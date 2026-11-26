We're just a few hours away from Black Friday officially starting, and Amazon deals are pouring in as if the shopping event were already underway.

I think the best deal you can get are the AirPods Pro 3 at a record-low $149. However, nipping at that deal's heels is the Roku Streaming Stick HD for just $19. But that's just the tip of the deal iceberg, with Amazon constantly rolling out new bargains throughout the day. Did I mention that you can get a 40-inch Insignia TV for $85?

No matter what you're looking for, we've found it on sale at Amazon. Gift shopping is as easy as scrolling down and looking over the deals, as we only feature the best of the best, and we skip the overhyped deals that aren't actually offering substantial savings.

Our top Amazon deals right now

Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon I have an older TV that's starting to lose out on certain app updates, but the screen itself is a beautiful OLED panel that I love. The answer is to pick up the budget-friendly Roku Streaming Stick HD that slips directly into an open HDMI port. It'll serve up all your favorite apps, hundreds of free live channels, and voice search. Best of all, the included remote controls your TV’s power and volume, letting you ditch the extra clutter on your coffee table. No new TV required. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia 40" F40 LED Smart Fire TV: was $150 now $85 at Amazon This might be one of the most impressive TV deals available on Black Friday. If you told me 10 years ago that a decent 40-inch TV would be available for only $85, I'd have fallen off my chair. But that's exactly where we are right now with deals like this. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price! Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple’s best wireless earbuds have dropped to their cheapest price yet, taking a full $100 off the standard price tag. Alongside improved audio quality, stronger active noise cancellation, and extra battery life, you’re getting a redesigned, more comfortable build engineered for a secure fit. Read more Read less ▼

TV and audio deals

Hisense QLED E6: was $449 now $277 at Amazon With AirPlay, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Vision, and an AI 4K upscaler, the Hisense QLED E6 is a great budget choice. And at $172 off (55-inch version), this TV is a stellar option for upgrading your living room for much, much less. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 55" S7 Canvas 4K QLED TV : was $1,499 now $697 at Amazon If you've been intrigued by lifestyle TVs but hesitant about their relatively high price tags, the discounted Hisense S7 Canvas TV might be the set you've been waiting for. It's adorned with an elegant, replaceable, teak-style frame, its screen features a matte finish, and it offers an entire Art Gallery for displaying works of art when not in use. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 at Amazon In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia 6 OLED: was $1,999.99 now $1,198 at Amazon The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet or your keys. The new generation AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items with more accuracy. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It's the best Apple tablet for most people to own and Black Friday is unquestionably the time to pick one up. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Like with the Nintendo Switch 2 above, the MacBook Neo received a price hike this year. Apple upped the price by $100, but this Amazon deal slices half that right back off again. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount. Read more Read less ▼

Smart Home deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Save 82% Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was $149 now $27 at Amazon Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming deals

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! The whole world may be swooning over GTA 6 but this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. That saves you a total of $87 if you'd bought everything separately. This is the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, so be aware of that going in — but considering how expensive rival consoles are these days, the Switch 2 still offers the best value for money. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Another collection that's a must have for series fans! This collection brings a pair of excellent stealth action games to the Switch 2 for the first time. You'll also be able to enjoy improved graphics, performance and bonus content. Read more Read less ▼

NBA 2K27: was $69 now $40 at Amazon If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Shoes and Apparel deals

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $129 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' flagship stability running shoe, offering extra support for overpronators on the run. My colleague (and a sub-2:30 marathon runner) Nick tested the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 33, and while it has some notable updates, he still tells me the Gel-Kayano 32 is the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Beauty deals