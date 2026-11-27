“The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 celebrity special is serving up a three-course meal and almost certainly more trimmings than Patrick Grant and Esme Young had bargained for. We're also being treated to a performance from T'Pau lead singer Carol Decker, who has one of the most delightfully Christmassy names in showbiz.

Here's how to watch “The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special streams, release date "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special premieres on Friday, November 27 in the U.K..

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 80s icon, who had a major hit with "China in Your Hand", is joined in the sewing room by Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox on "EastEnders", comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who made the "Britain’s Got Talent" final in 2020 and is now a regular fixture on "Live at the Apollo" and various panel shows, and reality personality Megan McKenna, who found fame on "Ex on the Beach", "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Only Way Is Essex" and has since released three books and an album.

They also know their way around a sewing machine. Perhaps not to the same extent as Anna Pownall, who wowed judges Patrick and Esme en route to "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 crown earlier this year.

Carol, Tameka, Nabil and Megan will put their own spin an oven glove in the Pattern challenge, repurpose festive party wear into a Christmas tree-topper in the Transformation challenge, and craft an outfit inspired by their own festive table in the Made-to-Measure challenge.

Read on as we explain how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special online from anywhere, starting with free options.

Where to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special for FREE

You can watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K with a valid TV licence.

The 60-minute episode premieres online on Friday, November 27 — likely as early as 6 a.m. GMT based on the BBC's usual release pattern.

It will also air on BBC One at 8 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, December 16.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Scroll down for all the details.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the show free-of-charge on BBC iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" Christmas special for free. You'll need a valid TV licence.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special in the U.S. or Canada?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" hasn't found a broadcasting partner in the U.S. or Canada.

However, Brits visiting North America can still watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" 2026 Christmas special with the aid of a good VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special in Australia?

Binge is home to "The Great British Sewing Bee" in Australia, but the Christmas specials tend to land on the streaming service a year after their U.K. premiere.

On the plus side, that means the 2025 celebrity special, starring Anton Du Beke, Lucy Beaumont, Susan Wokoma and Tom Wilson, is coming soon. The 2024 special hit Binge on Tuesday, December 23 last year.

Prices start at AU$10/month or AU$79/year.

For now, Brits Down Under can tune into the "Sewing Bee" 2026 Xmas special by using NordVPN.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special — Need to Know

'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special guide

In this year’s Christmas Sewing Bee, 80s icon Carol Decker, actress Tameka Empson, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid and Megan McKenna put their sewing skills to the test.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' 2026 Christmas special cast

Tameka Empson

Carol Decker

Nabil Abdulrashid

Megan McKenna (@MeganMcKenna on Instagram)

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