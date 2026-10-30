7 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Halloween weekend is here, which means spooky season is getting its final curtain call before November brings a fresh batch of streaming treats. Whether you're in the mood for a chilling thriller, a post-apocalyptic survival story or some high-society scheming, the best new movies and shows to watch this weekend are waiting on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and other streaming services, plus broadcast and cable.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I’ve curated and ranked this weekend’s biggest new releases so you can skip the endless scrolling and get straight to the good stuff. “Verity” promises psychological twists with a side of literary intrigue, while “The Dog Stars” imagines a world where survival is the only goal. Over on TV, “The Gilded Age” season 4 brings more lavish period drama, while serial killers abound in “Nocturne” and “Dexter: Resurrection” season 2.

So grab your favorite Halloween candy, get comfortable and check out my weekend watchlist, ranked by must-watch factor.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Nobody Wants This" season 3 and is planning to stream "Verity" and "The Gilded Age" this weekend.

1. ‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: New York’s social war is back on, and this time, the silk gloves are coming off. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) is trying to repair her marriage to George (Morgan Spector), while Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) plots her return to the top with a dinner for President Grover Cleveland (guest star Jim Gaffigan). Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry (Harry Richardson) inch toward a reunion, and Peggy (Denée Benton) faces a very opinionated mother-in-law (Phylicia Rashad).

Why it's worth your time: Season 4 brings back the sumptuous costumes, razor-sharp insults and high-stakes dinner parties, but this time, Bertha's new-money confidence is shaken by the possibility of the D-word (divorce). That would be a social killer that no amount of cash can paper over.

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

2. ‘Verity’ (digital)

Verity | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller/romance

Runtime: 1h 57m

What it’s about: Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) is a struggling writer who lands a very lucrative gig ghostwriting for bestselling novelist Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), who’s been left paralyzed and catatonic after a car accident. At Verity’s secluded estate, Lowen becomes entangled with Verity’s husband (Josh Hartnett) and discovers a secret manuscript containing a horrifying confession. Suddenly, the job comes with a lot more questions than paychecks.

Why it’s worth your time: The latest Colleen Hoover adaptation is glossy, nasty, sexy fun featuring a trio of characters you absolutely should not trust. The movie keeps playing games with truth and perception, daring you to decide who’s lying — and then making you question your answer.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

3. ‘Nocturne’ (Apple TV)

Nocturne — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama thriller

Available now: 2 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: Liev Schreiber plays Jonah Lynn, a former soldier and Philadelphia homicide detective who trades big-city crime for a quieter life in rural Pennsylvania. The catch? Serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham) has other plans, and Jonah’s family is in his crosshairs. With one victim still missing, Jonah turns to his surrogate daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), to help track down the imprisoned killer’s final loose end.

Why it’s worth your time: If you thought moving to a small town meant fewer murder-related headaches ... ha! Schreiber brings his brooding intensity to a detective with everything to lose, while Graham looks primed to make a truly chilling villain. Add Beetz to the mix and you have a grim game of cat and mouse where prison bars may not be enough to keep the bad guy at bay.

Where to watch: Apple TV

4. ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ season 2 (Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller

Available now: 1 episode (about 1 hour)

What it’s about: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) has made it to middle age, but he's not anywhere close to retiring. New York’s serial-killer scene is getting crowded, with a notorious veteran and a terrifying newcomer keeping Dexter on his toes. Meanwhile, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice, while an old adversary (Uma Thurman) returns with unfinished business.

Why it’s worth your time: Michael C. Hall’s serial killer with a conscience is back, and this time he’s facing the one foe he can’t stab his way out of: a midlife crisis. With Brian Cox and Dan Stevens joining the murder-happy mix, season 2 promises a fresh batch of twisted cat-and-mouse games. Father-son bonding has never looked so blood-soaked.

Where to watch: Paramount+ Premium

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5. ‘The Dog Stars’ (digital)

The Dog Stars | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 28 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Post-apocalyptic action thriller

Runtime: 1h 58m

What it's about: After a global flu pandemic wipes out most of civilization, Hig (Jacob Elordi) ekes out an isolated existence at a Colorado airfield with his dog Jasper and his heavily armed survivalist partner Bangley (Josh Brolin). But when Hig picks up a mysterious radio transmission, he goes in search of whoever is on the other end — and maybe proof that humanity is worth saving after all.

Why it's worth your time: Ridley Scott delivers some striking post-apocalyptic imagery and genuinely memorable moments, even if the movie never quite turns its promising pieces into a satisfying whole. Think of it as a survival thriller with big ideas, gorgeous desolation and, naturally, a very good dog.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

6. ‘The One About Matthew Perry’ (Netflix)

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Celebrity documentary

Available now: All 3 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: For a decade, Matthew Perry made Chandler Bing the king of the sarcastic comeback on "Friends." Offscreen, he was fighting a much harder battle. This three-part documentary traces Perry’s rise to fame, struggles with addiction and efforts to help others in recovery, drawing on firsthand accounts from his sister, longtime friends and Hollywood collaborators.

Why it’s worth your time: You know Chandler’s one-liners by heart, but how well did you know the man delivering them? This doc goes beyond the sitcom nostalgia with never-before-heard testimony and private family footage. The result is a more intimate portrait of a beloved comic talent whose greatest legacy may have been his willingness to speak openly about addiction.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. ‘Minions and Monsters’ (Peacock)

Minions & Monsters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1h 30m

What it's about: It’s 1927, and the Minions are ready for their Hollywood close-up. After stumbling into the silent-film era and becoming movie stars, they promptly blow it all up by unleashing actual monsters on Los Angeles. Now they have to save the world from the very creatures they accidentally created.

Why it’s worth your time: Look, the Minions remain the Minions. But the latest film in the franchise has a genuinely clever hook: a love letter to old-school Hollywood wrapped around all that yellow, googly-eyed chaos. Kids get the slapstick and giant monsters; adults get the classic-cinema jokes.

Where to watch: Peacock

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