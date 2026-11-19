Gift-giving season is here — and finding a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind present doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. From made-to-order photo gifts, monogrammed add ons or odes to your recipient's pets, there are plenty of meaningful gifts out there for under $50.

To make your shopping a little simpler, I’ve rounded up the best personalized gifts you can find online without breaking the bank. No matter which of these picks you think makes the best gift, you'll definitely be impressing your recipient with the gift's uniqueness and your own thoughtfulness.

Just keep in mind that custom gifts may take a little longer, so don't hesitate to head to checkout ASAP. After all, it's never to soon to get your gifting plans in order.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

Best custom gifts under $50

LEGO Minifigure Factory

Did you know you can design a custom LEGO minifigure online? The Minifigure Factory, also available in select LEGO retail locations, lets you design a look-a-like minifigure for the LEGO fan in your life. It's pretty much the perfect personalized stocking stuffer, and at just $11, it's honestly a steal.

SPONSORED Mixbook Photobooks

This holiday season, give the gift of memories with a personalized Mixbook photobook. With hundreds of themes to choose from, you can create a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Plus, 20-page books start at just $14! Whether you're capturing the highlights of the past year or putting together a collection of favorite travel memories, a Mixbook photo book is a thoughtful gift your loved ones will treasure for years to come.

Baublebar Striped Take It Away Custom Storage Pouch

This carry-it-all storage pouch is adorable and comes in a wide variety of stylish, striped colors. You can customize it with two uppercase letters in an outline font. We love how it's spacious enough for essentials like jewelry, toiletries and makeup, but compact enough to easily fit into backpacks, totes and carry-ons.

Tuscan Kitchen Marble Monogram Serving Board

Serve up your charcuterie with a personal touch thanks to this monogrammed board that will look lovely in any kitchen! Crafted in a beige marble, this board features a bold oversized letter in brushed stainless steel. It's also hand carved and finished, so you know your piece will be extra unique.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote

L.L. Bean's iconic Boat and Tote (or simply, Boat Tote) is a hot wishlist item right now and it starts at just $40 including the $8 monogram fee. You customize the tote with a clever phrase, full name or simple initial in a couple of different fonts and colors. It's an adorable, high-quality accessory that pretty much anyone would be excited to receive.

JBL Go 4

For the friend who loves a good gadget, the JBL Go 4 is a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker with big sound in a travel-friendly size. You can upload a custom logo, play with the colors and add text in JBL's in-site customization platform.

Calpak Personalized Luggage Tag

Everyone could use a luggage tag — and having it customized with your recipients initial is a nice touch. Perfect for a stocking stuffer, this affordable luggage tag from Calpak features s smooth faux leather finish, and it available in both Oatmeal and Black hues.

Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Coasters

Perfect for gifting the host or hostess at upcoming holiday parties, these monogrammed coasters are sustainably made using reclaimed acacia wood and natural marble. Not only are they stylish, but they'll keep your tables and surfaces safe and classy whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a cocktail party.

Funko Pop! Yourself

Starting at $29, you can create a totally custom Funko Pop! figurine based on your gift recipient. There are endless combinations for hairstyles, clothing and accessories. Funko even has some licensed styling options from Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, NFL, NBA and more.

Mark & Graham Scalloped Leather Keychain

A monogrammed keychain is one of those foolproof custom gifts, but this scalloped version from Mark & Graham with gold foil is especially stylish. The pebbled Italian leather makes for an under-$50 gift that looks at lot more expensive than it actually is.

Custom Face Socks

If you're looking to get a laugh during this holiday season, getting these custom socks with yours or your recipients face will really kick things up a notch. You'll just have to upload a photo at checkout.

Etsy Monogram Decal

One of the most affordable custom gifts you can get are these monogram decals from Etsy. The 2-inch decal starts at just $4, and these are thoughtful touches for a water bottle, luggage, laptop and pretty much anything else someone might want to personalize. You can gift a decal by itself or do a little DIY and personalize any item for an absolutely epic, low-cost gift.

Etsy Embroidered Last Name Cocktail Napkins

These personalized cocktail napkins are the perfect, luxurious little gift that I myself have given multiple times. (No seriously, all of my friends have a set on their bar carts at this point.) You get a set of 4 for just $36, and you can choose from dozens of thread colors based on what you think will match your recipient's style.

Etsy Custom Pet Trinket Dish

For the person who's pet is their entire personality, this little custom trinket or jewelry dish is a sweet ode to their furry friend. You personalize it with the pet's name, breed and can even upload a photo of the pet in question when you reach out to the shop after placing your order.

Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Apron

For $29 including the customization, this stripe apron becomes an instant, functional keepsake for the home chef or baker in your life. It's available in several different colors, so I recommend picking the one that matches the recipient's kitchen. Bonus points if you pair it with a set of matching dish towels.