New on Peacock in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
Explore the origins of Robin Hood with 'The Uprising' and more
The holidays are creeping closer, and Peacock’s November 2026 lineup gives streamers plenty to be thankful for. Whether you're settling in for sweeping drama or looking to unwind, this month delivers a balanced mix to carry you through the final stretch of the year.
Leading the charge on Nov. 6 is “The Uprising,” a large-scale drama from “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass. Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a 14th-century English peasant rebellion inspired by the Robin Hood legend. The tension shifts to modern suspense on Nov. 12 with “The Good Daughter,” adapted from Karin Slaughter’s bestseller. The limited series pairs Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as estranged sisters forced together when a fresh tragedy reopens their small town’s darkest secrets.
Craving something lighter ahead of Thanksgiving? “Dig” drops on Nov. 23, teaming Amy Poehler and “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur for a sun-soaked romp about archaeologists whose discovery at a Greek site spirals into an unexpected adventure. Ready to map out your watchlist? Read on for everything new on Peacock this November.
New on Peacock in November 2026: Top picks
'The Uprising'
This historical epic, inspired by the real events that gave rise to the legend of Robin Hood, stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a peasant rebellion in 14th-century England. The common people combine to form a powerful force against the crown of King Richard II while war and plague ravage the country. It's an intense, action-packed thriller showcasing the uprising, backed by a stacked British cast including Jamie Bell and Tom Hollander.
Stream on Peacock on November 6
'The Good Daughter'
Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, estranged sisters who’ve spent two decades trying to rebuild their lives after a night of violence forever changed their family. When a new attack hits their hometown, Charlotte, now a lawyer following in her father’s footsteps, is the first witness on the scene. The investigation that follows brings the town's long-buried secrets and painful memories back into the light. Equal parts twisty thriller and emotional family drama, it's all about the complicated bonds between sisters and family.
Stream on Peacock starting November 12
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'Dig'
Amy Poehler reunites with “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur for this new Peacock comedy. Poehler co-created and stars in “Dig,” which follows a team of archaeologists and a crew of decidedly less-dedicated college students, all spending their summer at an excavation site in Greece. When they discover a rare artifact, the whole ragtag group heads off on a huge adventure they could never have imagined.
Stream on Peacock starting November 23
New on Peacock in November 2026: November Highlights
- November 6: The Uprising (Peacock Exclusive)*
- November 12: The Good Daughter (Peacock Original)*
- November 19: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
- November 23: Dig (Peacock Original)*
Everything new on Peacock in November 2026
* = is exclusive to Peacock
(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.
New Episodes Weekly
- Below Deck, Season 13 (Bravo)
- Catfish Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Chicago Fire, Season 15 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 12 (NBC)
- Chicago P.D., Season 14 (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 35 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)
- Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)
- The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 (NBC)
- George to the Rescue S17 (LXTV)
- The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 3 (NBC)
- Homicide for the Holidays S6A (Oxygen)
- Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)
- Juego de Villanos (Uncensored) S1 (Telemundo)
- Killer Moms, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Law & Order, Season 26 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 (NBC)
- Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)
- Love in Session S1 (Podcast) (Production Connection)
- Men in Blazers S13 (NBC Sports)
- Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 (NBC)
- Newlyweds, Season 1 (NBC)
- On Patrol: First Shift Season 5 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live Season 5 (Reelz)
- Open House: Outrageous S1 (LXTV/NBC)
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 (Oxygen)
- QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial Season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City After Show Podcast, Season 16 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 (Bravo)
- Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)
- Shop What Happens (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 (Telemundo)
- Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Southern Charm, Season 12 (Bravo)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 3 (NBC)
- Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)
- Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)
- Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)
- The Traitors S5: New Blood (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)
- The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)
- Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)
- Wild Child, Season 7 (NBC)
New additions
NOVEMBER 1
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 12 Strong
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi
- 2012*
- Air Force One
- Almost Christmas
- American Sniper
- Another Man’s Wife*
- Babe
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*
- Beetlejuice
- Belfast*
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Boss Baby
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- The Contractor
- The Croods
- Despicable Me
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- End of Watch
- The Family Man
- Fargo
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Friendsgiving*
- Gifted
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Identity Thief
- It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jingle All the Way
- Kung Fu Panda
- The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
- Lone Survivor
- Love Actually
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- A Merry Friggin’ Christmas
- Nightcrawler*
- Notting Hill
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Pride and Prejudice
- The Princess Bride
- Rango
- Rise of the Guardians
- Scent of a Woman
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- The Shack
