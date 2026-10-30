Top-rated earbuds are already discounted ahead of Black Friday — save 29% on JBL, plus Apple and Bose
$70 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen? Don't mind if I do...
You don't need to wait for Black Friday to save some smackaroos, and these deals prove it. Right now, Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 3 are just $199 at Amazon — while this doesn't quite meet the all-time low of $169 (July Prime Day), this is still a great discount considering we're out of deal season.
Bose has also slashed the price of its flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen, down $70 to $229 at Amazon. If you value ANC over all else, these are definitely the best earbuds for you.
High-end earbuds aren't the only discounts, though. JLab's Go Pods ANC — my highest-rated uber-cheap earbuds — are $24 down from $31 right now. Don't let the super-low cost put you off. The Go Pods ANC are the best cheap earbuds on the market. And JBL's Live Beam 3 are under $100 — $91 at Amazon — and Bose's midrange QuietComfort Earbuds are just $129 at Amazon.
Best early Black Friday earbuds deals: Quick links
- JLab Go Pods ANC: was $31 now $24 @ Amazon
- JBL Live Beam 3: was $129 now $91 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
Best early Black Friday earbuds deals
The JLab Go Pods ANC are the cheapest earbuds I've ever reviewed — and I gave them the coveted 4.5-star "Editor's Choice" award. Don't let the price stop you. Sure, they're cheap, but the bass-forward sound is rich and punchy, and the ANC isn't anything to sniff at, either. These are my personal favorite super-budget earbuds.
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We reviewed the JBL Live Beam 4 (the U.K. update — the 3 is still the current model in the U.S.) and loved them. We gave them the "Editor's Choice" 4.5-star award, praising the genuinely useful touchscreen and punchy, dynamic sound quality.
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Our review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds coined the now-iconic Tom's Guide phrase "ANC so good you feel lonely". (Thanks, Nikita!) You don't need the Ultra version to get industry-leading ANC and Bose's classic, bassy sound.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's current flagship earbuds. These 'buds have a detail-focused, expansive soundscape and a litany of special features like Live Translation, Head Gestures, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.
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At the top of the price range, you've got the wonderful Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen. These earbuds have the best-of-the-best ANC and Bose's comforting, bassy sound signature. On top of that, they have "Immersion" mode, which tricks your brain into thinking your music is coming from all around you (like 360° audio).
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
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