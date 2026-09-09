How to watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' online — stream the documentary about the hit sitcom from anywhere

If you're mad about Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang, then "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" is the documentary for you.

Below is the simplest way to watch "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" from anywhere with a VPN, along with what you need to know if you are traveling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.

'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' — release date and streaming options All six episodes of "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" will land on Peacock in the U.S. on Monday, September 7, 2026, before expanding globally.

• U.S. — Peacock | Walmart Plus $1 trial

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Across six episodes, "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" digs into the cultural impact and huge following that came in the wake of the U.S. version of "The Office". The docuseries travels across the States, from the iconic locations in Pennsylvania to the sets and soundstages in California, featuring interviews with cast, crew, and fans of the show.

There's in-depth discussions with two of the stars of the sitcom, Andy Buckley and Leslie David Baker (who played David Wallace and Stanley Hudson, respectively), while archival footage from behind the scenes shows unseen moments from the likes of Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, and John Krasinski.

While fans of "The Office" have got "The Paper" season 2 to enjoy and fill the gap left behind since Dunder Mifflin closed its doors to us back in 2013, revisiting the pop culture classic in all its glory will really get that nostalgia going.

Ready to learn more about the hit sitcom? Here's all you need regarding how to watch "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office", and we've even got one option that will only cost you $1.

Watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Peacock will be the home of "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office".

All six episodes will land on the streaming platform on Monday, September 7.

Streaming tip: Enjoying that Peacock Premium on-demand viewing will usually cost you $12.99/month (or $129.99 for the year). However, you could get a bargain by looking at a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock Premium being one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" episodes.

Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

Can you watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' in the U.K.?

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Unfortunately, there is no streaming release or broadcast planned for "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" in the U.K. right now.

If you’re travelling around and want to use your usual streaming services, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

Can you watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' in Canada?

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It's the same situation in Canada. Peacock is the only place to watch "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" and the service is geo-locked outside of the U.S.

Abroad when the show is on? Get NordVPN and stream as you would at home.

Can you watch 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' in Australia?

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There is no streaming release or linear broadcast of "Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office" in Australia, either.

Traveling from the U.S. and don’t want to miss the doc? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' - trailer

Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office' - who is involved?

The docuseries is directed by Cauthen. Meanwhile, John Matthews and Shawn Cauthen are on board as producers, with executive producing credits including Tim Ogletree and Jeremy Loethen.

There will also be interviews with the following:

Kevin Reilly (former President of NBC Entertainment)

Paul Feig

Andy Buckley

Leslie David Baker

We will also see clips of some huge names, including:

Seth Rogen

Will Forte

Will Ferrell

Steve Carell

Molly Gordon

Jenna Fischer

Kathy Bates

Rainn Wilson

Ed Helms

What's been said about 'Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office'?

Director Shawn Cauthen told Deadline: "'The Office' became something much bigger than a television show.

"People have built friendships around it, found comfort in it during incredibly difficult moments, and continue discovering it for the first time. We wanted 'Fan Level Midnight' to tell the story of the people who made the show, but just as importantly, the people who never stopped loving it."

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