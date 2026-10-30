3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

We're officially saying goodbye to October 2026 this weekend, and what better way to say farewell to a fun month than with some equally entertaining TV on Hulu? The November ahead is jam-packed with buzzy series coming to the streaming service, which means you'll have plenty to choose from if you're looking for something new to click "Play" on this weekend.

All of that choice can make things a little daunting, though, so we've done the dirty work and narrowed the selection down to an easy, breezy trio of titles to keep you busy until Monday comes around again. They include the return of a long-running reality favorite ("Love Island Australia") as well as the debut of a genre newcomer: "The Mob," a "The Traitors"-esque celebrity competition with a mafia-minded twist. And if you want something a bit more fantastical, you can catch up on the first two seasons of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" before season 3 premieres on the platform later in the month.

Without further ado, here are three new titles worth adding to your Hulu queue this weekend.

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'The Mob'

The Mob | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition

What is it about? '90s icon Parker Posey hosts this new social-deduction game, which sports a less-than-subtle Italian accent. Twelve celebrity contestants — referred to as "The Family" — move into a lavish Italian villa and compete in mob movie-inspired challenges, with the group selecting a new "Don" each episode to control the money and eliminate (or "whack") a player from the game, all to take home up to $250,000.

Why you should watch it: If you love the campiness and cutthroat strategy of "The Traitors," you'll love "The Mob"; both reality competitions share the same producers. And like its predecessor, the mafia-themed newbie is populated by a delightfully diverse mix of real-deal actors (Debi Mazar, Aida Turturro) and reality stars (Harry Jowsey, Joe Gorga, "Drag Race" alum Willam Belli).

Watch "The Mob" on Hulu now

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'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy/adventure

What is it about? Based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" centers on the titular twelve-year-old demigod (played by Walker Scobell) who, after being accused by Zeus himself of stealing his master lightning bolt, must embark on a life-changing adventure to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Why you should watch it: The third season of the Disney+ original, which is set to adapt "The Titan's Curse" book, will arrive on both Hulu and Disney+ on November 20 with a two-episode premiere. So if you haven't tuned into the action-packed fantasy series just yet, that gives you a few weeks to catch up with Percy, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and the rest of the gang before the new eps hit.

Watch "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Hulu now

'Love Island Australia' season 8

Love Island Australia season 8 TV promo 2026 Villa Takeover with Sophie Monk - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating competition

What is it about? The Down Under version of the popular dating show is back for its eighth edition, with returning host Sophie Monk and a fresh-faced cast of 10 single Aussies (five men and five women) on the hunt for love matches and the chance to take home a $50,000 cash prize. After a few summers away in Mallorca, Spain, the steamy action has been relocated to our trusty tropical villa in Fiji for the new edition, which kicked off on Hulu on October 29.

Why you should watch it: The usual "Love Island Australia" framework will get a much-needed jolt with a new "Power Couple" twist this season: Instead of fans voting from the outside, the villa and its residents will be controlled by six fan-favorite past couples from previous seasons.

Watch "Love Island Australia" on Hulu now

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