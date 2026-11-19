When it comes to the miniseries format, we're used to high-tension genres like true crime, historical drama, psychological thrillers, and family sagas. Finding a short-form series dedicated to romance — where the stakes are more of the will-they-won't-they emotional sort — feels far rarer, but not impossible, as these three great Netflix miniseries prove.

One of the best streaming services around, Netflix is packed with romantic miniseries you'll fall for, whether you're after a small-screen adaptation of a beloved romance book, a costume drama set in the greater "Bridgerton" universe, or a Christmas-season charmer full of lovely optimism and holiday cheer. And, even better, the critics agree — each of the following shows has an impressive 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you're after a sweet, moving love story that plays out across a handful of episodes, here are five Netflix romance miniseries to add to your watchlist.

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'One Day'

One Day Limited Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on the bestselling 2009 romance novel by British author David Nicholls, "One Day" charts the slow-burn romance between University of Edinburgh grads Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew — played by the winning duo of Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, who share a wonderfully natural, palpable chemistry — over the course of two decades, catching up with the characters on the same date every year.

Over 14 half-hour episodes, we see Emma and Dexter grow up, break up, make up, and try to find their respective places in the world, allowing for heavier things like loss, heartbreak, and healing in a genre that's usually smitten by the lighthearted and breezy.

The romantic drama has a strong 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics showering particular praise on Mod and Woodall's lead performances. "Chronicling the passage of time with well-observed sweep, 'One Day' is by turns giddy and somber but always swooningly romantic," reads the site's critical consensus.

Stream "One Day" on Netflix now

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'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to Netflix romantic series, few names are bigger than "Bridgerton," the streamer's Regency-era romance following the relationship entanglements and social pressures of the eight Bridgerton siblings. (The show will be back for its steamy fifth season next year.)

But equally swoon-worthy is the "Bridgerton" miniseries "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," which serves as a prequel to the O.G. Netflix romance. The six-episode historical drama focuses on the 1761 arranged marriage of 17-year-old Princess Charlotte (a star-making breakthrough performance from India Amarteifio) to King George III (Corey Mylchreest), which kicks off an epic love story that changes the course of England.

Mixing genuine emotional depth with sharp social commentary, "Queen Charlotte" is "a resplendent romance between two of the most interesting characters in the 'Bridgerton saga'" and "a spin-off that arguably perfects the primary series' formula," per the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the miniseries has an excellent 94% approval rating.

Stream "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Netflix now

'Dash & Lily'

Dash & Lily Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Sure, it's not even Thanksgiving yet, but who says we can't get into the Christmas spirit a little early, right? This cheery 2020 rom-com series will help you do just that: Midori Francis ("Saccharine") and Austin Abrams — who has been a bit of a scream king lately, between 2025's "Weapons" and this year's "Resident Evil" —play two New York City teens who develop feelings for each other through traded messages in a shared red notebook, before they ever lay eyes on each other.

Over eight episodes, the youngsters — she, a holiday optimist, and he, a bit of a Christmas Scrooge — challenge each other to step out of their comfort zones through written dares, personal thoughts, and revealed secrets, all set against iconic locations in snowy New York City.

The romance series received the ever-so-rare 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the flick's "charming" lead actors and the overall story as "a delightful rom-com adventure with plenty of holiday cheer."

Stream "Dash & Lily" on Netflix now

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