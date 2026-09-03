How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 online for free — stream the catwalk contest from anywhere

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is back, with the master of the catwalk contest joining forces with Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, and chat show legend Graham Norton to judge the latest queens.

Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" S8 - How to watch, broadcast date, streaming options "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 premieres Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. BST in the U.K.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. & AUS — WOW Presents Plus

• CAN — Crave

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Do not sashay away from your sofa this month, because "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is back on our screens for an eighth instalment, with 12 new queens competing for the crown and a whole host of top guest judges set to run the rule over the contestants.

Episode 1 sees Thandie Newton drop in as a guest judge alongside RuPaul, Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton. The action will take place at the Workin Queens Club, but there won't be any elimination at this early stage.

Throughout the season, we'll see the likes of Cat Burns, Rick Astley, Anne-Marie, and Duncan James taking on guest judge duties leading up to the finale on November 5.

Ready to see the queens strutting their stuff? Here's how to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' S8 for free? "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. Your U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on Thursday, September 3 on BBC Three, airing at 9 p.m. BST. Outside the U.K. on holiday? Unlock "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" 2026 online and on-demand.

Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 will be broadcast on BBC Three, airing on Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it all on BBC iPlayer. In fact, episodes will be on the streamer from 7 p.m., two hours before the televised broadcast. A TV licence is required.

Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can catch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and it'll be available from September 3, just like in the U.K.

Away from home? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're travelling so you can watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" from anywhere.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like in the U.S. you can watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8 on WOW Presents Plus, starting from September 3.

If you're not at home, NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services wherever you are.

How to watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you'll need a subscription to Crave to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" season 8.

That'll cost you $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, while you'll pay $22.99/month to get rid of ads.

On holiday when the show airs? NordVPN can bypass geo-locked content and help you access your usual services even if you're not at home.

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' season 8 — all you need to know

Who are the guest judges?

Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton will be the regular judges on the show, and they'll be joined by the following guests throughout the eighth season:

Thandiwe Newton

Anne-Marie

Cat Burns

Kadiff Kirwan

Michèle Lamy

Michelle de Swarte

Rick Astley

Erin O'Connor

Layton Williams

Martin Fry

Duncan James

Who are the season 8 'Drag Race UK' contestants?

Alik (Age 29, Brighton)

Anita Piss (Age 37, Birmingham)

Coral-Hole Mandi (Age 27, Ballymena / Belfast)

The Delta Quadrant (Age 32, Darlington)

Flesh (Age 27, Westminster / London)

KY Kelly (Age 42, Rugeley)

Lucky Roy Singh (Age 36, Manchester)

ma_danni_x (Age 48, The Wirral)

Mocha (Age 26, Essex)

Naya Thorn (Age 24, Dudley)

Paris Baby (Age 27, Hastings)

Tequila Thirst (Age 39, North London)

What other things can I watch on BBC iPlayer? Lots – from contests including "The Great British Sewing Bee", to sitcoms like "Ann Droid" and "Detectorists".

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