Top-rated earbuds are already discounted ahead of Black Friday — save 29% on JBL, plus Apple and Bose

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to save some smackaroos, and these deals prove it. Right now, Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 3 are just $199 at Amazon — while this doesn't quite meet the all-time low of $169 (July Prime Day), this is still a great discount considering we're out of deal season.

Bose has also slashed the price of its flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd Gen, down $70 to $229 at Amazon. If you value ANC over all else, these are definitely the best earbuds for you.

High-end earbuds aren't the only discounts, though. JLab's Go Pods ANC — my highest-rated uber-cheap earbuds — are $24 down from $31 right now. Don't let the super-low cost put you off. The Go Pods ANC are the best cheap earbuds on the market. And JBL's Live Beam 3 are under $100 — $91 at Amazon — and Bose's midrange QuietComfort Earbuds are just $129 at Amazon.

Best early Black Friday earbuds deals

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