How to watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' online — stream the Kit Harington historical drama series from anywhere for FREE

"A Tale of Two Cities" stars Kit Harington in the lead role of brilliant but self-loathing barrister Sydney Carton in a new adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel.

Below is our guide to watching "A Tale of Two Cities" from anywhere with a VPN.

'A Tale of Two Cities' release date and streaming options "A Tale of Two Cities" arrives on MGM+ on Sunday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Episodes drop weekly thereafter. • U.S. — MGM+

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (late 2026)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Set in London in 1782, "A Tale of Two Cities" sees Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) discover that her father, whom she believed had been dead for 20 years, may be alive after all. The problem is, the messenger, Charles Darnay (François Civil) who brings her this news gets arrested, so she must hire troubled lawyer Carton (Harington) to free him and get back on track to find her dad as tensions run high between Britain and France.

Across four episodes, this miniseries develops into a gripping love story where both Darnay and Carton fall for Lucie. While both men may look alike, they could not be more different in personality. So, who will she choose?

It was the best of times, but it could never be the worst of times with an adaptation like this...

If you're ready to dive into this period piece, read on and find out how to watch "A Tale of Two Cities" online from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' for FREE?

Though "A Tale of Two Cities" will be coming to free-to-air BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. later in 2026, there is currently no dedicated cost-free stream for the four-part miniseries.

In the U.S., though, new subscribers can get a 7-day free trial to MGM+ before committing to monthly or yearly plans.

If you're keen to cut the cord, OTT services such as YouTube TV and Fubo offer free trial periods and come with access to MGM+.

Away from your home country right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without being geo-blocked. We recommend NordVPN to keep watching as normal.

Watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "A Tale of Two Cities" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (MGM+ in this case) and watch "A Tale of Two Cities".

How to watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' in the U.S.

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"A Tale of Two Cities" will debut on MGM+ on Sunday, September 6. A new episode will arrive on the streamer each week

As mentioned above, there is a 7-day free trial for new customers. Plans start from $7.99 thereafter.

The MGM+ cable TV channel will show new episodes at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

For cord cutters, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV and Fubo carry MGM+ but sometimes require an add-on to subscribe. Check local details for more.

Outside the U.S.? Don't worry, you can still watch “A Tale of Two Cities" when you download a service like NordVPN (currently available with 75% off) and change your location back to the U.S.. Check below for more details on that process...

Can you watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' in the U.K.?

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You will be able to watch "A Tale of Two Cities" in the U.K. on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. An exact release date has not been announced but it's expected in late 2026.

On holiday at the moment? Use a service like NordVPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Can you watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' in Canada?

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"A Tale of Two Cities" will land on CBC in Canada eventually, but there is no release date for the show in the Great White North just yet.

Traveling around? Using NordVPN will help you bypass geo-locked content if you're away from home.

Can you watch 'A Tale of Two Cities' in Australia?

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There is no plan to broadcast "A Tale of Two Cities" in Australia, with no TV or streaming plan in place.

The solution? Using NordVPN will help you access your streaming platforms even if you're outside the U.S. on holiday.

Everything you need to know about 'A Tale of Two Cities'

'A Tale of Two Cities' trailer

A Tale of Two Cities (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'A Tale of Two Cities' cast

Kit Harington as Sydney Carton

François Civil as Charles Darnay

Mirren Mack as Lucie Manette

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Yannick Renier

Fehinti Balogun

Barry Aird

Roxane Duran as Madame Defarge

Theo Costa-Marini

Guillaume Gallienne

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