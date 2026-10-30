New on Peacock in November 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

The holidays are creeping closer, and Peacock’s November 2026 lineup gives streamers plenty to be thankful for. Whether you're settling in for sweeping drama or looking to unwind, this month delivers a balanced mix to carry you through the final stretch of the year.

Leading the charge on Nov. 6 is “The Uprising,” a large-scale drama from “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass. Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a 14th-century English peasant rebellion inspired by the Robin Hood legend. The tension shifts to modern suspense on Nov. 12 with “The Good Daughter,” adapted from Karin Slaughter’s bestseller. The limited series pairs Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy as estranged sisters forced together when a fresh tragedy reopens their small town’s darkest secrets.

Craving something lighter ahead of Thanksgiving? “Dig” drops on Nov. 23, teaming Amy Poehler and “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur for a sun-soaked romp about archaeologists whose discovery at a Greek site spirals into an unexpected adventure. Ready to map out your watchlist? Read on for everything new on Peacock this November.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

New on Peacock in November 2026: Top picks

'The Uprising'

THE UPRISING - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters September 10 - YouTube Watch On

This historical epic, inspired by the real events that gave rise to the legend of Robin Hood, stars Andrew Garfield as the leader of a peasant rebellion in 14th-century England. The common people combine to form a powerful force against the crown of King Richard II while war and plague ravage the country. It's an intense, action-packed thriller showcasing the uprising, backed by a stacked British cast including Jamie Bell and Tom Hollander.

Stream on Peacock on November 6

'The Good Daughter'

The Good Daughter | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy play Samantha and Charlotte Quinn, estranged sisters who’ve spent two decades trying to rebuild their lives after a night of violence forever changed their family. When a new attack hits their hometown, Charlotte, now a lawyer following in her father’s footsteps, is the first witness on the scene. The investigation that follows brings the town's long-buried secrets and painful memories back into the light. Equal parts twisty thriller and emotional family drama, it's all about the complicated bonds between sisters and family.

Stream on Peacock starting November 12

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'Dig'

DIG | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Amy Poehler reunites with “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur for this new Peacock comedy. Poehler co-created and stars in “Dig,” which follows a team of archaeologists and a crew of decidedly less-dedicated college students, all spending their summer at an excavation site in Greece. When they discover a rare artifact, the whole ragtag group heads off on a huge adventure they could never have imagined.

Stream on Peacock starting November 23

New on Peacock in November 2026: November Highlights

November 6: The Uprising (Peacock Exclusive)*

November 12: The Good Daughter (Peacock Original)*

November 19: Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

November 23: Dig (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in November 2026

* = is exclusive to Peacock

(++) = New episodes of Reelz original series stream live on the Reelz Channel and are available on demand the next day.

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck, Season 13 (Bravo)

Catfish Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Chicago Fire, Season 15 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago P.D., Season 14 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 35 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 62 (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos S10 (Telemundo)

Eres Mi Luz S1 (Telemundo)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 (NBC)

George to the Rescue S17 (LXTV)

The Great American Journey, Season 1 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 3 (NBC)

Homicide for the Holidays S6A (Oxygen)

Jeopardy!, Season 43 (ABC)

Juego de Villanos (Uncensored) S1 (Telemundo)

Killer Moms, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Law & Order, Season 26 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 (NBC)

Lejos de Ti, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Line of Fire, Season 1 (NBC)

Love in Session S1 (Podcast) (Production Connection)

Men in Blazers S13 (NBC Sports)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 (NBC)

Newlyweds, Season 1 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift Season 5 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live Season 5 (Reelz)

Open House: Outrageous S1 (LXTV/NBC)

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 (Oxygen)

QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 16 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City After Show Podcast, Season 16 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 7 (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 52 (NBC)

Shop What Happens (Peacock Exclusive)*

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 12 (Bravo)

St. Denis Medical, Season 3 (NBC)

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 (Bravo)

Talking Dateline (Podcast) S1 (USG Audio)

Top Chef VIP, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Traitors S5: New Blood (NBC)

The Voice, Season 30 (NBC)

The Wall, Season 6A (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Bravo)

Wheel of Fortune, Season 44 (ABC)

Wild Child, Season 7 (NBC)

New additions

NOVEMBER 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

12 Strong

13 Hours: The Secret Soldier of Benghazi

2012*

Air Force One

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Another Man’s Wife*

Babe

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood*

Beetlejuice

Belfast*

The Best Man Holiday

The Boss Baby

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Contractor

The Croods

Despicable Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

End of Watch

The Family Man

Fargo

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Friendsgiving*

Gifted

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Identity Thief

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

Kung Fu Panda

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Lone Survivor

Love Actually

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Nightcrawler*

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride and Prejudice

The Princess Bride

Rango

Rise of the Guardians

Scent of a Woman

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Shack

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

The Star*

Sweet Home Alabama

Trolls

Unbroken

Up in the Air

Wild Child, Season 7 - Premiere (NBC)