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- The Star*
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Trolls
- Unbroken
- Up in the Air
- Wild Child, Season 7 - Premiere (NBC)
NOVEMBER 2
- The Outfit*
- The Rise: The Women of Nascar
NOVEMBER 3
- Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)
- The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 - Premiere (NBC)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)
- The American Society of Magical Negroes*
NOVEMBER 4
- Reagan*
NOVEMBER 6
- The Uprising - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
- Christmas Rewrite*
NOVEMBER 12
- The Good Daughter - Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
- Firestarter*
- The Killers Game*
NOVEMBER 13
- Southern Charm, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)
NOVEMBER 14
- QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 - Finale (Telemundo)
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
NOVEMBER 16
- You Won’t Be Alone*
NOVEMBER 17
- Still Flipping Out, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
- Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 - Premiere (Telemundo)
NOVEMBER 19
- Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*
- Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
- Never Let Go*
NOVEMBER 20
- The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 - Finale (NBC)
- The Traitors Australia, Season 3 - Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Unbearable Christmas*
NOVEMBER 21
- Alien: Romulus
NOVEMBER 22
- Homicide For The Holidays, Season 6A - Premiere (Oxygen)
NOVEMBER 23
- Dig
- Ambulance*
- Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
- The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)
- The Return of My Mafia Husband S1
NOVEMBER 24
- Miss Universe 2026 - Special (Telemundo)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)*
NOVEMBER 25
- Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)
NOVEMBER 26
- M3GAN 2.0*
- M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)*
NOVEMBER 27
- 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)
- The National Dog Show - Special (NBC Simulcast)
- Shop What Happens - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
- And Love Knocked - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
NOVEMBER 30
- Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 - Finale (NBC)
LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS
- PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)
- The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
- Not So Fast with Pabst and Perloff (Monday through Friday)
- Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)
- Fanta in 60 (Monday)
- FNIA Overtime (Monday)
- The 2 Robbies (Tuesday)
- Rushing the Field (Thursday)
- 10/10: NBC Sports Rankings (Friday)
- November 1: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Team Tumbling Finals and Team Double Mini-Trampoline - Day 1
- November 1: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Men’s Pool Play
- November 1: Serie A Soccer - Como vs. Venezia
- November 1: Serie A Soccer - Lazio vs. Cagliari
- November 1: Serie A - Frosinone vs. Torino
- November 1: Bundesliga - Union Berlin vs. Cologne
- November 1: Premier League - Liverpool v. Arsenal
- November 1: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburg
- November 1: Serie A - Lecce vs. Genoa
- November 1: ISU Short Track World Tour - Montreal - Day 2
- November 1: Serie A - Juventus vs. Napoli
- November 1: NBA - Celtics vs. Magic
- November 1: ISU Grand Prix - Skate Canada - Women's Free Skate + Free Dance + Victory Ceremonies
- November 1: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- November 1: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC
- November 1: NFL - Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
- November 1: NBA - Clippers vs. Warriors
- November 1: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- November 2: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Individual and Team Finals - Day 2
- November 2: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Women’s Pool Play, Men’s 5th-8th, SF, Finals
- November 2: Serie A - Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina
- November 2: Serie A - Atalanta vs. Parma
- November 2: Big East Women’s Basketball - Cornell vs. UConn
- November 2: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- November 2: NBA - Celtics vs. Rockets
- November 2: NBA - Kings vs. Mavericks
- November 2: Big East Men’s Basketball - Gardner Webb vs. UConn
- November 2: NHL - Flames vs. Sharks
- November 2: NBA - Suns vs. Warriors
- November 3: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Individual, Team and All-Around Team Finals - Day 3
- November 3: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Women’s Pool Play
- November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Beach Volleyball Men’s and Women’s Bronze Finals
- November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims
- November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Beach Volleyball Men’s and Women’s Gold Finals
- November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Men’s Street Final
- November 4: NBA - Bucks vs. Celtics
- November 4: NBA - Lakers vs. Kings
- November 5: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs
- November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Men’s Triathlon
- November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims
- November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Women’s Street Final
- November 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Bellarmine vs. Indiana
- November 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Toledo vs. Michigan State
- November 5: NBA - Heat vs. Warriors
- November 6: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs
- November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Rhythm Dance
- November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Women's Short Program
- November 6: Youth Olympic Games - Women's Triathlon
- November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Pairs' Short Program
- November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Men's Short Program
- November 6: NBA - Celtics vs. Hornets
- November 6: United Soccer League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- November 6: NHL - Sharks vs. Wild
- November 6: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - St. Thomas (MN) vs. Minnesota
- November 6: NBA - Spurs vs. Kings
- November 7: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs
- November 7: Bundesliga - Match Week 9
- November 7: Serie A - Match Week 11
- November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Free Dance
