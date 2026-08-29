How to watch 'WHAM! 10 Days in China' online for *FREE* — stream the music documentary from anywhere

"WHAM! 10 Days in China" is a feature length documentary charting the legendary pop group as they embarked on a first-of-its kind tour of China in the 1980s.

Here's how to watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"WHAM! 10 Days in China" - free streaming details, release date You can watch the premiere of "WHAM! 10 Days in China" on BBC Two on Saturday, August 29 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

"WHAM! 10 Days in China" will offer fans (or those curious about the band) an all-access adventure into the tour of Asia from 1985, including footage from the live shows in Beijing and in Guangzhou, as well as an insight into the cultural shock in China amid the band's arrival.

Lindsay Anderson's documentary charts the impact of Western music and fashion in China at the time, with WHAM! being the first music act from the West to tour in the country. Learn about the governmental process and negotiations by manager Simon Napier-Bell in making this happen, and the manner in which it all turned WHAM! into global superstars.

Ready to watch the band's epic tour? Here's how to watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'WHAM! 10 Days in China' for free? "WHAM! 10 Days in China" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will be available on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "WHAM! 10 Days in China" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'WHAM! 10 Days in China' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "WHAM! 10 Days in China" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China" online and on-demand.

Watch 'WHAM! 10 Days in China' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"WHAM! 10 Days in China" will be broadcast on BBC Two, airing on Saturday, August 29 at 9 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the doc if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'WHAM! 10 Days in China' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the documentary is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The film will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

It's possible it may be released at a later date on British services such as BritBox, but there is currently no plan for that, either.

The film also had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. but you'll have to check your local cinema listings for info on that.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "WHAM! 10 Days in China" from anywhere.

'WHAM! 10 Days in China' — all you need to know

What has Andrew Ridgeley said about the documentary?

Speaking to the BBC, WHAM! band member Andrew Ridgeley said: "There weren't as many people as greeted The Beatles. It was a much more muted affair. There was no knowledge of us there at the time."

On the impact of the tour, he added: "It did motivate some people to take up a path in life which they would otherwise not have chosen. So that is a legacy on a personal level, I think, probably the most powerful and important.

"We had a responsibility, being the first people to play real Western pop music to those people. When we talked to some of these Chinese people afterwards, and they were so excited, some of them had not experienced anything like it, it was a great privilege."

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