What to watch tonight: 12 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+ and more (Oct. 29)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with the latest live sports airing tonight.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Thursday, October 29), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out 3 new to Netflix thriller movies.

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Top picks to stream tonight

‘Ghosts' season 6 Halloween special (CBS)

"Ghosts" Halloween special airs Thursday night on CBS - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural comedy

What it's about: The Woodstone ghosts are back for a Halloween detour before season 6 arrives in 2027. With Sam (Rose McIver) away in Australia, Kyle (Ben Feldman) steps in to babysit the ghosts, while Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) reconnects with her estranged sister, Margaret (Maria Thayer). Meanwhile, Bela (Punam Patel) throws a Halloween party that promises to be anything but normal.

Why you should watch it: Think of this as a spooky little appetizer before "Ghosts" returns in full. The two-part special brings the gang back together for Halloween hijinks, plus some family drama and plenty of ghostly nonsense.

Watch "Ghosts" season 6 Halloween special on Paramount+

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Your streaming guide: Thursday, Oct 29

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Balaraw: Blood Island" (PH)

"You, Me, Us" (IT)

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

PARAMOUNT+

"Ghosts" S6 Halloween Special

HBO MAX

"Cannibal Poet" (HBO Original Series)

HULU

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 new episode) (ABC)

"American Horror Story: 13" (new episodes)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"The Kardashians" season 8 (new episode)

"Love Island Australia" (Season 8)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

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