- November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Women's Free Skate
- November 7: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification
- November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Pairs' Free Skate
- November 7: Premier League - Match Week 10
- November 7: United Soccer League - Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- November 7: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Cruz Azul (Español)
- November 7: Big Ten Football - Week 10
- November 7: Notre Dame Football - Miami vs. Notre Dame
- November 7: Big East Men’s Basketball - Maryland vs. Georgetown
- November 7: NBA - Magic vs. Warriors
- November 7: NHL - Sharks vs. Stars
- November 7: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings
- November 8: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Men's Free Skate
- November 8: Bundesliga - Match Week 9
- November 8: Serie A - Match Week 11
- November 8: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Exhibition Gala
- November 8: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball - Iona vs. St. John's
- November 8: United Soccer League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC
- November 8: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live
- November 8: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Sporting JAX
- November 8: NFL - Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
- November 8: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live
- November 8: NBA - Celtics vs. Bucks
- November 8: NBA - Heat vs. Kings
- November 8: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- November 9: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men’s Team Final
- November 9: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Women's Team Final
- November 9: NBA - Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
- November 9: NBA - Pelicans vs. Warriors
- November 9: NHL - Islanders vs. Sharks
- November 10: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final
- November 10: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final
- November 10: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- November 10: Big 12 Men’s Basketball - Illinois vs. Texas Tech
- November 10: NBA - Magic vs. Kings
- November 10: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail blazers
- November 11: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Mixed Team Final
- November 11: Big East Men’s Basketball - Colgate vs. St. John's
- November 11: NBA - Celtics vs. Raptors
- November 11: United Soccer League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- November 11: NBA - Warriors vs. Rockets
- November 11: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. UCLA
- November 11: NHL - Penguins vs. Sharks
- November 12: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance
- November 12: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame
- November 13: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance
- November 13: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 1
- November 13: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame
- November 13: United Soccer League - Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
- November 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Virginia vs. Maryland
- November 13: NBA - Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- November 13: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Men's Short Program + Pairs' Short Program
- November 13: NBA G League - San Diego Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- November 14: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance
- November 14: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 2
- November 14: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 1 - Levi, FIN
- November 14: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 2 - Levi, FIN
- November 14: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. DePaul
- November 14: Notre Dame Football - Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- November 14: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Rhythm Dance + Women's Short Program
- November 14: Big East Men’s Basketball - Colorado vs. Providence
- November 14: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- November 14: Big Ten Football - Week 11
- November 14: NHL - Sharks vs. Mammoth
- November 14: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Men's Free Skate + Pairs' Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies
- November 14: NBA G League - San Diego Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- November 15: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 3
- November 15: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 1 - Levi, FIN
- November 15: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 2 - Levi, FIN
- November 15: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Free Dance + Women’s Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies
- November 15: Big East Men’s Basketball - Missouri vs. Marquette
- November 15: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live
- November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - New Haven vs. Penn State
- November 15: NBA - Mavericks vs. Celtics
- November 15: Big East Men’s Basketball - Syracuse vs. St. John's
- November 15: NFL - Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- November 15: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live
- November 15: NHL - Predators vs. Sharks
- November 15: NBA - Thunder vs. Kings
- November 15: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
- November 16: NBA - Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- November 16: NBA - Warriors vs. Pelicans
- November 16: NBA - Celtics Postgame Live
- November 17: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Arkansas vs. Indiana
- November 17: NBA - Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs
- November 17: NHL - Flames vs. Sharks
- November 17: NBA - Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBC Simulstream)
- November 18: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Kansas vs. Minnesota
- November 18: NBA - Celtics vs. Nuggets
- November 18: NBA - Warriors vs. Mavericks
- November 18: NBA - Suns vs. Kings
- November 18: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles
- November 19: NBA - Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- November 19: Big 12 Men’s Basketball - Texas A&M vs. TCU
- November 20: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles
- November 20: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 1
- November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Pairs' Short Program
- November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Women's Short Program
