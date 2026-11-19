If you're looking to find the best thriller movies to watch on Netflix this week, then you're in the right place. I've scoured the list of all the new movies that are arriving on the streamer this month and hand-picked three that I'll be adding to my watchlist.

This week's selection kicks off with a new Indonesian thriller that has taken the world by storm. We're following that up with a '90s action classic starring Harrison Ford. Then, finally, we're bringing it all home with a cult favorite in which Sylvester Stallone takes on the elements as well as gun-totting criminals. Can you guess which blockbuster we're talking about?

All three of these films deliver their fair share of action, surprises, suspense, and drama and are ideal for spreading out across the week. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best Netflix thriller movies to watch this week.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

'Never Surrender' (2026)

Never Surrender | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Indonesian action thriller has surprised everyone by becoming the No. 1 most-streamed movie on Netflix this week, charting in 89 regions around the world. It follows Hari (Lukman Sardi), a retired soldier haunted by the past and has retreated to a quiet life in the countryside. His isolation is broken when his son shows up and asks him to look after his two grandchildren. If that wasn't bad enough, it's at this exact moment that a crime syndicate chooses to come after Hari for revenge, forcing him to fall back on his military training to survive.

Directed by Sidharta Tata, "Never Surrender" transcends its — let's be honest — pretty predictable plot thanks to some excellent fight choreography, interspersed with heartfelt bonding between Hari and the two kids, Dimas (Sultan Hamonangan) and Putri (Callista Arum). If that sounds cheesy, then, yeah, it is a bit, but the cast are likeable and the action scenes exciting enough to make this more than worth your time.

Watch "Never Surrender" on Netflix now.

'Air Force One' (1997)

AIR FORCE ONE [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Wolfgang Petersen's 1997 action classic delivers a stirring role for Harrison Ford as James Marshall, an ass-kicking Commander-in-Chief, who is called on to save the day when the presidential plane is hijacked by Russian terrorists. Leading the baddies is Gary Oldman, in fine snarling form as Egor Kurshonov (Gary Oldman) who threatens to kill everybody onboard unless terrorist leader General Radek (Jürgen Prochnow) is released from prison. Marshall fakes his escape and then does a "Die Hard": taking out the baddies one-by-one as he tries to stop Kurshonov and free his captured family.

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"Air Force One" was released in the same year as another beloved plane-based thriller, "Con Air". The two movies are quite different, however, with "Air Force One" delivering a more straight-down-the-line action movie than the Nicolas Cage-starring caper. Wolfgang Petersen is a master of taut thrills, as anyone who has seen his submarine-based masterpiece "Das Boot" can attest. "Air Force One" isn't quite that good, but it's a rollicking good time all the same.

Watch "Air Force One" on Netflix

'Cliffhanger' (1993)

Cliffhanger | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's fair to say that this Sylvester Stallone-starring survival thriller met with a mixed response when it premiered in 1993, with the legendary critic Gene Siskel describing the film as being "filled with howlingly bad scenes." He was not alone in that opinion. Over the years, however, "Cliffhanger" has become something of a cult classic – enough so that a remake is on the cards for early 2027.

Ably helmed by "Die Hard 2" director Renny Harlin, "Cliffhanger" follows rescue ranger Gabe Walker (Stallone), recently traumatized by the death of a friend in a mountaineering accident. Walker quits, but agrees to take on one last job: helping rescue the survivors of a plane crash, little realizing that they are actually deadly mercenaries, led by the psychotic Eric Qualen (John Lithgow).

Cue lots of jumping, swinging, and hanging vertiginously as the inaptly named Walker saves the day. Yes, "Cliffhanger" is silly, but it's also a huge amount of fun — and sometimes that's exactly what you want from a thriller.

Watch "Cliffhanger" on Netflix

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