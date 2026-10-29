Netflix's No. 1 movie 'Surviving Hurricane Otis' is a relentless survival thriller — 3 movies to watch next
More disaster drama movies like 'Surviving Hurricane Otis'
Disaster films naturally come with built-in drama, with ordinary people thrust into life-or-death scenarios at the highest stakes — facing Mother Nature herself — and having to contend with hostile environments, family separation, social collapse, and their own mortality.
Given that high-octane appeal, it's not a surprise that the No. 1 movie on Netflix right now is a survival thriller. Inspired by the real-life Category 5 hurricane that made a devastating landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, in 2023, "Surviving Hurricane Otis" follows estranged half-brothers Wirpul (Benny Emmanuel) and Candi (Kristyan Ferrer), who are working aboard a yacht when the tropical storm hits. Trapped at sea without a working motor or land communication, the siblings must get past their personal issues to ensure their survival in a lethal ocean.
It's quite the dramatic watch, and if you want more of the same survivalist vibe, here are three movies with a similar fight-for-your-life fierceness and emotional heft for you to watch next.
'The Impossible'
Like "Surviving Hurricane Otis," "The Impossible" is a family drama wrapped in a disaster flick. It's also based on a true story: the harrowing real-life experience of María Belón and her family in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
Dr. Maria Bennett (Naomi Watts), her husband Henry (Ewan McGregor), and their three young sons — Lucas (Tom Holland, in his feature film debut), Thomas (Samuel Joslin), and Simon (Oaklee Pendergast) — are vacationing at a tropical beach resort in Thailand when a massive tsunami hits and violently tears the family apart. Injured and split into two factions (mom with Lucas, dad with the younger boys), the Bennetts desperately seek reunion and survival amidst catastrophic destruction.
Watch "The Impossible" on Netflix now
'The Perfect Storm'
Also based on a true story — that of the Andrea Gail, an American commercial swordfishing boat that was lost at sea in the North Atlantic after the devastation of the so-called Perfect Storm of 1991 — this 2000 disaster thriller stars George Clooney as Billy Tyne, a Gloucester-based captain who, along with his crew, decides to undertake one last fishing trip before the end of an otherwise lackluster season.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
As the crew sails further and further out into the deep blue to reap their treasures, an unusually intense storm system starts brewing. Soon, the men find themselves battling a historically raging sea that puts them all in mortal danger.
Rent/buy "The Perfect Storm" on Prime Video now
'All is Lost'
In "Surviving Hurricane Otis," Candi and Wirpul at least have each other to lean on while trying to weather a severe storm. In J.C. Chandor's 2013 survival drama "All is Lost," Robert Redford — playing a veteran mariner who is credited simply as "Our Man" — is sadly alone aboard his stranded vessel, contending with violent natural elements (thunderous storms, prowling sharks), damaged navigation equipment, dwindling supplies, and a quickly sinking yacht.
The lifelong boatman has to resourcefully tap into all his sailing skills and physical strength (Redford was 77 years old during filming!) to make it back to land alive. The gripping drama scored a Golden Globe win for its moving score by Alex Ebert, and earned a Best Actor nomination for Redford's stunning one-man performance.
Stream "All is Lost" on Tubi now
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.
More from Tom's Guide
- New on Netflix in November 2026: 5 best movies and shows to stream, plus full release list
- 6 intense underwater thrillers to watch this weekend — including an '80s classic from James Cameron
- Netflix is about to remove 52 movies — here are the 5 to watch before it’s too late
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.