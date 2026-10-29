Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 console and controller restock live — latest updates on launch day

Nintendo is marking the 40th Anniversary of The Legend of Zelda with a remake of one of Link’s most legendary adventures, Ocarina of Time, and the release of a limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and matching Zelda-themed Pro controller. We still have to wait an extra week for the remake's launch, but the console and controller arrive today (Oct. 29).

Anything Zelda tends to be popular, and when the stunning console and controller went up for pre-order in early September, available stock was snapped up in mere minutes. However, now that launch day has arrived, there’s a good chance we’ll see restocks of these items.

As of now, no retailers have confirmed restocks. However, Nintendo has promised to make more stock available, and the release day seems a very appropriate time to reopen the floodgates. So, I’m keeping a close eye on all the major retailers for any sign of a fresh opportunity to secure the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 console and controller.

I’ve been covering pre-orders and restocks at Tom’s Guide for more than five years, and in that time have helped thousands of gamers get their hands on hard-to-buy items. I’m putting all that experience to good use today to (hopefully) help you pick up some Zelda goodies.

Zelda Switch 2 console pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Amazon Amazon has a listing page for the Zelda Switch 2, but there are no signs of any stock yet. This would be the retailer I most recommend you watch out for today. Read more Read less ▼

IN STOCK NOW Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Walmart Walmart currently lists the Zelda Switch 2, but at a big markup of almost $200 via a third-party seller. Let's hope a proper restock at MSRP arrives later today. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Best Buy Best Buy dropped pre-orders for the Zelda Switch 2 on September 8 and sold out in just a few hours, but now that launch day has arrived, it may restock the LE console. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at Target Target sold out of the Zelda Switch 2 during the pre-order window, but I'm keeping a close eye on the retailer in case of a restock. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at GameStop GameStop is sold out of the Zelda Switch 2, but it is another retailer that could restock now that launch day has arrived. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $519 at nintendo.com Naturally, Nintendo itself is one of the best places to get the Zelda Switch 2, as it's restocked a couple of times in recent weeks. Maybe it'll have more stock for launch day. Read more Read less ▼

Zelda Switch 2 Pro controller pre-orders

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $99 at Walmart Walmart could restock the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller today. Just be careful you don't overpay via the retailer's third-party marketplace, as these listings almost always come with an eye-watering markup. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition: $109 at nintendo.com The Nintendo Store is the exclusive retailer for the Switch 2 Pro Controller Zelda Edition with a display stand. Okay, so you're paying $10 extra for it, but you get a swanky way to show off your Zelda-themed controller. Read more Read less ▼

Zelda Ocarina of Time remake pre-orders

U.K. pre-orders