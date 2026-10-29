Netflix's No. 1 movie 'Surviving Hurricane Otis' is a relentless survival thriller — 3 movies to watch next

Disaster films naturally come with built-in drama, with ordinary people thrust into life-or-death scenarios at the highest stakes — facing Mother Nature herself — and having to contend with hostile environments, family separation, social collapse, and their own mortality.

Given that high-octane appeal, it's not a surprise that the No. 1 movie on Netflix right now is a survival thriller. Inspired by the real-life Category 5 hurricane that made a devastating landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, in 2023, "Surviving Hurricane Otis" follows estranged half-brothers Wirpul (Benny Emmanuel) and Candi (Kristyan Ferrer), who are working aboard a yacht when the tropical storm hits. Trapped at sea without a working motor or land communication, the siblings must get past their personal issues to ensure their survival in a lethal ocean.

It's quite the dramatic watch, and if you want more of the same survivalist vibe, here are three movies with a similar fight-for-your-life fierceness and emotional heft for you to watch next.

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'The Impossible'

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Like "Surviving Hurricane Otis," "The Impossible" is a family drama wrapped in a disaster flick. It's also based on a true story: the harrowing real-life experience of María Belón and her family in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Dr. Maria Bennett (Naomi Watts), her husband Henry (Ewan McGregor), and their three young sons — Lucas (Tom Holland, in his feature film debut), Thomas (Samuel Joslin), and Simon (Oaklee Pendergast) — are vacationing at a tropical beach resort in Thailand when a massive tsunami hits and violently tears the family apart. Injured and split into two factions (mom with Lucas, dad with the younger boys), the Bennetts desperately seek reunion and survival amidst catastrophic destruction.

Watch "The Impossible" on Netflix now

'The Perfect Storm'

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Also based on a true story — that of the Andrea Gail, an American commercial swordfishing boat that was lost at sea in the North Atlantic after the devastation of the so-called Perfect Storm of 1991 — this 2000 disaster thriller stars George Clooney as Billy Tyne, a Gloucester-based captain who, along with his crew, decides to undertake one last fishing trip before the end of an otherwise lackluster season.

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As the crew sails further and further out into the deep blue to reap their treasures, an unusually intense storm system starts brewing. Soon, the men find themselves battling a historically raging sea that puts them all in mortal danger.

Rent/buy "The Perfect Storm" on Prime Video now

'All is Lost'

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In "Surviving Hurricane Otis," Candi and Wirpul at least have each other to lean on while trying to weather a severe storm. In J.C. Chandor's 2013 survival drama "All is Lost," Robert Redford — playing a veteran mariner who is credited simply as "Our Man" — is sadly alone aboard his stranded vessel, contending with violent natural elements (thunderous storms, prowling sharks), damaged navigation equipment, dwindling supplies, and a quickly sinking yacht.

The lifelong boatman has to resourcefully tap into all his sailing skills and physical strength (Redford was 77 years old during filming!) to make it back to land alive. The gripping drama scored a Golden Globe win for its moving score by Alex Ebert, and earned a Best Actor nomination for Redford's stunning one-man performance.

Stream "All is Lost" on Tubi now

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