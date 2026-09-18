How to watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' online — stream the dance documentary from anywhere for *FREE*

"Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" tracks the five winners of the world-famous Chicago-based ballet school's Winning Works program as they choreograph new works designed to redefine the art form.

Here's how to watch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' - How to watch You can watch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" from Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS in the U.S. The film will also be available on PBS Passport after it airs. • FREE — PBS (U.S.)

• Canada — PBS Passport

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

After winning the Joffrey Ballet's 14th annual Grainger Academy of Dance's Winning Works program, which took place in March 2024, five rising stars of choreography will be put to the test to create new routines of the highest standards, over the course of an intense two-week period.

"Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" is a feature-length documentary following award-winning choreographers Manoela Gonçalves, Jainil Mehta, Martha Nichols, Xavier Núñez, and Houston Thomas on the next leg of their journey to stardom. Thomas is a Chicago native and former Joffrey Ballet student.

Each of the five has put together new works, performed by current students, and the behind-the-scenes footage follows the preparations every step of the way as they seek to reshape the art form's future.

If you're into ballet, or just enjoy seeing artists at the top of their game, here's how to watch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' for FREE

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"Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" will air in the U.S. on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The film airs on Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available on PBS Passport after the PBS broadcast. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss this fascinating docuseries if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to PBS to watch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' in the U.K.?

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There is no release plan, streaming or linear, for "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" in the U.K. as things stand.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

How to watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' in Canada

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Like in the U.S., you'll be able to catch "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" for free via PBS if you have a TV antenna.

Or you could use the PBS app or PBS Passport, from Saturday, September 19, which requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year.

Meanwhile, if you're away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' in Australia?

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There is no plan to release "Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement" in Australia, be it on streaming services or on normal television.

Remember, if you are leaving home and still want to watch the doc, you can catch it on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' — need to know

'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' — trailer

Official Trailer | Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement - YouTube Watch On

'Joffrey Ballet: The Next Movement' — who's involved?

Manoela Gonçalves: A multidisciplinary artist and choreographer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, based in Switzerland.

A multidisciplinary artist and choreographer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, based in Switzerland. Jainil Mehta: A dancer and choreographer from Mumbai, India, known for challenging gender stereotypes.

A dancer and choreographer from Mumbai, India, known for challenging gender stereotypes. Martha Nichols: An award-winning stage, film, and television choreographer and dancer from the United States.

An award-winning stage, film, and television choreographer and dancer from the United States. Xavier Nuñez: A Puerto Rico-born Company Artist with The Joffrey Ballet based in Chicago.

A Puerto Rico-born Company Artist with The Joffrey Ballet based in Chicago. Houston Thomas: Chicago-born dancer and choreographer who began training with The Joffrey Ballet’s Outreach Program before studying at the Joffrey Academy and Chicago High School for the Arts.

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