How to watch 'The Split Up' online for *FREE* — stream the legal drama from anywhere
Join the Kishan family in Manchester for this legal drama
"The Split Up" is a fresh spin-off from "The Split" and takes us into the heart of Manchester with the Kishan family delivering legal drama.
Here's how to watch "The Split Up" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.
You can watch the premiere of "The Split Up" on BBC One on Sunday, September 20 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer.
• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN
If you enjoyed "The Split" you're obviously going to be invested in "The Split Up" right from the get-go. This show brings the same legal tension and family drama that creator Abi Morgan is famous for, but funnels all of that into the setting of Manchester as rising star Aria Kishan looks to inherit the family firm.
Across six episodes the family deal with elite clients seeking divorce, while Aria has to handle her own relationship issues and the grief of losing her mother, too. If that wasn't enticing enough, Sanjeev Bhaskar is a cast regular and there are also guest stars popping up including Jameela Jamil, Lenny Henry, and Jane Horrocks to add a level of star quality to proceedings.
Ready to watch the band's epic tour? Here's how to watch "The Split Up" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.
Can I watch 'The Split Up' for free?
"The Split Up" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer.
A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch.
If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 20.
Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "The Split Up" with NordVPN (try risk-free).
How to watch 'The Split Up' from anywhere
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Split Up" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.
Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).
NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Split Up".
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Split Up" online and on-demand.
Watch 'The Split Up' in the U.K.
"The Split Up" will be broadcast on BBC One, with the fist episode airing on Sunday, September 20 at 9 p.m. BST. Episode two will air on Monday, September 21, with new episodes following for the next two Sundays and Mondays.
If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer. The full boxset will be available on there from September 20.
Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.
Can you watch 'The Split Up' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?
Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "The Split Up" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.
It's possible it may be released at a later date on British services such as BritBox, but there is currently no plan for that, either.
The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "The Split Up" from anywhere.
'The Split Up' — all you need to know
'The Split Up' - cast
- Ritu Arya as Aria Kishan
- Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dhruv Kishan
- Connor Horrigan
- Aysha Kala as Maya Kishan
- Arian Nik as Kav Kishan
- Danny Ashok as Neal
- Dimitri Leonidas
- Mawaan Rizwan
- Sindhu Vee
- Victoria Ekanoye
- Tom Forbes
- Lenny Henry
- Jane Horrocks
- Jameela Jamil
- Debbie Rush
'The Split Up' - trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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