- November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Men's Short Program
- November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Rhythm Dance
- November 20: Big East Women’s Basketball - Seton Hall vs. UConn
- November 20: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix
- November 20: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Atlante (Español)
- November 20: NBA - Kings vs. Lakers
- November 20: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Stanford vs. Washington
- November 21: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles
- November 21: ISU Short Track World Tour - Seoul - Day 1
- November 21: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 2
- November 21: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 1 - Gurgl, AUT
- November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Pairs' Free Skate
- November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Women's Free Skate
- November 21: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 2 - Gurgl, AUT
- November 21: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Men's Free Skate
- November 21: Big Ten Football: Week 12
- November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Free Dance
- November 21: Big East Women’s Basketball - South Carolina vs. Providence
- November 21: NFL Special
- November 21: United Soccer League - Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC
- November 21: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC
- November 21: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix
- November 21: Notre Dame Football - SMU vs. Notre Dame
- November 21: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC
- November 21: Liga MX - Tigres vs. America (Español)
- November 21: NBA - Celtics vs. Kings
- November 21: NHL - Kraken vs. Sharks
- November 22: ISU Short Track World Tour - Seoul - Day 2
- November 22: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 3
- November 22: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 1 - Gurgl, AUT
- November 22: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 2 - Gurgl, AUT
- November 22: Premier League - Match Week 11
- November 22: LPGA Golf - CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round
- November 22: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Español)
- November 22: NFL - Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
- November 22: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live
- November 22: NBA - Celtics vs. Warriors
- November 22: 49ers Postgame Live
- November 23: NBA - Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- November 23: NHL - Wild vs. Sharks
- November 23: NBA - Spurs vs. Kings
- November 24: Big East Women’s Basketball - UCLA vs. St. John's
- November 24: Notre Dame Hockey - Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame
- November 24: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State
- November 24: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
- November 24: NBA - Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- November 25: NBA - Kings vs. Warriors
- November 25: NHL - Sharks vs. Ducks
- November 16: National Dog Show 2026
- November 26: NFL - Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
- November 26: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Rhythm Dance
- November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Pairs' Short Program
- November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Women's Short Program
- November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Men's Short Program
- November 27: Notre Dame Hockey - Boston College vs. Notre Dame
- November 27: NHL - Golden Knights vs. Sharks
- November 27: Big Ten Football - Minnesota @ Wisconsin
- November 27: NBA - Hawks vs. Celtics
- November 27: NBA - Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
- November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Free Dance
- November 27: NBA - Valley Suns vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Pairs' Free Skate
- November 28: ISU Short Track World Tour - Shanghai - Day 1
- November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Women's Free Skate
- November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Men's Free Skate
- November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's GS-Run 1
- November 28: Premier League - Match Week 12
- November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's GS - Run 2
- November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's SG
- November 28: HBCU Games - The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern
- November 28: United Soccer League - Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC
- November 28: United Soccer League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
- November 28: United Soccer League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC
- November 28: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Sporting JAX
- November 28: Big Ten Football - Week 13
- November 28: NHL - Sharks vs. Avalanche
- November 28: NBA G League - Valley Suns vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Exhibition Gala
- November 29: ISU Short Track World Tour - Shanghai - Day 2
- November 29: Premier League - GOAL RUSH
- November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's SL- Run 1
- November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's GS Run 1
- November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's Slalom - Run 2
- November 29: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge
- November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's GS Run 2
- November 29: NBA - Celtics vs. Spurs
- November 29: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live
- November 29: NFL - Week 12: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
- November 29: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live
- November 29: NBA - Clippers vs. Warriors
- November 29: NBA - Timberwolves vs. Kings
- November 30: NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
- November 30: NBA - Celtics vs. Mavericks
- November 30: World Aquatics Swimming 25m Championships - Day 1 AM
- November 30: NBA - Pelicans vs. Kings
NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS
Same-Day:
TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Dateline (Saturday)
Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)
Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)
Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)
Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)
Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to get Peacock for free
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Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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