Looking to buy an air fryer? I’ve just spotted these top deals ahead of Black Friday — save up to 50% on Ninja, Chefman, and more
I’ve just found the best air fryer deals ahead of Black Friday
Whether you’re hosting this Thanksgiving and want to make meal prep easier, or simply want to upgrade your appliances, the best air fryer can make all the difference in rustling up delicious fried foods. And I can’t live without my go-to air fryer to make light work of prepping meals in half the time.
Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday itself to bag a good bargain. I’ve just spotted some early deals on some of the top-brand air fryers.
For example, right now you can pick up a Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 for just $89 from $129 on Amazon. That’s almost 40% off — making a substantial saving. Plus, it’s just in time for the holiday season.
So if you’re thinking about picking up an air fryer to spruce up your kitchen, here are some of the best air fryer deals you can shop today — while they’re still hot.
Quick Links
- Chefman Air Fryer+: was $139 now $69 at Amazon
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129 now $89 at Amazon
- Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 at Amazon
- Typhur Sync 8QT AI Smart Air Fryer: was $199 now $149
- Ninja Crispi Pro: was $299 now $259 at Amazon
Early Black Friday air fryer deals
This Chefman is an impressive, multifunctional appliance that can air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, and roast delicious foods. It comes with 17 preset options to cut out the guesswork and is easy to use with touchscreen operation. It also has an extra-large 10-liter capacity for big families. Not bad for just $70!
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At just $89 this Ninja Pro air fryer is a great bargain. With its 4-in-1 features, it air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. It comes with a decent 5-quart capacity and is powerful enough to cook food quickly, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!
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The 6-quart basket provides plenty of cooking space for a family of four, and it comes with additional cooking functions, including the 'Proof' mode for making bread. It also has eight other functions, making it a brilliant addition for any kitchen. Not bad for just $89!
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This high-performance air fryer has a unique built-in wireless meat thermometer feature that makes cooking meat and fish easier than ever. Simply stick it into your food before it starts cooking and keep an eye on the temperature on the external display. Impressive! Plus, at 25% off, it's a decent saving.
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Taking a step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $40 ahead of Black Friday, this is a certified steal.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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