3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

October 2026 is quickly coming to an end (how did that happen?!), which means you have one last weekend to catch up on some of the month's great Paramount+ titles before a fresh wave of TV shows and movies comes surging onto the streaming service.

With Halloween set for this Saturday, there are some fittingly scary and supernatural shows ready to be added to your weekend watchlist, from a new season of the serial-killer drama "Dexter: Resurrection" to a festive All Hallows Eve-themed special from CBS sitcom "Ghosts." And if you want something entirely out of the spooky realm, there's also the high-stakes season finale of "The Challenge: Cutthroat," with competitors having to navigate the intense heat and humidity of the Thai jungle for half a million bucks.

That should keep you busy enough until November rolls around on Sunday, no? Here are three newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend.

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'Dexter: Resurrection" season 2

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama/dark comedy

What it’s about: Michael C. Hall is back as TV's most famous serial killer, Dexter Morgan, who this time around is not only navigating murder — he's hunting a new wave of killers in New York City, including a long-evasive criminal with decades of victims — but also a midlife crisis. All the while, his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is now 21 years old (after that three-year time jump) and working as a rookie in the NYPD's homicide division alongside Detective Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf). That post will draw the Morgan men into "their darkest chapter yet," promises Paramount.

Why you should watch it: If all of that doesn't sound dramatic enough, we've got quite a starry season 2 cast to look forward to: Alongside Hall and Alcott, Uma Thurman, James Remar and Desmond Harrington are returning, with "Succession" great Brian Cox, Dan Stevens and Gabriel Luna joining the cast for the new episodes.

Watch "Dexter: Resurrection" on Paramount+ now

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'Ghosts' Halloween special

Ghosts Season 6 "Halloween Special" Promo (HD) Rose McIver comedy series - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural sitcom

What it’s about: It's only natural that a show called "Ghosts" would have a Halloween special. Ahead of its sixth season, set to premiere in 2027, the lighthearted horror-comedy is dropping the first of two holiday specials this fall: an hour-long, All Hallows' Eve-inspired edition, available to watch on both CBS and Paramount+ beginning October 29. The two-part holiday edition will see Kyle (Ben Feldman) step in to help Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) manage Woodstone Manor and its myriad ghosts while Samantha (Rose McIver) is away in Australia filming "Polar Opposites."

Why you should watch it: As mentioned, it'll be at least until early 2027 before "Ghosts" season 6 arrives on CBS and Paramount+, so the Halloween special and upcoming "Ghostmas" edition in December are a nice between-seasons opportunity to hang with our favorite TV ghouls.

Watch "Ghosts" on Paramount+ now

'The Challenge" season 42

The Challenge 42 Cutthroat Promo AD Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition

What it’s about: Yes, it seems unfathomable that there have been so many, but we're officially at the end of the 42nd season of MTV's "The Challenge," the long-running reality competition that brings together alumni from various reality TV franchises and tasks them with completing grueling physical and mental challenges for a hefty cash prize and some serious bragging rights. The two-part season finale of "The Challenge: Cutthroat," which arrived on Paramount+ on October 28, sees one determined team take home over $500,000.

Why you should watch it: After this many years, "The Challenge" knows how to throw a big finale competition, and this season looks no exception, with a two-day endurance race in Thailand and franchise icons like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and Cara Maria Sorbello still in the mix for the money.

Watch "The Challenge" on Paramount+ now

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