NOVEMBER 2

The Outfit*

The Rise: The Women of Nascar

NOVEMBER 3

Election Night 2026: Midterms + Multiview (NBC News Now Simulcast)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Season 2 - Premiere (NBC)

St. Denis Medical, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)

The American Society of Magical Negroes*

NOVEMBER 4

Reagan*

NOVEMBER 6

The Uprising - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Orange County S20 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Christmas Rewrite*

NOVEMBER 12

The Good Daughter - Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Firestarter*

The Killers Game*

NOVEMBER 13

Southern Charm, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)

NOVEMBER 14

QUÉDAT: El Señor de Los Cielos Podcast Oficial, Season 1 - Finale (Telemundo)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

NOVEMBER 16

You Won’t Be Alone*

NOVEMBER 17

Still Flipping Out, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Season 4 - Premiere (Telemundo)

NOVEMBER 19

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, Season 2 - Premiere, All Episodes, 60 Minutes (Peacock Original)*

Small Town Trouble: Texas, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Never Let Go*

NOVEMBER 20

The Traitors: New Blood, Season 5 - Finale (NBC)

The Traitors Australia, Season 3 - Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)*

Unbearable Christmas*

NOVEMBER 21

Alien: Romulus

NOVEMBER 22

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 6A - Premiere (Oxygen)

NOVEMBER 23

Dig

Ambulance*

Rented a Billionaire Husband for Christmas, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband, Season 1 (Microdrama, Mobile Only)

The Return of My Mafia Husband S1

NOVEMBER 24

Miss Universe 2026 - Special (Telemundo)

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 1 (Peacock Exclusive)*

NOVEMBER 25

Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 (NBC Simulcast)

NOVEMBER 26

M3GAN 2.0*

M3GAN 2.0 (Unrated)*

NOVEMBER 27

100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC Simulcast)

The National Dog Show - Special (NBC Simulcast)

Shop What Happens - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

And Love Knocked - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

NOVEMBER 30

Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2026 - Finale (NBC)

LIVE SPORTS & LIVE EVENTS

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard Show (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Not So Fast with Pabst and Perloff (Monday through Friday)

Chris Simmons Unbuttoned (Monday through Friday)

Fanta in 60 (Monday)

FNIA Overtime (Monday)

The 2 Robbies (Tuesday)

Rushing the Field (Thursday)

10/10: NBC Sports Rankings (Friday)

November 1: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Team Tumbling Finals and Team Double Mini-Trampoline - Day 1

November 1: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Men’s Pool Play

November 1: Serie A Soccer - Como vs. Venezia

November 1: Serie A Soccer - Lazio vs. Cagliari

November 1: Serie A - Frosinone vs. Torino

November 1: Bundesliga - Union Berlin vs. Cologne

November 1: Premier League - Liverpool v. Arsenal

November 1: Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburg

November 1: Serie A - Lecce vs. Genoa

November 1: ISU Short Track World Tour - Montreal - Day 2

November 1: Serie A - Juventus vs. Napoli

November 1: NBA - Celtics vs. Magic

November 1: ISU Grand Prix - Skate Canada - Women's Free Skate + Free Dance + Victory Ceremonies

November 1: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 1: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC

November 1: NFL - Week 8: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

November 1: NBA - Clippers vs. Warriors

November 1: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

November 2: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Individual and Team Finals - Day 2

November 2: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Women’s Pool Play, Men’s 5th-8th, SF, Finals

November 2: Serie A - Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina

November 2: Serie A - Atalanta vs. Parma

November 2: Big East Women’s Basketball - Cornell vs. UConn

November 2: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

November 2: NBA - Celtics vs. Rockets

November 2: NBA - Kings vs. Mavericks

November 2: Big East Men’s Basketball - Gardner Webb vs. UConn

November 2: NHL - Flames vs. Sharks

November 2: NBA - Suns vs. Warriors

November 3: Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Individual, Team and All-Around Team Finals - Day 3

November 3: Youth Olympic Games - Rugby Women’s Pool Play

November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Beach Volleyball Men’s and Women’s Bronze Finals

November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Men’s Street Prelims

November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Beach Volleyball Men’s and Women’s Gold Finals

November 4: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Men’s Street Final

November 4: NBA - Bucks vs. Celtics

November 4: NBA - Lakers vs. Kings

November 5: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs

November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Men’s Triathlon

November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Women’s Street Prelims

