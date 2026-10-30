This weekend marks the end of a month (bye October!) and the start of a new one (hello November!), which means a fresh slate of new movies and TV shows landing on the top streaming services, of which Netflix is obviously one. November 2026 will bring plenty of buzzy titles to the Netflix platform, from a new season of "Black Doves" to the debut of the limited series "The Altruists." But before we get into all that, we still have the last few days of October left, and they're nothing to sneeze at, content-wise.

Speaking of which, here at Tom's Guide, we've helpfully narrowed your weekend-binge options down to an easy three Netflix shows that will end your month on a high note. First up is the four-part Swedish psychological thriller "A Couple of Lies," which you'll love if you're a fan of dark twists and domestic suspense. Next is "Dangerous Liaisons," a pulpy prelude to Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's classic 18th-century novel. And for some lighter fare, you can't go wrong spending time with country icon Reba McEntire at "Happy's Place"; the second season arrives on Netflix on Sunday, November 1.

Whether you're looking for scheming ex-lovers or sitcom laughs, here are three fresh Netflix releases worth adding to your watchlist this weekend.

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'A Couple of Lies'

A Couple of Lies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Adapted from Stefan Ahnhem's best-selling crime novel of the same name, this four-part Swedish thriller is like "The Holiday" gone very wrong: Wealthy spouses Helene (Frida Gustavsson) and Carl (Fares Fares) agree to a seemingly idyllic home swap with fellow married couple Scarlett (Emma Appleton) and Adam (Jakob Oftebro), trading their Stockholm home for the latter's sun-drenched villa in Sicily

However, that happy trade turns toxic as secrets and betrayals begin to emerge. What started as a picture-perfect exchange morphs into a twisted game of manipulation, mistrust and, gulp, murder. Diarmuid Noyes, Magnus Krepper, Anna Bjelkerud and Lars Väringer also star, with Kasper Barfoed ("The Asset," "Trom") in the director's seat.

Watch "A Couple of Lies" on Netflix now

'Dangerous Liaisons'

Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

First airing on Starz back in 2022, this eight-episode period drama serves as a bold prequel and origin story to Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's 1782 novel of the same name.

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Set in pre-revolutionary Paris on the eve of the French Revolution, the historical drama chronicles the early days when the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) met as passionate young lovers, before they were scheming adversaries. The duo claws their way to the decadent heights of the French aristocracy using seduction and deception, and destroying lives around them in the process.

Watch "Dangerous Liaisons" on Netflix now

'Happy's Place' season 2

Happy's Place Season 2 | Official Trailer | Starring Reba McEntire | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Season 3 of "Happy's Place" just premiered last Friday, Oct. 23, on NBC, but if you haven't yet caught up with the second season of the Reba McEntire-led workplace comedy, now's your chance: All 18 episodes of season two will arrive on Netflix this Sunday.

If you missed it, "Happy's Place" stars McEntire as Bobbie, a Tennessee woman who inherits her late father's tavern in Knoxville, only to discover, to her shock, that she shares the inheritance with her long-lost, much younger half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Season 2 sees the women continuing to navigate the reopening of the tavern and, in Bobbie's case, her burgeoning feelings for the venue's head chef Emmett (Rex Linn).

Watch "Happy's Place" season 2 on Netflix starting Nov. 1

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