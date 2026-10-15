"The Traitors Telugu" is the latest in a long line of spin-off shows following the popular, cutthroat format, with Teja Sajja playing host to 20 celebrity contestants.

Here's how to watch "The Traitors Telugu" online from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Traitors Telugu' release date and streaming options "The Traitors Telugu" is available on Prime Video in India and selected nations worldwide, running from Thursday, October 15 through to November 5.

• India — Prime Video (free trial)

• U.K. / U.S. — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's safe to say "The Traitors" is the most popular gameshow in the world right now. We've already had two seasons of the show in India for Hindi speaking viewers, and now there's a fresh Telugu-focused spin-off to keep things interesting. With former child actor turned superhero Teja Sajja leading the show, interesting is one thing it'll certainly be.

He'll be joined by celebrities including Shreedevi Chowdary, Rahat Achanta, Varsha Dsouza, Sweekar Agasthi, Mouneesha Chowdary, and Pranav Chaganty to name but a few. With three weeks of brutal backstabbing and devilish deception to come, let the games commence!

If you're ready to see how this all plays out, read on and find out how to watch "The Traitors Telugu" online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'The Traitors Telugu' for free? As "The Traitors Telugu" is on Prime Video in India, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you could binge watch "The Traitors Telugu" for free before you have to start paying (if you're in India that is). The same applies to viewers in the U.K. and U.S., where the show is also playing on Prime Video. Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions; we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Watch 'The Traitors Telugu' from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling and blocked from watching "Traitors Telugu" on your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Traitors Telugu" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside India but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select an Indian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "The Traitors Telugu".

Can you watch 'The Traitors Telugu' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately for Canadaian viewers, "The Traitors Telugu" is not on any platform or TV channel there.

The solution? Try using NordVPN (75% off) and it will allow you to access your usual streams as if you were at home.

How to watch 'The Traitors Telugu' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

Fans in the U.K. will be able to catch "The Traitors Telugu" on Prime Video from October 15.

Whilst BBC iPlayer is the usual home for "The Traitors" shows, the Telugu version is not on the platform.

Not at home? Sign up to NordVPN (75% off) and get around geo-locked content when you're on holiday.

How to watch 'The Traitors Telugu' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Likewise, you can catch "The Traitors Telugu" on Prime Video in the U.S. as of October 15, just like in India.

Away from home? Try using NordVPN (75% off) to access your usual streaming services while you're traveling to the U.S.

How to watch 'The Traitors Telugu' in Australia

It's the same situation Down Under, with "The Traitors Telugu" streaming on Prime Video (with English subtitles).

If you're not at home when the show airs, you could try using NordVPN (75% off) to access your usual streams on Prime.

'The Traitors Telugu' trailer

The Traitors Telugu - Official Trailer | @TejaSajjaOffl | Prime Video India - YouTube Watch On

The Traitors Telugu full cast list

Teja Sajja (host)

Shreedevi Chowdary

Rahat Achanta

Varsha Dsouza

Sweekar Agasthi

Mouneesha Chowdary

Nikhil Vijayendra Simha

Vidyullekha Raman

Pranav Chaganty

Dr Meghanath Reddy

Sai Ronak

Puppala Dhanunjaya

Shravya Varma

Pragathi

Vishnu Oi

Phalguni Bangers

Gaurav Sunil

Siva Sai Vardhan

Harshavardhan

Chinmayi Sripada

Ashika Padukone

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