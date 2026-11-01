How to watch 'Blue Planet III' for FREE: stream groundbreaking documentary series online from anywhere

Sir David Attenborough’s groundbreaking exploration of our oceans returns, charting brand new and untold stories from the worlds beneath the waves. Here's how to watch "Blue Planet III" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Overview "Blue Planet III" premieres in the U.K. on Sunday, November 1 at 8 p.m. GMT

• STREAM FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. stream — AMC Plus (starts Jan. 2027)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Twenty-five years on from the debut series “The Blue Planet,” the ocean-focused docuseries returns for six brand new, epic episodes. Using pioneering technology including splash drones, remote underwater cameras and submerged domes, the nature series will showcase stories and behaviours previously impossible to capture on camera.

The third installment is set to delve into the seasonal seas, the most changeable waters on Earth. Here, sea lions must venture up river to hunt swans, while southern right whales search for sheltered breeding bays. Episode four is set to journey to the polar waters, capturing a feeding frenzy in Antarctica and polar bears in Svalbard.

The penultimate episode dives down to the deep, boarding legendary submersible Alvin to study hydrothermal vents and landing on the seafloor to chart ancient coral reefs that thrive in darkness. The finale, meanwhile, will look at the future of our seas, spending time with the scientists, conservationists and communities tackling problems such as overfishing and seeking to protect important breeding grounds.

More than just its jaw-dropping cinematography, the “Blue Planet” series seeks to understand how we can live in harmony with our seas, ensuring our oceans thrive for generations to come, so read on to find out how to watch "Blue Planet III" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Blue Planet III' for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Blue Planet III" will premiere in the U.K. at 8 p.m. GMT on Sunday, November 1. Episodes will air on BBC One, and stream for free on BBC iPlayer, with new installments arriving each week.



You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'Blue Planet III' from abroad

If you’re travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) can make your device appear as though it’s back in your home country. That way, you can keep using the subscriptions you already pay for, just as you would on your sofa at home.

We regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is one of the best all‑round options for streaming thanks to its fast speeds, reliable unblocking, and wide device support. It also comes with a 30‑day money‑back guarantee, so you can see how it works with your setup before fully committing.

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Use NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream "Blue Planet III" online from anywhere.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access BBC iPlayer while abroad.

3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.

How to watch 'Blue Planet III' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. viewers can catch "Blue Planet III" on AMC Plus, although episodes don't begin until Saturday, January 23, 2027.

AMC+ costs $7.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.

If linear TV is more your thing, the show will air on BBC America which can be accessed through a live TV streaming platform such as YouTube TV or Sling TV.

U.K. viewer in the U.S.? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.

Can I watch 'Blue Planet III' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, "Blue Planet III" should arrive at some point in the near future. The rights have been picked up by Blue Ant Media, so we'd expect the docuseries to air on their BBC Earth channel, though nothing is confirmed just yet.

Brit in Canada? You can download a VPN to stream on your usual free service.

How to watch 'Blue Planet III' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The bad news for Aussies is that there's no confirmed release date for "Blue Planet III" at present. The good news, however, is that when the nature doc does arrive, it'll stream for free on 9Now.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

All you need to know about 'Blue Planet III'

'Blue Planet III' trailer

Blue Planet III Global Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

"Blue Planet III" premieres on Sunday, November 1 in the U.K. and on Saturday, January 23, 2027 in the U.S.. Canada and Australia release dates are TBC.

'Blue Planet III' episode guide

Episode 1: Tropical Seas | Sunday, November 1

The warm, sunlit waters of the tropics support the greatest diversity of life in the ocean. Yet even in these seemingly familiar seas, astonishing new behaviours are still being discovered.

Episode 2: Open Ocean | Sunday, November 8

The Open Ocean is Earth’s largest wilderness. Covering more than half the planet, it appears to be an endless blue desert. Yet beneath its vast surface lies a world of extraordinary life, where survival depends on endurance, tenacity and teamwork.

Episode 3: Seasonal Seas | Sunday, November 15

Sitting between the tropical and polar oceans, the Seasonal Seas are among the most changeable waters on Earth. Here, life must endure fierce winters, violent storms and scorching summers, pushing animals to be resourceful, adaptable and adventurous.

Episode 4: Polar Waters | Sunday, November 22

Though they lie at the ends of the Earth, the polar seas help drive a global network of ocean currents that shape life across the planet. From Antarctica and the Arctic come powerful flows of water which transport oxygen and nutrients around the world, creating extraordinary opportunities beneath the ice and supporting wildlife far beyond it.

Episode 5: The Deep | Sunday, November 29

A journey into the last great frontier on Earth. Hidden beneath the ocean's surface lies a vast and largely unexplored world of deep coral reefs, underwater mountains, volcanoes and hydrothermal vents, home to some of the most extraordinary discoveries of our time. As new technology takes us deeper than ever before, astonishing creatures and entire ecosystems are revealed in spectacular detail.

Episode 6: Future Seas | Sunday, December 6

Our ocean is facing immense challenges, but for the first time, we have the knowledge and tools to help it recover. Future Seas follows the scientists, conservationists and communities working to secure a healthier future for the world's oceans.

Where was 'Blue Planet III' filmed? The team behind "Blue Planet III" shot across the globe over a four year period, filming on every continent and in every ocean, including Japanese rock pools, Antarctic research stations, the seas around Australia and the open oceans.

(Image credit: BBC)

Is there a "Blue Planet III" behind the scenes spin-off? There is no dedicated spin-off showing how the team captured the stunning aquatic footage, however, the final 10-15 minutes of each installment usually go behind the scenes, charting the production of the preceding episode.

Who is narrating 'Blue Planet III'? Recently having celebrated his 100th birthday, Sir David Attenborough returns to provide the narration for "Blue Planet III", completing the trilogy, following his work on the "Planet Earth" series.

Who sings the 'Blue Planet III' title track? BRIT Award winning and Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter JADE and multiple Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer collaborate on "Into The Deep (Seas Cry)", an original new song created exclusively for the launch of "Blue Planet III." Written by JADE, Zimmer and Thom Lukas of the Emmy and BAFTA-winning Bleeding Fingers Music team, the track has been created especially for the historic return of one of television's most loved and influential brands, 25 years after the original "The Blue Planet" captivated audiences around the world and transformed our understanding of life beneath the waves.

(Image credit: BBC)

Is there a "Blue Planet III" live show? "Blue Planet III Live in Concert" will tour the U.K. in 2027, with the BBC giving us a taste of what to expect: "Specially curated footage from "Blue Planet III" will be shown on a state-of-the-art 200 sq metre Ultra HD LED screen - one of the largest of its kind used for an orchestral touring screen show and approximately the size of a tennis court - accompanied by the series’ powerful new score from Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer, with Thom Lukas and Laurentia Editha for Bleeding Fingers Music, performed live by the acclaimed City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra."

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