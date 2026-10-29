Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console and controller restock live — latest updates on launch day
Launch day could bring fresh stock of the Zelda Switch 2
US retailers to check:
Amazon
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
Best Buy
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
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UK retailers to check:
Amazon
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
Smyths Toys
- Switch 2 console: check stock
- Switch 2 Pro controller: check stock
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1. Quick Links
2. Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders
3. Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders
4. Zelda Switch 2 game pre-orders
5. LIVE: Latest updates
Nintendo is marking the 40th Anniversary of The Legend of Zelda with a remake of one of Link’s most legendary adventures, Ocarina of Time, and the release of a limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and matching Zelda-themed Pro controller. We still have to wait an extra week for the remake's launch, but the console and controller arrive today (Oct. 29).
Anything Zelda tends to be popular, and when the stunning console and controller went up for pre-order in early September, available stock was snapped up in mere minutes. However, now that launch day has arrived, there’s a good chance we’ll see restocks of these items.
As of now, no retailers have confirmed restocks. However, Nintendo has promised to make more stock available, and the release day seems a very appropriate time to reopen the floodgates. So, I’m keeping a close eye on all the major retailers for any sign of a fresh opportunity to secure the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console and controller.
I’ve been covering pre-orders and restocks at Tom’s Guide for more than five years, and in that time have helped thousands of gamers get their hands on hard-to-buy items. I’m putting all that experience to good use today to (hopefully) help you pick up some Zelda goodies.
Quick links
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch 2 – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Walmart
- Switch 2 Pro Controller - Zelda Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 Pro Controller – Zelda Edition: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch 2 Pro Controller - Zelda Edition: check stock @ Walmart
- Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Switch 2): $69 @ Amazon
Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders
Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2, but there are no signs of any stock yet. This would be the retailer I most recommend you watch out for today.
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Walmart currently lists the Zelda Switch 2, but at a big markup of almost $200 via a third-party seller. Let's hope a proper restock at MSRP arrives later today.
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Best Buy dropped pre-orders for the Zelda Switch 2 on September 8 and sold out in just a few hours, but now that launch day has arrived, it may restock the LE console.
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Target sold out of the Zelda Switch 2 during the pre-order window, but I'm keeping a close eye on the retailer in case of a restock.
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GameStop is sold out of the Zelda Switch 2, but it is another retailer that could restock now that launch day has arrived.
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Naturally, Nintendo itself is one of the best places to get the Zelda Switch 2, as it's restocked a couple of times in recent weeks. Maybe it'll have more stock for launch day.
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Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders
Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller and could take restocks now that launch day is here.
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Best Buy was the first U.S. retailer to take pre-orders and sold out fast. Fingers crossed the electronics specialist store has managed to get some extra stock since.
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Walmart could restock the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller today. Just be careful you don't overpay via the retailer's third-party marketplace, as these listings almost always come with an eye-watering markup.
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Target is another retailer that I'm watching closely today for any signs of a Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller restock.
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GameStop hasn't confirmed any restock plans, but I'm keeping tabs on it nevertheless as stock drops often appear out of nowhere.
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The Nintendo Store is the exclusive retailer for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda Edition with a display stand. Okay, so you're paying $10 extra for it, but you get a swanky way to show off your Zelda-themed controller.
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Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-orders
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches next week, on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning with modern visuals, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.
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U.K. pre-orders
- Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch 2 — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Smyths Toys
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Amazon
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Nintendo
- Switch 2 Pro Controller — The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: check stock @ Smyths Toys
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and a more recent convert to The Legend of Zelda series. Breath of the Wild on Switch 1 was my first Zelda experience, and I can't wait to finally play Ocarina of Time.
Live updates
Don't forget to also pick up Ocarina remake!
One quirk of the Zelda Switch 2 is that it doesn't include The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake game. Naturally, anybody looking to pick up this LE console is going to be a Zelda fan, so will undoubtedly want to be playing this stunning looking remake at launch. You can pre-order the game now, ahead of its launch next week (on November 5), and the first print of the game comes with a limited launch edition foil cover, which will look seriously great on display!
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches next week, on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning with modern visuals, overhauled controls, and reworked puzzles.
Read moreRead less▼
No sign of Zelda Switch 2 restock so far!
As of 7:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. GMT there's no Zelda Switch 2 stock across all the retailers I'm tracking. However, at least in the U.S., this was expected, retailers typically restock in the mid-morning (most commonly between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.). So Zelda fans in the States should keep watching. Meanwhile in the U.K., we could see restocks at anytime from now, so I've got a close eye on retailers.
Here's what everybody is trying to buy!
If you've been out of the loop on the Zelda Switch 2 console, then it's pretty much what it sounds like: A special edition Nintendo Switch 2 with a swanky The Legend of Zelda themed design. It's a pretty nifty limited edition console, and when you factor in the Zelda aspect, it's no surprise that it's in very demand.
Welcome!
Good morning, welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the Zelda Switch 2 console and controller launch day. I'm keeping an eye across major retailers and will alert you if there's any restocks of these tough to find limited edition items.
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