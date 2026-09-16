"Ages of Ice" is a three-part docuseries that explores the polar regions of our planet, the wildlife that lives there, and how our ever-changing climate is impacting the animals and the ice.

Here's how to watch "Ages of Ice" online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Ages of Ice' — How to watch You can watch "Ages of Ice" from Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on PBS in the U.S. The episodes will also be available as a box set on PBS Passport after the first episode airs. • FREE — PBS & PBS Passport (U.S.)

• Canada — PBS Passport

• Australia — ABC (November)

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

David Tennant is swapping the T.A.R.D.I.S. and gritty crime thrillers to lend his vocal talents to this enthralling docuseries about the polar ice caps, as "Ages of Ice" shows us scientists and experts detail the ecosystems that exist in these regions and how mankind is affecting them.

There are three parts to the series. The first looks at the movement of glaciers and oceans around the polar regions, the second explores marine life, and the third part is all about microorganisms that thrive in the cold.

If this sounds like your kind of nature doc, here's how to watch "Ages of Ice" online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Ages of Ice' for FREE

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"Ages of Ice" will be playing in the U.S. on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The first part airs on Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET / PT, with part two dropping a week later (September 23) and the third and final instalment arriving a week after that (September 30). Episodes will be available on PBS Passport after they air on Masterpiece on PBS. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS add-on for Prime Video, which costs $6.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss this fascinating docuseries if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Ages of Ice' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Ages of Ice" should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Ages of Ice".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to PBS to watch "Ages of Ice" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Ages of Ice' in the U.K.?

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You'll be able to watch "Ages of Ice" in the U.K. on ITV and ITVX, but there is no specific date for its release there just yet.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

How to watch 'Ages of Ice' in Canada

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Like in the U.S., you'll be able to catch "Ages of Ice" for free via PBS Passport from Wednesday, September 16.

You could use the PBS app, or access the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon Prime Video.

PBS Passport requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs CA$7.99/month after a 14-day FREE trial.

Meanwhile, if you're away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Ages of Ice' in Australia?

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You'll have to wait until November 3 to watch "Ages of Ice" in Australia, but rest assured, the series is heading Down Under. It will air on ABC there and free streaming service ABC iview.

Remember, if you are leaving home and still want to watch the series, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Ages of Ice' — need to know

'Ages of Ice' — trailer

'Ages of Ice' — episodes

Episode 1 - The Frozen Heart: Scientists venture to Earth's extremes to track how the polar world transforms, including a 350-mile ski traverse of the Greenland ice sheet and studying meltwater causes at the edge of moulins.

Scientists venture to Earth's extremes to track how the polar world transforms, including a 350-mile ski traverse of the Greenland ice sheet and studying meltwater causes at the edge of moulins. Episode 2 - Polar Seas: Real Ice team working with Inuit communities to refreeze sea ice and advocacy for quiet Arctic oceans.

Real Ice team working with Inuit communities to refreeze sea ice and advocacy for quiet Arctic oceans. Episode 3 - The Incubator of Life: Investigates extremophiles and microbial life thriving beneath the ice, from Austrian research on ice microbes to searches for aerotrophs on Antarctic nunatuks.

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