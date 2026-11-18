It’s almost time to return to Panem as the next chapter of “The Hunger Games,” “Sunrise on the Reaping,” arrives in theaters on Friday (Nov. 20). It’ll tell the story of the 50th annual Hunger Games, known as the Quarter Quell, when a certain Haymitch Abernathy stepped into the arena. As a “Hunger Games” superfan, I can’t wait to watch it. Yes, my tickets are booked!

If you’re also feeling the hype, you might be looking for a few dystopian movies to keep you fed until “Sunrise on the Reaping." And that’s why I’ve rounded up a trio of worthwhile picks to keep you entertained until you can head to your nearest multiplex. There’s a Japanese thriller that also focuses on a teen deathmatch, a YA adaptation that is actually good (a real rarity), and a Spielberg movie that’s a pop culture-stuffed high-tech adventure.

These dystopian movies will keep your “Hunger Games” hype high until you can watch “Sunrise on the Reaping” in cinemas later this week.

‘Battle Royale’ (2000)

Battle Royale 25th Anniversary ICONIC Theatrical Re-Release - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You can’t discuss “The Hunger Games” franchise without somebody popping up to declare “it’s just a ‘Battle Royale’ rip-off.” While I think that argument is pretty asinine, I definitely agree that any fans of “Hunger Games” should check out this 2000 Japanese dystopian action-thriller. It also centers on a group of teens forced to fight to the death, but the Panem pageantry is stripped away. This deathmatch is even more visceral and significantly more violent — “Battle Royale” got an R-rating for very good reason.

Set in a Japan besieged by juvenile delinquency, the government institutes a yearly event called Battle Royale, in which a random high school class is taken to a remote island, each is given a duffle bag containing an assortment of supplies and a random weapon, and then they have three days to kill or be killed. Without the sci-fi trappings of “The Hunger Games,” “Battle Royale” focuses squarely on the horrors of children being forced to fight to the death.

Watch "Battle Royale" on Prime Video now

‘The Maze Runner’ (2014)

The Maze Runner | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

In the wake of “The Hunger Games’” success (and “Twilight” before it), Hollywood studios scrambled to adapt any YA novel they could get their hands on. This led to awful films like “Beautiful Creatures,” “The Giver,” and “The Mortal Instruments” (to name just a few). Most didn’t even get one sequel, let alone adapt the whole series, but a rare success story was “The Maze Runner,” which actually completed its franchise run, with a full trilogy.

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Based on the novels by James Dashner, “The Maze Runner” movie took the right lessons from “Hunger Games” with a solid young cast, headlined by Dylan O’Brien, and smart direction. It follows a teenage boy named Thomas (O’Brien) who awakens in a vast clearing surrounded by a gigantic stone maze. Along with his fellow teens trapped in the mysterious place, he has to solve the maze to earn his freedom and learn why he was placed there.

The sequels, “The Scorch Trials” and “The Death Cure,” are also pretty good. Though book purists will be disappointed to learn they substantially differ from the novels, stripping away the narrative twists of Dashner’s written work in favor of a more streamlined Hollywood approach.

Watch "The Maze Runner" on Prime Video (buy/rent) now

‘Ready Player One’ (2018)

READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Dystopian movies don’t have to be excessively dour. Case in point, Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One,” which is full of color, larger-than-life set pieces and endless references to decades gone by, especially the 1980s. In fact, there are probably too many pop culture references, though in fairness to Spielberg, that is also a common criticism of the Ernest Cline novel on which the movie is based. Despite its flaws — it’s a theme park movie, fun in the moment, but also artificial — “Ready Player One” is a breezy watch, and a big midpoint sequence pays homage to one of the best Kubrick flicks ever.

Set in 2045, it’s a grim time for humanity. The population escapes the bleakness of the real world via the Oasis, a virtual reality construct where people can be anything they want. When the Oasis’ creator, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), dies, a posthumous recording kickstarts a hunt through the virtual world for three Easter Eggs; whoever finds the final one will be granted control of the digital universe. Our hero is Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), who is hoping to find the prize before a sinister corporation.

Watch "Ready Player One" on HBO Max now

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