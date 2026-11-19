Lululemon Black Friday: Run, don't walk! These best-selling styles are up to 60% off and are selling out fast
I'm a fitness editor, and I've found the best deals for you to shop
I've been covering the lululemon Black Friday drop for the last decade, and I can't remember ever seeing the Align leggings go on sale in black. But right now, you can snag a pair for $59 down from $98 on lululemon. I promise you'll never find a comfier pair of leggings for yoga, Pilates, or just swanning around the house.
If these aren't for you, don't worry. To save you from scrolling, I've hand-picked my top deals today, but don't hang around, as things are selling out fast.
Best lululemon Black Friday picks
- Shop all Lululemon deals
- Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top: was $58 now $39
- Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0: was $58 now $39
- Everywhere Backpack 22L: was $78 now $44
- Align Lettuce-Hem Tank Top: was $68 now $49
- Align High-Rise Crop 23": was $98 now $59
- Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28": was $98 now $59
- Align High-Rise Pant 28": was $98 now $59
This is the perfect T-shirt to chuck on after a class or a sweaty workout. For $24, it's a great price today, but it's selling fast.
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This buttery-soft vest is the perfect pick for a yoga class or Pilates session. Right now, it's $39 in several colors, but I personally love this medium grey.
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I've run three marathons in this tank, and have zero complaints. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, and right now, it's on sale in tonnes of different colorways for $39.
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This backpack is big enough to use for your commute and post-work gym class. There's a pocket for your laptop and a seperate one for your water bottle, and right now it's on sale in several different colorways.
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I've lived in this buttery-soft align tank all summer. It has built-in support, making it suitable for yoga and Pilates, and the lettuce hem looks super-cute with leggings. It's on sale in four different colors right now, including black.
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In all my years of covering Black Friday, I've never seen the lululemon Align leggings on sale in their most popular colorway — black. At the time of writing, there are still a few sizes left, so grab these while you can.
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Also on sale are the Wunder Train tights, which are great for runs and sweaty workouts. Right now, there's a number of different colors, including black, on sale for $59.
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The full-length align leggings are also on sale, and while the black colorway hasn't dropped, these graphite grey leggings are the next best thing. Grab them while you can.
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Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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