How to watch 'The Simpsons' season 38 online — stream new episodes from anywhere

America's longest running sitcom, "The Simpsons", has reached its record 38th season. It's a shorter run this time – just 15 episodes – but expect plenty of zany antics from Springfield, plus guest stars Jennifer Aniston and Henry Winkler.

Here's how to watch "The Simpsons" season 38 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 38 premieres with "The Children's Book Job", where Marge attempts to save Springfield Elementary with the help of "a reclusive British author" voiced by Emma Thompson.

Episode 2, "Diary of a Chimpy Kid," follows Bart and Lisa’s efforts to raise and then rescue an abandoned baby chimp. Let's just say they have different parenting styles.

The 2026 Halloween special – "Treehouse of Horror XXXVII" – drops October 25 in the States.

The majority of episodes will be on Fox, but a couple are due to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch "The Simpsons" season 38 online, from anywhere, an even with a free trial.

Can I watch 'The Simpsons' S38 for free? Yes – but only if you use one of the U.S. free trials. Fox One has a 3-day free trial but you can grab longer free trials from live TV services such as YouTube TV and Fubo. Abroad? Access you usual US streaming trials from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch 'The Simpsons Season 38' in the U.S.

How to watch 'The Simpsons' from anywhere

Abroad? If your streaming apps or TV services are blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) will enable you to stream from anywhere.

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How to watch 'The Simpsons' season 38 internationally

Disney+ is the place to watch season 38 outside of the U.S. – although no official release date has been given.

Disney Plus prices are as follows:

U.K.: £5.99/month

£5.99/month Australia: AU$9.99/month

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can watch your usual American streaming platforms from anywhere using NordVPN (save 75% today).

'The Simpsons' cast & trailer

Here is the key voice cast of ''The Simpsons'':

Dan Castellaneta: Voices Homer Simpson, Grampa Simpson, Krusty the Clown, Barney Gumble, Groundskeeper Willie, and various others.

Voices Homer Simpson, Grampa Simpson, Krusty the Clown, Barney Gumble, Groundskeeper Willie, and various others. Julie Kavner: Voices Marge Simpson, along with her sisters Patty and Selma.

Voices Marge Simpson, along with her sisters Patty and Selma. Nancy Cartwright: Voices Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum, Nelson Muntz, and Maggie Simpson.

Voices Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum, Nelson Muntz, and Maggie Simpson. Yeardley Smith: Voices Lisa Simpson.

Voices Lisa Simpson. Hank Azaria: Voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Professor Frink.

Voices Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Professor Frink. Harry Shearer: Voices Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner, and Kent Brockman.

Voices Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Principal Skinner, and Kent Brockman. Kelly Macleod: Millhouse

The Simpsons intro season 38 - YouTube Watch On

'The Simpsons' S38 FAQ

How many episodes will this season feature? The season will include 15 episodes, plus an additional two episodes exclusively ordered for Disney+ including a "Black Mirror" parody titled "Yellow Mirror."

Which celebrities are scheduled to appear in season 38? Emma Thompson stars as the reclusive British children's author Constance Clavinger, and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost will be appearing as himself.

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