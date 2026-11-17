Every week, I cast an eye over the latest arrivals on Prime Video, all in an effort to pick out the latest thrillers added to the streaming service library.

While November continues to be dominated by Christmas movies, I've still been able to find three worthwhile thrillers. Okay, so one is more of an action-horror, but it does have its share of thriller-style twists and turns. The other two are a psychological trip and an '80s classic starring Matthew "Ferris Bueller" Broderick. Each one is worthy of your streaming consideration.

So, let's jump into the three new to Prime Video thriller movies I recommend you watch this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

BLINK TWICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the most “traditional” thriller among my picks this week, “Blink Twice” might not reinvent the genre, but it’s an intense watch that slowly builds tension until a shocking twist. It marked the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, and stars Naomi Ackie, most recently seen in “Clayface,” alongside Channing Tatum. It’s an effective first filmmaking effort from Kravitz, even if it’s perhaps not quite as intelligently plotted as the strong first act suggests.

Frida (Naomi Ackie) is a cocktail waitress at a swanky party where she meets tech tycoon Slater King (Channing Tatum). Invited to his private island for a vacation of unparalleled luxury, Frida and her friend Jess (Alia Shawkat) initially think they’ve found paradise, and Frida might have even found love with the charming tech mogul. But as lazy sun-soaked days blur into nights of glamorous partying, Frida can’t shake an uneasy feeling that something is wrong.

Watch "Blink Twice" on Prime Video now

‘Wargames’ (1983)

WARGAMES (1983) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Three years before starring in one of the most popular movies of the 1980s, Matthew Broderick made his breakthrough with his second major feature film role. He might have made his debut in “Max Dugan Returns” in the spring of 1983. However, it was the techno-thriller “Wargames” released in the summer that saw Broderick identified as a talent to watch, and, well, those labeling him a rising star at the time were certainly proved right.

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Sure, it’s a little outdated in the 21st century, but "Wargames" is still a compelling mix of technology-driven thrills and teen drama. David Lightman (Broderick) is a gifted high schooler but with a lazy streak. A computer whiz, he uses his aptitude for computers to unknowingly access a military central computer with the ability to simulate and even launch a devastating nuclear attack against the USSR. Unaware that he’s playing with real weapons of war and thinking he’s playing a video game, he might have ignited World War III.

Watch "Wargames" on Prime Video now

‘They Will Kill You’ (2026)

They Will Kill You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Rounding out my picks this week is “They Will Kill You,” a real genre-blender that mixes action, horror, comedy, and thriller elements into a movie that isn’t exactly tonally consistent, but does have quite a few slick moments. Most notably, there's a very fiery action sequence and a satisfying early reveal that flips the storyline on its head. It’s also a great showcase for Zazie Beetz, who is best known for her TV roles in “Atlanta,” “Easy” and “Invincible.”

Asia (Beetz) arrives at a posh New York City high-rise apartment building posing as a maid, but she’s really hoping to find her missing sister. Once in the complex, she discovers it’s not just home to the city's wealthy and elite, but houses a satanic cult. I’ll say no more for fear of spoiling the surprises within this action-horror, but let’s say things get very bloody, very fast. “They Will Kill You” is stylish, taking cues from Quentin Tarantino, even if it never matches the iconic director’s sharp writing and memorable characters.

Watch "They Will Kill You" on Prime Video starting November 20

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