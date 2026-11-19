Whether you’re hosting this Thanksgiving and want to make meal prep easier, or simply want to upgrade your appliances, the best air fryer can make all the difference in rustling up delicious fried foods. And I can’t live without my go-to air fryer to make light work of prepping meals in half the time.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday itself to bag a good bargain. I’ve just spotted some early deals on some of the top-brand air fryers.

For example, right now you can pick up a Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 for just $89 from $129 on Amazon. That’s almost 40% off — making a substantial saving. Plus, it’s just in time for the holiday season.

So if you’re thinking about picking up an air fryer to spruce up your kitchen, here are some of the best air fryer deals you can shop today — while they’re still hot.

Early Black Friday air fryer deals

Save 50% CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This Chefman is an impressive, multifunctional appliance that can air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, and roast delicious foods. It comes with 17 preset options to cut out the guesswork and is easy to use with touchscreen operation. It also has an extra-large 10-liter capacity for big families. Not bad for just $70! Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $128 now $89 at Amazon At just $89 this Ninja Pro air fryer is a great bargain. With its 4-in-1 features, it air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. It comes with a decent 5-quart capacity and is powerful enough to cook food quickly, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Typhur Sync Air Fryer : was $199 now $149 at Amazon This high-performance air fryer has a unique built-in wireless meat thermometer feature that makes cooking meat and fish easier than ever. Simply stick it into your food before it starts cooking and keep an eye on the temperature on the external display. Impressive! Plus, at 25% off, it's a decent saving. Read more Read less ▼