How to watch 'The Book That Changed My Life' online for *FREE* — stream the literary documentary from anywhere

If you're a keen reader and want to hear more about the stories that shaped people like Her Majesty Queen Camilla, "The Book That Changed My Life" is the documentary for you.

Here's how to watch "The Book That Changed My Life" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Book That Changed My Life" — free streaming details, release date "The Book That Changed My Life" will air on BBC Two on Wednesday, October 14, and will be available on BBC iPlayer to stream.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

Director Toby Trackman, a BAFTA-nominated documentarian, turns his eye to the world of books and reading, and how the pages we consume at different points in our lives can stay with us and change our journey in the world entirely.

Produced as part of the U.K.'s National Year of Reading 2026 program, "The Book That Changed My Life" is spearheaded by Queen Camilla . As a keen reader herself, she was clearly eager to inspire more people to read, and share her experiences with literature.

She is joined by four everyday people, including a former prisoner, an HGV driver, a cafe owner, and a man with a traumatic past, who all explain their own magical experiences with books and how powerful the written word can be.

Want to learn more about these wonderful stories? Here's how to watch "The Book That Changed My Life" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'The Book That Changed My Life' for free? "The Book That Changed My Life" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the film on the free-to-air U.K. channel BBC Two on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. BST. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "The Book That Changed My Life" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'The Book That Changed My Life' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Book That Changed My Life" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Book That Changed My Life".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Book That Changed My Life" online and on-demand.

Watch 'The Book That Changed My Life' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Book That Changed My Life" will be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. on BBC Two. The film airs on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. BST.

You can also catch the doc through BBC iPlayer after it airs on TV.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the documentary if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Book That Changed My Life' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the release is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "The Book That Changed My Life" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The film will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Book That Changed My Life" from anywhere.

'The Book That Changed My Life' — all you need to know

'The Book That Changed My Life' — who is involved?

Her Majesty Queen Camilla is the famous face at the forefront of this documentary. She was heavily influenced and gained a love of reading through her late father, Major Bruce Shand.

Alongside Camilla, we will meet four other regular folk who credit books with changing their lives. One is a former prisoner, another is an HGV driver, one owns a roadside cafe, and the other is a man who had traumatic experiences at home.

We will also hear from Ian Kirby, a man who used his local book shop in Gateshead to help those around him deal with depression.

Toby Trackman has directed the doc. Lesley Davies is producer, while Dan Chambers is executive producer.

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