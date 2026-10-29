3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)
Here are 3 Paramount+ shows to add to your weekend watchlist
October 2026 is quickly coming to an end (how did that happen?!), which means you have one last weekend to catch up on some of the month's great Paramount+ titles before a fresh wave of TV shows and movies comes surging onto the streaming service.
With Halloween set for this Saturday, there are some fittingly scary and supernatural shows ready to be added to your weekend watchlist, from a new season of the serial-killer drama "Dexter: Resurrection" to a festive All Hallows Eve-themed special from CBS sitcom "Ghosts." And if you want something entirely out of the spooky realm, there's also the high-stakes season finale of "The Challenge: Cutthroat," with competitors having to navigate the intense heat and humidity of the Thai jungle for half a million bucks.
That should keep you busy enough until November rolls around on Sunday, no? Here are three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend.
'Dexter: Resurrection" season 2
Genre: Crime drama/dark comedy
What it’s about: Michael C. Hall is back as TV's most famous serial killer, Dexter Morgan, who this time around is not only navigating murder — he's hunting a new wave of killers in New York City, including a long-evasive criminal with decades of victims — but also a midlife crisis. All the while, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is now 21 years old (after that three-year time jump) and working as a rookie in the NYPD's homicide division alongside Detective Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf). That post will draw the Morgan men into "their darkest chapter yet," promises Paramount.
Why you should watch it: If all of that doesn't sound dramatic enough, we've got quite a starry season 2 cast to look forward to: Alongside Hall and Alcott, Uma Thurman, James Remar and Desmond Harrington are returning, with "Succession" great Brian Cox, Dan Stevens and Gabriel Luna joining the cast for the new episodes.
Watch "Dexter: Resurrection" on Paramount+ now
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
'Ghosts' Halloween special
Genre: Supernatural sitcom
What it’s about: It's only natural that a show called "Ghosts" would have a Halloween special. Ahead of its sixth season, set to premiere in 2027, the lighthearted horror-comedy is dropping the first of two holiday specials this fall: an hour-long, All Hallows' Eve-inspired edition, available to watch on both CBS and Paramount+ beginning October 29. The two-part holiday edition will see Kyle (Ben Feldman) step in to help Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) manage Woodstone Manor and its myriad ghosts while Samantha (Rose McIver) is away in Australia filming "Polar Opposites."
Why you should watch it: As mentioned, it'll be at least until early 2027 before "Ghosts" season 6 arrives on CBS and Paramount+, so the Halloween special and upcoming "Ghostmas" edition in December are a nice between-seasons opportunity to hang with our favorite TV ghouls.
Watch "Ghosts" on Paramount+ now
'The Challenge" season 42
Genre: Reality competition
What it’s about: Yes, it seems unfathomable that there have been so many, but we're officially at the end of the 42nd season of MTV's "The Challenge," the long-running reality competition that brings together alumni from various reality TV franchises and tasks them with completing grueling physical and mental challenges for a hefty cash prize and some serious bragging rights. The two-part season finale of "The Challenge: Cutthroat," which arrived on Paramount+ on October 28, sees one determined team take home over $500,000.
Why you should watch it: After this many years, "The Challenge" knows how to throw a big finale competition, and this season looks no exception, with a two-day endurance race in Thailand and franchise icons like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Cara Maria Sorbello still in the mix for the money.
Watch "The Challenge" on Paramount+ now
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok and Instagram.
More from Tom's Guide
- 3 new to Paramount+ thriller movies to watch this weekend — including a brilliantly twisted McConaissance hitman flick
- 3 Paramount+ horror movies guaranteed to keep you up tonight
- Paramount+ just added 72 new movies and shows — here are the 3 I'm streaming first
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.