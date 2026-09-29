How to watch 'Blue Lights' season 4 online for *FREE* — stream the dark police drama from anywhere

"Blue Lights" is back with season 4 of the gritty police procedural series perfect for fans of such shows as "Line of Duty", "Luther", and "Law & Order".

Here's how to watch "Blue Lights" season 4 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Blue Lights" S4 - free streaming details, release date You can watch the premiere of "Blue Lights" season 4 on BBC One on Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be immediately available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

If you've enjoyed "Blue Lights" so far, you'll love the latest season, set six months after the events of S3, as there will be even bigger and more explosive stunts, more relationship drama, and a new threat on the Belfast streets that will push the constables to their limits.

All the while, the murder trial of Gerry Cliff brings with it massive repercussions as a dark secret causes chaos both within the police force and in the criminal underworld. As difficult as it may be to stomach, Grace, Tommy and Annie are going to need to dig deep and face the truth if they're to go the next level in their work.

Ready to report for duty? Here's how to watch "Blue Lights" season 4 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Blue Lights' season 4 for free? "Blue Lights" season 4 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Blue Lights" season 4 with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Blue Lights' season 4 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Blue Lights" season 4 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

Exclusive Deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Blue Lights" season 4.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Blue Lights" season 4 online and on-demand.

Watch 'Blue Lights' season 4 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Blue Lights" season 4 will be broadcast on BBC One, with the fist episode airing on Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer. The full boxset will be available on there from September 29.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Blue Lights' season 4 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "Blue Lights" season 4 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

It's possible it may be released at a later date on BritBox, like past seasons, but there is currently no date for that.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Blue Lights" from anywhere.

'Blue Lights' season 4 — all you need to know

'Blue Lights' season 4 - cast

Siân Brooke as Grace

as Grace Martin McCann as Stevie

as Stevie Nathan Braniff as Tommy

as Tommy Katherine Devlin as Annie

as Annie Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

as Helen McNally Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

as Sandra Cliff Frank Blake as Shane Bradley

as Shane Bradley Abigail McGibbon as Tina McIntyre

as Tina McIntyre Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling Byrne

as Aisling Byrne Neil Keery as Lawrence McCloskey

as Lawrence McCloskey Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

as Nicola Robinson Michael Smiley as Paul 'Colly' Collins

as Paul 'Colly' Collins Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff

as Gerry Cliff Cathy Tyson as Dana Morgan

as Dana Morgan Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

as Jen Robinson Jonathan Harden as 'Jonty' Johnston

'Blue Lights' season 4 - trailer

Blue Lights Series 4 | OFFICIAL TRAILER – BBC - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide