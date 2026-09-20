How to watch 'The Split Up' online for *FREE* — stream the legal drama from anywhere

"The Split Up" is a fresh spin-off from "The Split" and takes us into the heart of Manchester with the Kishan family delivering legal drama.

Here's how to watch "The Split Up" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Split Up" - free streaming details, release date You can watch the premiere of "The Split Up" on BBC One on Sunday, September 20 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

If you enjoyed "The Split" you're obviously going to be invested in "The Split Up" right from the get-go. This show brings the same legal tension and family drama that creator Abi Morgan is famous for, but funnels all of that into the setting of Manchester as rising star Aria Kishan looks to inherit the family firm.

Across six episodes the family deal with elite clients seeking divorce, while Aria has to handle her own relationship issues and the grief of losing her mother, too. If that wasn't enticing enough, Sanjeev Bhaskar is a cast regular and there are also guest stars popping up including Jameela Jamil, Lenny Henry, and Jane Horrocks to add a level of star quality to proceedings.

Ready to watch the band's epic tour? Here's how to watch "The Split Up" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'The Split Up' for free? "The Split Up" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "The Split Up" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'The Split Up' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Split Up" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Split Up".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Split Up" online and on-demand.

Watch 'The Split Up' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Split Up" will be broadcast on BBC One, with the fist episode airing on Sunday, September 20 at 9 p.m. BST. Episode two will air on Monday, September 21, with new episodes following for the next two Sundays and Mondays.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer. The full boxset will be available on there from September 20.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'The Split Up' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "The Split Up" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

It's possible it may be released at a later date on British services such as BritBox, but there is currently no plan for that, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Split Up" from anywhere.

'The Split Up' — all you need to know

'The Split Up' - cast

Ritu Arya as Aria Kishan

as Aria Kishan Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dhruv Kishan

as Dhruv Kishan Connor Horrigan

Aysha Kala as Maya Kishan

as Maya Kishan Arian Nik as Kav Kishan

as Kav Kishan Danny Ashok as Neal

as Neal Dimitri Leonidas

Mawaan Rizwan

Sindhu Vee

Victoria Ekanoye

Tom Forbes

Lenny Henry

Jane Horrocks

Jameela Jamil

Debbie Rush

'The Split Up' - trailer

The Split Up | Official trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

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