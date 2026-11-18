Netflix is getting into the festive spirit with “Guarding Stars,” its latest Christmas movie and a new romantic comedy starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who previously helmed Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” it’s also inspired by Katherine Center’s 2022 bestselling novel “The Bodyguard,” although this adaptation swaps the book’s original Thanksgiving setting for a festive Christmas backdrop. I was certainly intrigued when I heard these two familiar faces would be leading Netflix’s latest holiday offering, especially as the streamer has delivered some enjoyable star-led Christmas movies in recent years.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Guarding Stars' Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Verdict: “Guarding Stars” is a cheesy but charming Christmas rom-com, elevated by Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s chemistry, a heartwarming family story and plenty of festive feel-good moments. Its attempts at action-thriller territory don’t quite land, but there’s enough holiday charm to make it enjoyable.

“Guarding Stars” is a cheesy but charming Christmas rom-com, elevated by Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s chemistry, a heartwarming family story and plenty of festive feel-good moments. Its attempts at action-thriller territory don’t quite land, but there’s enough holiday charm to make it enjoyable. Where to watch: "Guarding Stars" is streaming on Netflix

Hannah Brooks (Meester) is a highly trained bodyguard who finds herself assigned to protect Jack Stapleton (Padalecki), a hugely popular Hollywood action star facing an unwanted stalker. When Jack decides to spend Christmas with his family at their Montana ranch, he asks Hannah to accompany him and pose as his girlfriend to avoid worrying his loved ones about the security threat. However, what starts as a strictly professional arrangement soon becomes more complicated as the pair grow closer.

Having now watched “Guarding Stars,” I have a few thoughts about Netflix’s latest festive original. There’s certainly plenty here to appeal to fans of traditional Christmas rom-coms, particularly if you enjoy a predictable but charming romance with a healthy dose of holiday cheer. So, here’s my thoughts on whether “Guarding Stars” is worth streaming this festive season.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘Guarding Stars’ is a sweet but occasionally cheesy love story

(Image credit: Chris Large / Netflix)

“Guarding Stars” sets itself up to be a cheesy Christmas movie, and that’s something I don’t mind in a festive flick. Even so, it initially tries to establish itself as something a little more serious, particularly in how it presents Hannah as a highly trained bodyguard. The opening five minutes even throw in an explosion, making it clear that there’s a little more going on than your usual holiday romance. The story sees Hannah accept a job protecting Hollywood actor Jack Stapleton as he retreats to his family’s Montana ranch for Christmas, hoping to keep his whereabouts under wraps and avoid drawing the attention of an unwanted stalker.

To ensure his family don’t become suspicious about the security arrangements, Hannah must also pose as his girlfriend. The stalker storyline adds a welcome layer of mystery, but it’s the family element that ultimately stands out. One of the more surprising aspects of the film is how naturally it explores Jack spending time with his loved ones and gradually coming to terms with feelings of grief and regret. Of course, with a fake relationship at the center of the story, it’s only a matter of time before professional boundaries start to blur and genuine feelings enter the picture. It’s a familiar trope, but the film’s cheesiness is all the more forgivable thanks to the strong chemistry between Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki.

(Image credit: Chris Large / Netflix)

Where “Guarding Stars” is arguably weaker is when it tries a little too hard to take itself seriously. The more tense sequences involving Hannah carrying out her bodyguard duties don’t always sit as comfortably alongside the film’s otherwise lighthearted tone, while the third act almost veers into action-thriller territory as the stalker storyline comes into play (keyword: almost). It’s not necessarily a bad thing to introduce a little more excitement, but these moments feel less convincing than the film’s more grounded family and romantic elements. I also would have liked to learn more about Hannah’s own baggage and personal history.

However, this festive flick is still charming, and it’s something I looked for in a Christmas movie. Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki make a lovely pairing, bringing enough warmth and charm to their scenes together to keep the romance enjoyable, even if you can see some of the relationship developments coming. I also liked the focus on spending Christmas with family, which gives the story a little more heart than you might expect.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Andie MacDowell is another welcome addition, giving the family dynamic plenty of charm. It’s the festive romance and family feel-good moments that make “Guarding Stars” a fun Christmas watch.

Verdict: ‘Guarding Stars’ is a festive film worth adding to your watchlist

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Guarding Stars” is one of Netflix’s stronger Christmas movies in recent years, bringing back some of the charm that makes festive films worth watching in the first place. I actually found myself enjoying it much more when it leaned into its family drama than when it tried to introduce more high-stakes action. Those moments almost feel like they’re taking a page out of a Hallmark movie’s playbook.

I also have to admit that “Guarding Stars” was a pleasant surprise. My expectations for Netflix originals have been fairly low for a while, particularly when it comes to its festive offerings, so it was refreshing to find something with a little more heart. It might not be the most original Christmas movie you’ll watch this year, but it’s certainly one I’d recommend adding to your holiday watchlist. Basically, it’s the kind of Christmas cheese that’s best served with a glass of your favorite wine.

"Guarding Stars" is streaming on Netflix

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.