November 5: Youth Olympic Games - Skateboarding Women’s Street Final

November 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Bellarmine vs. Indiana

November 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Toledo vs. Michigan State

November 5: NBA - Heat vs. Warriors

November 6: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs

November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Rhythm Dance

November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Women's Short Program

November 6: Youth Olympic Games - Women's Triathlon

November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Pairs' Short Program

November 6: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Men's Short Program

November 6: NBA - Celtics vs. Hornets

November 6: United Soccer League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

November 6: NHL - Sharks vs. Wild

November 6: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - St. Thomas (MN) vs. Minnesota

November 6: NBA - Spurs vs. Kings

November 7: US Figure Skating - Eastern Sectional Singles/Pairs

November 7: Bundesliga - Match Week 9

November 7: Serie A - Match Week 11

November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Free Dance

November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Women's Free Skate

November 7: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

November 7: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Pairs' Free Skate

November 7: Premier League - Match Week 10

November 7: United Soccer League - Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 7: Liga MX - Tigres vs. Cruz Azul (Español)

November 7: Big Ten Football - Week 10

November 7: Notre Dame Football - Miami vs. Notre Dame

November 7: Big East Men’s Basketball - Maryland vs. Georgetown

November 7: NBA - Magic vs. Warriors

November 7: NHL - Sharks vs. Stars

November 7: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Stockton Kings

November 8: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Men's Free Skate

November 8: Bundesliga - Match Week 9

November 8: Serie A - Match Week 11

November 8: ISU Grand Prix - Cup of China - Exhibition Gala

November 8: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball - Iona vs. St. John's

November 8: United Soccer League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC

November 8: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live

November 8: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Sporting JAX

November 8: NFL - Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

November 8: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live

November 8: NBA - Celtics vs. Bucks

November 8: NBA - Heat vs. Kings

November 8: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

November 9: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men’s Team Final

November 9: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Women's Team Final

November 9: NBA - Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

November 9: NBA - Pelicans vs. Warriors

November 9: NHL - Islanders vs. Sharks

November 10: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final

November 10: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Final

November 10: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

November 10: Big 12 Men’s Basketball - Illinois vs. Texas Tech

November 10: NBA - Magic vs. Kings

November 10: NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail blazers

November 11: Youth Olympic Games - Gymnastics Mixed Team Final

November 11: Big East Men’s Basketball - Colgate vs. St. John's

November 11: NBA - Celtics vs. Raptors

November 11: United Soccer League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC

November 11: NBA - Warriors vs. Rockets

November 11: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. UCLA

November 11: NHL - Penguins vs. Sharks

November 12: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance

November 12: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

November 13: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance

November 13: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 1

November 13: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

November 13: United Soccer League - Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Virginia vs. Maryland

November 13: NBA - Trail Blazers vs. Kings

November 13: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Men's Short Program + Pairs' Short Program

November 13: NBA G League - San Diego Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

November 14: US Figure Skating - Midwestern Sectional Singles/Ice Dance

November 14: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 2

November 14: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 1 - Levi, FIN

November 14: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 2 - Levi, FIN

November 14: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. DePaul

November 14: Notre Dame Football - Boston College vs. Notre Dame

November 14: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Rhythm Dance + Women's Short Program

November 14: Big East Men’s Basketball - Colorado vs. Providence

November 14: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 14: Big Ten Football - Week 11

November 14: NHL - Sharks vs. Mammoth

November 14: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Men's Free Skate + Pairs' Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies

November 14: NBA G League - San Diego Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

November 15: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing - Day 3

November 15: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 1 - Levi, FIN

November 15: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 2 - Levi, FIN

November 15: ISU Grand Prix - Skate America - Free Dance + Women’s Free Skate + Victory Ceremonies

November 15: Big East Men’s Basketball - Missouri vs. Marquette

November 15: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - New Haven vs. Penn State

November 15: NBA - Mavericks vs. Celtics

November 15: Big East Men’s Basketball - Syracuse vs. St. John's

November 15: NFL - Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

November 15: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live

November 15: NHL - Predators vs. Sharks

November 15: NBA - Thunder vs. Kings

November 15: Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

November 16: NBA - Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

November 16: NBA - Warriors vs. Pelicans

November 16: NBA - Celtics Postgame Live

November 17: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Arkansas vs. Indiana

November 17: NBA - Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

November 17: NHL - Flames vs. Sharks

November 17: NBA - Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBC Simulstream)

November 18: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Kansas vs. Minnesota

