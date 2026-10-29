MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Which laptop should you buy?

Apple has just announced two new flagship laptops: the MacBook Pro OLED and the MacBook Pro M6. The former is the company’s first touchscreen OLED MacBook, while the latter updates last year’s MacBook Pro M5. Both should be fantastic laptops for pro users, but which one should you buy?

We haven't tested either of these new MacBooks yet, but based on what we know, they shouldn’t have trouble landing on our best MacBooks page.

To that end, here’s everything you need to know about the MacBook Pro OLED and MacBook Pro M6 to help you decide which one is right for you. Also, be sure to read our hands-on with the MacBook Pro OLED from the Apple "Pro and Tell" event!

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MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally MacBook Pro M6 (starting) MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display (starting) Price $1,999 $2,899 Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR (3024x1964 pixels), 120Hz 14.2-inch PROLED XDR (3024 x 1986 pixels), 120Hz, multi-touch Display finish Standard glass, nano-texture glass Standard glass, nano-texture glass Colors Silver, Space Black Silver, Space Black Chip M6 (12-core CPU, 12-core GPU) M5 Pro (18-core CPU, 20-core GPU) Memory 16GB 24GB Storage 1TB 1TB Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x MagSafe 3 3 x Thunderbolt 5, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x MagSafe 3 OS macOS 27 Golden Gate macOS 27 Golden Gate Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread (Apple N1) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread (Apple N1) Camera 12MP Center Stage webcam 12MP Center Stage webcam Size 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches 14 x 9.62 x 0.63 inches Weight 3.4 pounds 4 pounds

MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Price

(Image credit: Apple edited with Gemini)

There’s no denying that both new MacBook models cost a pretty penny. That said, one is definitely more affordable than the other (relatively speaking).

The 14-inch MacBook Pro OLED with the M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage starts at $2,899, while the 16-inch model with the same specs starts at $3,399. If you want a laptop with the M5 Max chip, the 14-inch model starts at $4,499, while the 16-inch model is $4,799.

Then we have the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,999 and packs an M6 chip with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. You can add up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, though that’ll substantially bring up the price.

MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Display

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest difference between these two MacBooks is their respective displays. The MacBook Pro OLED is the first MacBook with a touchscreen OLED panel, while the MacBook Pro M6 keeps the mini-LED screen of current MacBooks. Depending on what you want or need, this could be the main determining factor in which MacBook you’d buy.

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According to Apple, the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display “offers a visual experience unlike any other." That’s no doubt because of the tandem OLED panel, which promises true per-pixel blacks and zero blooming around UI elements.

Apple claims this display can deliver peak SDR and HDR brightness of 2000 nits, which is absolutely eye-scorching. Apple says the tandem OLED technology keeps brightness and grayscale uniform across the entire display. The company also says it precisely calibrates each display for consistency.

On top of that—and I mean that literally—the notch cutout at the top of the panel has been replaced by the Dynamic Island you’ve seen on the best iPhones. This brings Live Activities to the MacBook for the first time.

Lastly, the MacBook Pro OLED has a touchscreen. Apple says it crafted touch input specifically for the Mac, with a touch sensor built directly into the display panel, not layered on top. Our own Mark Spoonauer went hands-on with the MacBook Pro OLED and said that the touchscreen support feels “pretty smooth” as he navigated between apps or used his finger to draw. However, it doesn’t support the Apple Pencil.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Display benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 MacBook Pro M5 MacBook Pro M4 Nits (brightness) 558 (SDR) | 1,109 (HDR) 556.6 (SDR) | 1,096 (HDR) sRGB 115.4% 113.3% DCI-P3 81.7% 80.2% Delta-E 0.20 0.19

Apple didn’t update the MacBook Pro M6's Liquid Retina XDR display, so we already have a good idea of what it can do based on our testing and experience with previous models. Specifically, it has a 14.2-inch Mini-LED display running at 120Hz ProMotion, with a notch cutout at the top and no Dynamic Island-like functionality.

Since the display is the same, our benchmarks for the MacBook Pro M5 should be virtually identical on the new model. That means you’ll get excellent color representation (sRGB and DCI-P3) and color accuracy (Delta E). Even without an OLED, the M6 MacBook Pro’s mini-LED panel should be stunning.

MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Design

(Image credit: Future)

MacBook Pros have featured the same design since late 2021, but the new MacBook Pro OLED finally ends that streak. While the new design might not be radically different, the changes introduced should make for a laptop that’s easier to travel with.

Because OLED panels don’t require the same backlight array, the MacBook Pro OLED is thinner and lighter than current MacBook Pros. The 14-inch model weighs half a pound less at 3 pounds, while the 16-inch model is just a tad over four pounds. With slimmer borders, the 16-inch display grows to 16.3 inches, while the 14-inch display stays at a more portable 14.2 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

Port-wise, the MacBook Pro packs three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe, and a headphone jack. It supports up to three external displays with M5 Pro and up to four with M5 Max. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The M6 MacBook Pro has the same port selection, though the USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 4 instead of Thunderbolt 5.

Last but certainly not least, the MacBook Pro OLED resurrects the classic glowing Apple logo on the lid. We haven’t seen this design feature for over eight years, so it’s a nice callback for long-time Apple fans.

MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

One of the more intriguing things about the MacBook Pro OLED is that it utilizes the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips found in the existing MacBook Pro models. But while the 14-inch MacBook Pro packs the new M6 chip that first debuted in the new Mac mini M6, the “older” M5 Pro/Max processors are actually more powerful.

We haven't tested the new MacBook Pros yet, but based on our testing of MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max, along with benchmarks of the M6 Mac mini, we have a sense of what to expect in terms of performance. Just keep in mind that differences will exist because the chips power different hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance benchmarks Row 0 - Cell 0 Mac mini M6 MacBook Pro M5 Pro MacBook Pro M5 Max Geekbench 6.7 single-core 4708 3701 4338 Geekbench 6.7 multi-core 21405 29411 29430 Handbrake (Mins:Secs) 2:45 1:45 1:55

Pro and Max versions of M-series chips are always the most powerful in the line, even outperforming the entry-level version of newer chips. Because of that, we expect that the MacBook Pro OLED will be noticeably more powerful than the MacBook Pro M6.

MacBook Pro OLED vs MacBook Pro M6: Outlook

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With both new MacBooks launching on November 6, we won’t have to wait long to see what they can truly do. That said, based on what we know so far, it’s not too hard to decide which notebook to buy.

If you’ve been waiting for a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen and touchscreen support, consider the MacBook Pro OLED. Just keep its sticker price in mind, as it’s currently the most expensive MacBook available.

Conversely, if touchscreen support and OLED aren’t as important, then you won’t go wrong with the M6 MacBook Pro. This is especially true if you want to save nearly $1,000 off the starting price. And while an OLED touchscreen is certainly enticing, the MacBook Pro M6's Mini-LED panel won’t disappoint.

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