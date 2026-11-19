I'm an unapologetic Swag Golf fan. I love the limited drops of cool headcovers and golf apparel. Honestly, I'm a sucker for anything ultra-limited. I'm also quick to jump on anything cool that comes in a blind box or bag. The surprise sucks me in every time (and I love great golf gifts in general).

So when I found out one of the best golfers in the world, Bryson DeChambeau (he's also arguably the most famous thanks in part to his massive YouTube channel and its Break 50 series), was partnering with Swag to bring limited mystery headcovers to Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy, I was excited.

When I got the chance to talk to DeChambeau himself about the headcovers, I had to find out where the inspiration came from. It turns out we really do "have so much time and so little to do."

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Bryson x SWAG Break50 Blind Bag Headcover: $59.99 at Golf Galaxy US If you're a fan of Bryson DeChambeau and enjoy a bit of mystery, this is a cool item to snag. Each of the 13 designs features Break 50 logos and fan-chosen designs. Four people also get to meet Bryson, go behind the scenes of a Break 50 episode, hit the range and have lunch with DeChambeau. And even if you don't win, 50 headcovers have his autograph, which gives you something else to chase.

Bryson DeChambeau x Swag x Dick's Sporting Goods x Golf Galaxy x ...Willy Wonka?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so officially Willy Wonka has nothing to do with this project, but according to Bryson DeChambeau, "we wanted to give fans an opportunity to experience and feel something different." A blind box isn't new, though. There are lots of products in the golf space (and pop culture in general) that come in blind boxes.

But this one is a little different: "Being a Willy Wonka fan growing up, we thought there could be something cool with a golden ticket. And that golden ticket turned into a golden headcover with four different tiers."

The highest tier isn't just an incredibly limited headcover, though. The people who are lucky enough to find one at Dick's or Golf Galaxy actually get to hang out with Bryson. "They're gonna be going behind the scenes with a Break 50. They're going to have lunch with me, and I'm gonna take them to the driving range. We're gonna have a great day."

(Image credit: Dick's Sporting Goods)

Of course, there are other prizes (besides the 13 cool headcovers). There are 50 signed headcovers in the mix, plus there are different tiers of headcovers. Tier 2 features two limited designs that are hard to come by, tier 3 has slightly more common designs, and tier 4 has the most common.

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One of the main issues with Swag is that their prices are high, with some headcovers going for more than $100 because they're limited. But this blind bag sells for $59, which is quite reasonable for a high-end headcover. "It's not at a crazy price point, DeChambeau noted. "Eventually, we want to do more stuff at even lower price points," to "grow the game of golf and grow the fan base."

But if you win, don't expect to hit a shot over Bryson's house during filming. "Insurance would probably not be happy about that," Bryson chuckled when I brought up the idea. It looks like his windows will stay safe... for now.

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