November 18: NBA - Celtics vs. Nuggets

November 18: NBA - Warriors vs. Mavericks

November 18: NBA - Suns vs. Kings

November 18: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles

November 19: NBA - Warriors vs. Grizzlies

November 19: Big 12 Men’s Basketball - Texas A&M vs. TCU

November 20: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles

November 20: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 1

November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Pairs' Short Program

November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Women's Short Program

November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Men's Short Program

November 20: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Rhythm Dance

November 20: Big East Women’s Basketball - Seton Hall vs. UConn

November 20: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix

November 20: Liga MX - Juárez vs. Atlante (Español)

November 20: NBA - Kings vs. Lakers

November 20: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Stanford vs. Washington

November 21: US Figure Skating - Pacific Coast Sectional Singles

November 21: ISU Short Track World Tour - Seoul - Day 1

November 21: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 2

November 21: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 1 - Gurgl, AUT

November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Pairs' Free Skate

November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Women's Free Skate

November 21: FIS Ski & Snowboard - W Slalom Run 2 - Gurgl, AUT

November 21: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Men's Free Skate

November 21: Big Ten Football: Week 12

November 21: ISU Grand Prix - Finlandia Trophy - Free Dance

November 21: Big East Women’s Basketball - South Carolina vs. Providence

November 21: NFL Special

November 21: United Soccer League - Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 21: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Brooklyn FC

November 21: NBA G League - Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Rip City Remix

November 21: Notre Dame Football - SMU vs. Notre Dame

November 21: United Soccer League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC

November 21: Liga MX - Tigres vs. America (Español)

November 21: NBA - Celtics vs. Kings

November 21: NHL - Kraken vs. Sharks

November 22: ISU Short Track World Tour - Seoul - Day 2

November 22: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Obihiro - Day 3

November 22: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 1 - Gurgl, AUT

November 22: FIS Ski & Snowboard - M Slalom Run 2 - Gurgl, AUT

November 22: Premier League - Match Week 11

November 22: LPGA Golf - CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round

November 22: Liga MX - Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Español)

November 22: NFL - Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

November 22: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live

November 22: NBA - Celtics vs. Warriors

November 22: 49ers Postgame Live

November 23: NBA - Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

November 23: NHL - Wild vs. Sharks

November 23: NBA - Spurs vs. Kings

November 24: Big East Women’s Basketball - UCLA vs. St. John's

November 24: Notre Dame Hockey - Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame

November 24: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State

November 24: NBA - Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

November 24: NBA - Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

November 25: NBA - Kings vs. Warriors

November 25: NHL - Sharks vs. Ducks

November 16: National Dog Show 2026

November 26: NFL - Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

November 26: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Rhythm Dance

November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Pairs' Short Program

November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Women's Short Program

November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Men's Short Program

November 27: Notre Dame Hockey - Boston College vs. Notre Dame

November 27: NHL - Golden Knights vs. Sharks

November 27: Big Ten Football - Minnesota @ Wisconsin

November 27: NBA - Hawks vs. Celtics

November 27: NBA - Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

November 27: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Free Dance

November 27: NBA - Valley Suns vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Pairs' Free Skate

November 28: ISU Short Track World Tour - Shanghai - Day 1

November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Women's Free Skate

November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Men's Free Skate

November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's GS-Run 1

November 28: Premier League - Match Week 12

November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's GS - Run 2

November 28: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's SG

November 28: HBCU Games - The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern

November 28: United Soccer League - Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC

November 28: United Soccer League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 28: United Soccer League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC

November 28: United Soccer League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Sporting JAX

November 28: Big Ten Football - Week 13

November 28: NHL - Sharks vs. Avalanche

November 28: NBA G League - Valley Suns vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

November 28: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy - Exhibition Gala

November 29: ISU Short Track World Tour - Shanghai - Day 2

November 29: Premier League - GOAL RUSH

November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's SL- Run 1

November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's GS Run 1

November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Killington - Women's Slalom - Run 2

November 29: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge

November 29: US Ski and Snowboard - Alpine World Cup - Copper - Men's GS Run 2

November 29: NBA - Celtics vs. Spurs

November 29: NFL - 49ers Pregame Live

November 29: NFL - Week 12: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

November 29: NFL - 49ers Postgame Live

November 29: NBA - Clippers vs. Warriors

November 29: NBA - Timberwolves vs. Kings

November 30: NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

November 30: NBA - Celtics vs. Mavericks

November 30: World Aquatics Swimming 25m Championships - Day 1 AM

November 30: NBA - Pelicans vs. Kings

NEWS PROGRAMMING & TALK SHOWS

Same-Day:

TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 1 (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Dateline (Saturday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo (Tuesday through Saturday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Daily)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sundays and Mondays)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 13 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 23 (Monday through Friday)