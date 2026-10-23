How to watch 'Nathan For You' online for FREE – and from anywhere

Want to watch "Nathan for You" online? The cult comedy starring Nathan Fielder – director of "You Can See Everything" – is packed with outrageous business ideas (see the viral clips on social media) and awkward encounters

'Nathan for You' free stream, TV channels All four seasons of "Nathan for You" (2013-17) are available to stream for free now:

• WATCH FREE — Pluto TV (U.S. / U.K. / Canada)

• Australia — Channel 10

• New Zealand — Neon (paid)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

First airing on Comedy Central in 2013, the mockumentary-style series follows Fielder as he offers struggling businesses increasingly bizarre advice, often with hilarious results.

From a fake Starbucks called "Dumb Starbucks" (to circumvent copyright) to poop-flavored frozen yoghurt, nothing is off limits.

The show ran for four seasons and 32 episodes before wrapping up in 2017, earning a devoted following along the way.

With "You Can See Everything" tipped to win best documentary at the Oscars, now's a great time to watch every episode of "Nathan for You", with FREE streams available in several countries.

Here's where to watch the entire series from anywhere in the world.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'Nathan for You' free online

The best free streaming option for "Nathan for You" in U.S., U.K., and Canada is Pluto TV.

It's totally free in the aforementioned countries – although you will have to put up with a few ads.

Abroad? Can access your local streaming service? Don't panic – unblock streams with our favorite VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Nathan for You' from abroad

If you are a abroad and want to watch "Nathan for You" for free, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Bake Off Deal 🟩 NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting super fast speeds, great features, streaming power and industry-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ Get 3 months extra FREE

✅ 75% off their usual price

✅ Try risk-free for 30 days Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Nathan for You" free streams from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S., you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and binge. Head to Pluto TV to watch "Nathan for You" online.

How to watch 'Nathan for You' around the world

How to watch 'Nathan for You' in the U.S. without cable

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American viewers can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.

Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian fans can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.

Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Nathan for You' S1-4 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British viewers can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on Pluto TV, with adverts and no subscription required.

Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australian Nathan Fielder fans can watch "Nathan for You" for FREE on 10, with adverts and no paid subscription required. However, only selected seasons may be available.

All four seasons are also available on Paramount+.

Abroad? Use a good VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

"Nathan for You" season 1 (2013)

Episode 1: Yogurt Shop / Pizzeria

Episode 2: Santa / Petting Zoo

Episode 3: Clothing Store / Restaurant

Episode 4: Gas Station / Caricature Artist

Episode 5: The Claw of Shame

Episode 6: Funeral Home / Burger Joint / Skydiving

Episode 7: Haunted House / The Hunk

Episode 8: Private Investigator / Taxi Company

"Nathan for You" season 2 (2014)

Episode 1: Mechanic / Realtor

Episode 2: Souvenir Shop / E.L.A.I.F.F.

Episode 3: Pet Store / Maid Service

Episode 4: Liquor Store / Exterminator / Car Wash

Episode 5: Dumb Starbucks

Episode 6: Dating Website / Party Planner

Episode 7: Taxi Service / Hot Dog Stand

Episode 8: Toy Company / Movie Theatre

"Nathan for You" season 3 (2015)

Episode 1: Electronics Store

Episode 2: Horseback Riding / Man Zone

Episode 3: The Movement

Episode 4: Sporting Goods Store / Antique Shop

Episode 5: Smokers Allowed

Episode 6: Hotel / Travel Agent

Episode 7: Nail Salon / Fun

Episode 8: The Hero

"Nathan for You" season 4 (2017)

Episode 1: Nathan for You: A Celebration

Episode 2: The Richards Tip

Episode 3: Chili Shop / Massage Parlor

Episode 4: Andy vs. Uber

Episode 5: The Anecdote

Episode 6: Shipping Logistics Company

Episode 7: Computer Repair / Psychic

Episode 8: Finding Frances

More from Tom's Guide