There's a simple way to watch PSG vs Barcelona for *FREE*
Watch this Champions League 2026/27 fixture for FREE on Virgin Media Play – without any messy sign-ups
You can watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona live and FREE on Virgin Media Play (IRE), and from anywhere with a VPN.
PSG vs Barcelona takes place on Tuesday, October 20
► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (IRE)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The two sides meet at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Both sides have won their opening two league-phase games, with PSG beating Manchester City 4–2 at the Etihad and Barcelona cruising past Feyenoord 5–1 and Galatasaray 4–1. It should be a cracker.
PSG vs Barcelona is airing for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, with English commentary.
What if you're outside Ireland today? If you're outside the regions where this platform is available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.
Here's our complete guide to streaming PSG vs Barcelona live and free online, wherever you are.
How to watch PSG vs Barcelona for free
Virgin Media Play will be streaming PSG vs Barcelona for free in Ireland.
To watch Virgin Media Play: visit the Virgin Media Play website or download the Virgin Media Play App (iOS / Android)
All you need is an account — just enter an email address, password, year of birth and you'll be good to go.
OUTSIDE IRELAND? ACCESS YOUR FREE IRELAND VS NEW ZEALAND STREAM FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch PSG vs Barcelona from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch PSG vs Barcelona live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch PSG vs Barcelona online with our exclusive deal.
Watch PSG vs Barcelona for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Virgin Media Play and watch the game, completely free.
What devices can I watch Virgin Media Play on?
You can use Virgin Media Play to watch PSG vs Barcelona on a range of devices:
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)
- LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)
- Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)
- Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League 2026/27
- How to watch CazeTV from anywhere in the world
- How to watch Champions League 2026/27
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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