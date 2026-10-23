How to watch 'Nathan For You' online for FREE – and from anywhere
The cult comedy starring Nathan Fielder is available to stream free in several countries...
Want to watch "Nathan for You" online? The cult comedy starring Nathan Fielder – director of "You Can See Everything" – is packed with outrageous business ideas (see the viral clips on social media) and awkward encounters
All four seasons of "Nathan for You" (2013-17) are available to stream for free now:
• WATCH FREE — Pluto TV (U.S. / U.K. / Canada)
• Australia — Channel 10
• New Zealand — Neon (paid)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
First airing on Comedy Central in 2013, the mockumentary-style series follows Fielder as he offers struggling businesses increasingly bizarre advice, often with hilarious results.
From a fake Starbucks called "Dumb Starbucks" (to circumvent copyright) to poop-flavored frozen yoghurt, nothing is off limits.
The show ran for four seasons and 32 episodes before wrapping up in 2017, earning a devoted following along the way.
With "You Can See Everything" tipped to win best documentary at the Oscars, now's a great time to watch every episode of "Nathan for You", with FREE streams available in several countries.
Here's where to watch the entire series from anywhere in the world.
Watch 'Nathan for You' free online
The best free streaming option for "Nathan for You" in U.S., U.K., and Canada is Pluto TV.
It's totally free in the aforementioned countries – although you will have to put up with a few ads.
Abroad? Can access your local streaming service? Don't panic – unblock streams with our favorite VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
Watch 'Nathan for You' from abroad
If you are a abroad and want to watch "Nathan for You" for free, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Nathan for You" free streams from anywhere.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S., you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and binge. Head to Pluto TV to watch "Nathan for You" online.
How to watch 'Nathan for You' around the world
How to watch 'Nathan for You' in the U.S. without cable
American viewers can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.
Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2026 in Canada
Canadian fans can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.
Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Nathan for You' S1-4 in the U.K.
British viewers can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.
Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 online in Australia
Australian Nathan Fielder fans can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on 10, with adverts and no paid subscription required. However, only selected seasons may be available.
All four seasons are also available on Paramount+.
Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.
'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 air dates
"Nathan for You" season 1 (2013)
Episode 1: Yogurt Shop / Pizzeria
Episode 2: Santa / Petting Zoo
Episode 3: Clothing Store / Restaurant
Episode 4: Gas Station / Caricature Artist
Episode 5: The Claw of Shame
Episode 6: Funeral Home / Burger Joint / Skydiving
Episode 7: Haunted House / The Hunk
Episode 8: Private Investigator / Taxi Company
"Nathan for You" season 2 (2014)
Episode 1: Mechanic / Realtor
Episode 2: Souvenir Shop / E.L.A.I.F.F.
Episode 3: Pet Store / Maid Service
Episode 4: Liquor Store / Exterminator / Car Wash
Episode 5: Dumb Starbucks
Episode 6: Dating Website / Party Planner
Episode 7: Taxi Service / Hot Dog Stand
Episode 8: Toy Company / Movie Theatre
"Nathan for You" season 3 (2015)
Episode 1: Electronics Store
Episode 2: Horseback Riding / Man Zone
Episode 3: The Movement
Episode 4: Sporting Goods Store / Antique Shop
Episode 5: Smokers Allowed
Episode 6: Hotel / Travel Agent
Episode 7: Nail Salon / Fun
Episode 8: The Hero
"Nathan for You" season 4 (2017)
Episode 1: Nathan for You: A Celebration
Episode 2: The Richards Tip
Episode 3: Chili Shop / Massage Parlor
Episode 4: Andy vs. Uber
Episode 5: The Anecdote
Episode 6: Shipping Logistics Company
Episode 7: Computer Repair / Psychic
Episode 8: Finding Frances
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch The Celebrity Traitors season 2
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
- The best streaming VPN
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for T3, TechRadar, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health, Auto Trader and many more. His specialities include mobile technology, electric cars, and video streaming. He is a huge Formula 1 fan and his favourite circuit is Silverstone, where you'll find him cheering on the McLaren of Lando Norris.
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