in the week 2 heat:
- Donna Preston
- Emily Steel
- Eric Underwood
- Nitin Ganatra
- Tom Simons
And five more to complete the week 3 heat:
- Lauren Steadman MBE
- Max Fosh
- Melvin Odoom
- Sue Cleaver
- Una Healy
What other things can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – from contests including "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" and "The Great British Sewing Bee", to sitcoms like "Ann Droid" and "Detectorists".
More from Tom's Guide
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- The best BBC iPlayer VPN in 2026
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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